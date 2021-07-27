Awards Wrap: Bookmark Awards video reveals ad insights, Women in MICE awards deadline extended, WARC Awards juries revealed













Two days left to enter the Loeries

This will never be repeated again! The Loeries entry site is open for 72 hours to give you an opportunity to enter those entries that missed the original deadline. Take advantage of this opportunity before judging gets underway to be recognised and rewarded. Don’t delay… The site is open from 26 to 28 July 2021. Eligibility dates remain of 1 June 2020 and 31 May 2021. #FightTheGoodFight.

IAB Bookmark Awards video sees 13 advertising experts share innovations and insights

In celebrating 13 years of Moving the Industry Forward, which is this year’s theme, the IAB Bookmarks have collaborated with 13 advertising experts, to share some of the innovations and insights that have contributed to the success of digital marketing excellence.

The video, launched on digital channels provides interesting learning on how the creative marketing industry has navigated, cultivated and developed a marketing mix which has, through various campaigns, built impact for various brands and its consumers.

Chief Creative Officer of Avatar; Veli Ngubane, Senior Copywriter of VMLY&R; Nondumiso Petlele, Jarred Mailer- Lyons Digital Strategist of The Media shop; Co-Managing Director of Joe Public; Mpume Ngobese, and Digital Learning Expert of Digify Africa, Nomacala Mpeta are among the 13 professionals featured.

Women in MICE Awards deadline extended until the end of July

The Planner Guru, producers of the annual Women in MICE Awards and part of the 3S Media group, have announced the deadline for the submission of nominations for the 2021 Women in MICE Awards will be extended to 30 July 2021.

“Given the recent challenges we have faced in South Africa and in particular, in the wake of the ongoing lockdown following the recent spike in cases, we feel it is only fitting to allow the industry additional time to collate their nominations,” said Shanna Jacobsen, managing editor of The Planner Guru and Meetings magazine.

The Women in MICE Awards recognise the important role women play in the meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) industry. The Awards play a vital role in providing a platform that motivates, inspires and supports women in the industry to achieve their personal and professional goals. It also connects women in the industry to leverage their reach and resources, creating a community of economically empowered women.



The Awards were postponed from last year. Judges will therefore consider efforts made during both the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 periods.

Nebank wins Sustainable Finance in Africa award

In recent years, Nedbank Group has used its sustainable development goals (SDGs) with great success to structure its operations and investments to optimise its contribution towards the United Nations SDGs that have seen the bank reaping a slew of international awards. The 2020 financial year was no different, and despite the immense challenges in maintaining its operations while supporting its clients, Nedbank again found itself on the winners’ podiums at a number of virtual awards ceremonies.

One of the recent prestigious accolades Nedbank received was Euromoney’s Best Bank for Sustainable Finance in Africa award. This award was presented to Nedbank Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB) for its structuring and arrangement of R2 billion of tier 2 green subordinated capital instruments (SDG-linked bonds), listed on the green segment of the JSE on 30 June 2020, with the African Development Bank (AfDB) as sole investor.

According to Arvana Singh, Head of Sustainable Finance Solutions at Nedbank CIB, this innovative SDG-linked bond instrument was a first of its kind listed on the green segment of the JSE. It illustrates Nedbank’s commitment to leveraging its sustainability insights and funding expertise to deliver finance instruments that target the allocation of funding towards activities that would have a positive impact in the future.

WARC Awards for Media 2021 – juries named

WARC, the global authority on marketing effectiveness, has named the four jury panels for the WARC Awards for Media 2021, a comprehensive international awards scheme awarding communications planning which has made a positive impact on business results.

Now in its sixth year, the competition examines the insight, strategy and analytics that power effective media investment.

Paul Coxhill, Managing Director of WARC, said: “We are delighted to welcome such an outstanding international line-up of industry professionals, representing a wide range of brands, agencies and markets, to judge this year’s WARC Awards for Media. Drawing on their expertise, the diverse panels will judge rigorously and debate at length as they bring to the forefront the most inspirational solutions of communications planning that drive success.”

The four high-calibre judging panels are named as:

Effective Channel Integration category – looks for how sophisticated communications architecture helped boost campaign effectiveness.

Ron Amram, Senior Director, Global Media, Mars – UK – Jury chair

Hani AlAita, Head of Marketing, Leona, Abbott Nutrition International – UAE

Helen Brooks, Head Of Media, Kimberly Clark EMEA – UK

Doris Danner, Vice President, TBWA\Worldwide – Central Eastern Europe, Russia, Caucasus, Israel

Emily Fairhead-Keen, Strategy Partner, Wavemaker – UK

Sunshine Farzan, Group Head of Marketing, Tricor Group – Hong Kong

Esther “E.T.” Franklin, President, Global Strategy & Cultural Fluency, Spark Foundry – US

Dale Garvie, Managing Director APAC, FirmDecisions – Australia

Will Goodhand, Chief Innovation Officer & Founder, GoodMore Global – UK

Kate Ivory, Group Managing Partner, Head of Strategy, EMEA, OMD – UK

Sergio Lopez Ferrero, Chief Production Officer, UK & EMEA, McCann Worldgroup; CEO, UK & EMEA, Craft Worldwide – UK

James Miller, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Strategy, BBDO – UK

Anita Munro, Chief Investment Officer, Mindshare APAC – Singapore

Diego Ricchiuti, CEO, MullenLowe Group – Italy

James Smyllie, Senior Vice President, Head of Media, APAC, Essence – Singapore

Sharon Soh, Head of Integrated Strategy & Marketing, UM APAC – Singapore

Ronnie Thomas, Group Director, Global Business Development, Publicis Groupe – Singapore

Effective Use of Partnerships & Sponsorships category – looks for how collaborations with third parties, including native advertising and sponsorships, have helped brands meet business goals.

Sarita Rao, President, Integrated & Partner Solutions, AT&T Business – US – Jury chair

Faisal Alani, Head of Partnerships, eBay – UK

Sonia Bouadma, Vice President, Rights Clearance and Licensing for Advertising, Greenlight – UK

Rahul Chawra, Founder & Chief Consultant, Decode Strategy Labs – Singapore

René Coiffard, Chief Strategy Officer, OMD – Germany

Nazia Du Bois, Founder, Ricebowl Strategy – UK

Matteo Frattino, Cluster Marketing Director, Electrolux – Italy

Chiradeep Gupta, Global Media Strategy Director, Unilever – UK

Megan Jones, Executive Vice President, North America Head of Media, Digitas – US

Sue McGregor, Head of Sponsorship & Corporate Marketing, ANZ Bank – New Zealand

Sannah Rogers, Managing Director, Zenith – UK

Siddarth Sivaprakash, Head of Marketing, Home Centre – UAE

Mickael Vinet, Senior Director, Global Sponsorships Strategy, The Coca-Cola Company – US

Lee Walsh, APAC Head of Media, Uber – Singapore

Richard Warren, Director of Marketing Communications, Lloyds Banking Group – UK

Kate Waters, Director of Client Strategy and Planning, ITV – UK

Becky Yeung, Regional Head of Brand Partnerships, Warner Music Asia; Founder, B.Y.O. Active – Hong Kong

Effective Use of Tech category – awards communications that have effectively used or combined emerging platforms or technology in the media mix.

Rajoielle Register, Head of Global Brand Experiences, Ford Motor Company – US – Jury chair

Patrick Affleck, CEO, Havas Media Group – UK

Khaled AlSehhi, Executive Director of Marketing and Communications, UAE Government Media Office, UAE Ministry of Cabinet Affairs; Marketing Director, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives – UAE

Laurel Boyd, Chief Creative Media Officer, MediaHub – US

Geraldine Cheung, Managing Director, L’Atelier Asia and China – China

Shane Dewar, Vice President, Media Operations, APAC, Essence – Singapore

Aleksas Drozdovskis, Chief Strategy Officer, Global Product R&D, Yandex – Netherlands

Emily Duban, Senior Vice President & Partner, Global Head of Platforms, FleishmanHillard – US

Stuart Flint, Head of Global Business Solutions for Europe, TikTok – UK

Marta Jimenez, Content & Experience Director, OMD – Spain

Waithera Kabiru, Head of Media Futures, East African Breweries Limited, Diageo – Kenya

Ben Lukawski, Chief Global Head of Strategy, Zenith – UK

Dan Plant, Executive Head of Strategy, Starcom – UK

Soumya Ranjan Panda, Partner, Digital Strategy, Mindshare – Vietnam

Monica Tailor, Head of LIVE UK, McCann Worldgroup & Head of Digital, McCann Manchester – UK

Charli Ursell, Head of Agency Operations, PHD Global Business – UK

Luca Vergano, Vice President, Strategy, Elephant – US

Best Use of Data category – recognises the role of data in an effective communications strategy.

Siew Ting Foo, Chief Marketing Officer, Greater Asia, HP – Singapore – Jury chair

Emily Alcorn, Head of Insight, Talon – UK

Ben Allison, Vice President, Global Media, VaynerMedia – UK

Jay Altschuler, Vice President, Media Transformation, Petco – US

Marcos Angelides, Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer, Spark Foundry – UK

Aarti Bharadwaj, Vice President, Analytics, APAC, Essence – India

Dom Boyd, Managing Director of UK Insight Offer, Kantar – UK

Natalia Bulbuk, Head of Data Science & Strategist, Media Partnership Buying – Ukraine

Bruno Chenque, Head of Branding and Content, Liv Up – Brazil

Kathleen Dundas, President, Data Strategy & Tech, Zenith – US

Jen Faraci, Executive Vice President, Data & Analytics (DNA), Digitas North America – US

Samanta Giuliani, Strategy & Data Director, The Story Lab (Dentsu) – Italy

Natalie Gruis, Chief Strategy Officer, TBWA\Neboko – Netherlands

Jan Harling, Global Media Director, OPPO – Thailand

Shorful Islam, Chief Data Scientist, Tribal Worldwide London – UK

Kathrin Jesse, Chief Strategy Officer & Partner, Wirz Group – Germany

Virginie Lannevere, Senior Director, Analytic Partners – France

Femi Taiwo, European Head of Consultancy, ForwardPMX – UK

Tom White, Joint Head of Strategy, AMV BBDO – UK

