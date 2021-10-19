Awards Wrap: TikTok forges relationship with the Loeries, Effies winners announced, entries open for RDMA journalism awards













The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media industry.

TikTok partners with the Loeries to support creative excellence

TikTok has come on board as the Loeries 2021 Media Innovation category partner. The Media Innovation category partnership is just the first step. The TikTok and Loeries relationship is set to flourish in 2022, with bi-monthly TikTok awards and a TikTok sub-category that aims to develop, grow and reward brand and agencies, from across the region, with the most innovative TikTok content.

“The Media Innovation category focuses on the ideas that truly push our creativity forward,” said Loeries CEO, Preetesh Sewraj. “It’s about innovation on any media platform and it is designed to recognise the brands and agencies who exhibit truly brave thinking in their use of media.”

“TikTok is thrilled to be part of such a renowned industry event in South Africa. As a platform that aims to inspire creativity among brands, businesses and individuals, we look forward to celebrating the immense talent coming to light during the Loeries Creative Week. Since launching in Africa, TikTok has become a home to a new generation of storytellers that are defining culture in South Africa. We’ve witnessed the positive impact that creativity and storytelling from brands brings to the TikTok community, as well as the experience of our platform, and we can’t wait to showcase more innovative campaigns with our partners,” says Scott Thwaites, head of emerging markets for Global Business Solutions at TikTok.

Most effective marketing communications campaigns of the past year announced at the first Effie Awards South Africa

Each year, the Effie Awards are presented to the most effective marketing communications cases – cases that have delivered superior results in meeting or surpassing the objectives they were designed to achieve.

“The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA), has partnered with Effie Worldwide to host the South African edition of the highly respected Effie Awards Programme. This first edition of the Effie Awards South Africa has once more brought to the fore the level to which our profession punches above its weight, and reassures clients that as an industry, we not only partner, but deliver on business objectives,” said ACA CEO, Mathe Okaba.

Effie awards those campaigns that contribute to brand success across more than twenty Product/Service & Specialty categories.

The full list of the 2021 Effie Awards South Africa winners is:

SUBMISSION CATEGORY CLIENT AGENCY AWARD Nedbank Money Secrets – A category-busting blockbuster Branded Content & Entertainment Nedbank Joe Public United Bronze THE HOOK APP E-Commerce / Commerce & Shopper Effies KFC Ogilvy South Africa Bronze Sabbatical: A Launch with The Gift Of Time Automotive – Vehicles Volkswagen Touareg Ogilvy, South Africa Bronze The Fabric That United the Nation Topical Marketing Castle Lager Ogilvy South Africa Bronze The Fabric That United the Nation Engaged Community Castle Lager Ogilvy South Africa Bronze Responsibility: More than just a footnote Corporate Reputation South African Breweries Joe Public United Bronze “How Rewarding Optimism, Rewarded Us.” Restaurants Nando’s SA M&C Saatchi Abel Bronze In Sync with Sho Madjozi Youth Marketing Stayfree King James Cape Town Bronze NXT LVL Cav Thy Self Youth Marketing Vodacom Ogilvy South Africa Bronze The Little Generosity Shop That Delivered Big Results Brand Experience: Live, AR/VR/Digital, Live + AR/VR/Digital Cadbury Dairy Milk Ogilvy South Africa Bronze Don’t Dread The Shed Topical Marketing DStv Now Ogilvy South Africa Silver Don’t Dread The Shed Data-Driven / Commerce & Shopper Effies DStv Now Ogilvy South Africa Silver The Rape Page Disease Awareness & Education: Charitable/Research Funding; Non-Profit; Pharma/Corporate Rape Crisis Cape Town Ogilvy South Africa Silver The Rape Page Small Budgets – Non-Profit, Products, Services Rape Crisis Cape Town Ogilvy South Africa Silver Speaking to South African Men Through Their Gogos Personal Care Gillette Grey Africa / Liquid Silver Blame No More Seasonal Marketing – Products, Services Hype Magazine TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Silver Yalu Nothing To Hide Brand Experience: Live, AR/VR/Digital, Live + AR/VR/Digital Yalu Financial Services Think Creative Africa Silver XTRA SAVINGS LAUNCH – NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS Marketing Innovation Solutions Checkers 99c Communications Silver ‘Bold, Brave and Strong’ – an icon’s revival Renaissance Carling Black Label Ogilvy South Africa Silver Nando’s – Mzansifying Monopoly Restaurants Nando’s M&C Saatchi Abel Silver TymeBank Brand Launch Campaign David vs. Goliath TymeBank Launch Campaign King James Cape Town Gold #16DaysOfLight Insurance First for Women (FFW) FoxP2 Gold XTRA SAVINGS LAUNCH – NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS Single-Retailer Program: Mass Merchants, Supermarkets, Drugstores, Other / Commerce & Shopper Effies Checkers 99c Communications Gold XTRA SAVINGS LAUNCH – NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS Single-Retailer Program: Mass Merchants, Supermarkets, Drugstores, Other / Commerce & Shopper Effies Checkers 99c Communications Grand Effie

eXceptional work pays off for 99c at the Effie Awards

99c, the full-service, integrated advertising agency based in Cape Town and Johannesburg, took top honours at the inaugural Effie Awards. The agency walked off with the Grand Effie, along with a Gold (one of only three awarded on the night) and a Silver award, for the work they proudly produced for the launch of Checkers Xtra Savings – No Smoke and Mirrors.

Said Andrew Brand, CEO and managing director (Cape Town), “Meeting our clients’ business objectives is how we measure our success. We set out to produce work that works hard to deliver results for our clients that helps to grow their business, their market share, and their profitability. Being acknowledged at South Africa’s first ever Effies awards show means we’re doing just that, and we’re humbled and honoured to be recognised. It’s particularly satisfying to have won the Grand Effie for Checkers who have been our client since we started out 13 years ago. They constantly challenge us and we drive ourselves hard to create work that’s as innovative as their business is. Being awarded for this work also demonstrates that it’s possible to do highly strategic and creative work within the retail space.”

The category wins are as follows:

Grand Effie: Xtra Savings Launch – No Smoke and Mirrors Entry, Single Retailer Programme: Mass Merchants, Supermarkets, Drugstores, and other Commerce & Shopper Category.

Gold Effie: Xtra Savings Launch – No Smoke and Mirrors, Single Retailer Programme: Mass Merchants, Supermarkets, Drugstores, and other Commerce & Shopper Category

Silver Effie: Xtra Savings Launch – No Smoke and Mirrors, Marketing Innovation Solutions Category

Ogilvy and the culture of work that delivers exceptional results

Ogilvy South Africa walked away with 48% of the awards for the evening, with an impressive 11 Awards (5 Silver, and 6 Bronze) at the inaugural Effies Awards South Africa held last night.

Neo Makhele, chief strategy officer for Ogilvy South Africa, is thrilled at the team’s performance. “More than ever, work that works is what clients expect from their agency partners. At Ogilvy, we deliver work that impacts our clients business. Work that delivers real growth. Work that makes a difference because it identifies tensions and levers from culture and insights. Work that delivers both short-term results and builds long term equity. Work that innovates in particular in social, content, and customer experience. Work that helps our clients to be stronger; despite the socio-economic environment they operate in. Work that ultimately creates iconic brands.”

According to the IPA’s Peter Field in 2019 “High performing creatively awarded campaigns are 8 times more effective than their low-performing peers in terms of the number of business effects they generate and almost 16 times more likely to bring major profitability growth.” There is just no place left in the industry for creative work that fails to deliver a strong return on investment.

“I believe that Ogilvy is simply the best partner for growth” says Mathieu Plassard, chief client officer at Ogilvy South Africa. “At the inaugural Effie Awards South Africa, the most prestigious awards that recognise efficiency, we demonstrated that strong partnerships with KFC, DStv, Volkswagen, Castle Lager, Carling Black Label, Cadbury and Rape Crisis lead to exceptional growth and performance. We thank them for their trust and bravery.”

Grey Africa’s ‘Gogo Nozizwe’ for Gillette wins Silver at SA’s inaugural Effie Awards

A beautiful story, the film shows how Nozizwe raised her grandson Akhona and his siblings, tugged on the country’s heartstrings, with many South Africans relating to it. But, it was the campaign’s results, detailed in an entry written by Maxine Selmer-Olsen (who, coincidentally, saw this campaign from start to finish, working on it as a creative before switching to strategy), that caught the judges’ attention.

The campaign exceeded all expectations, even earning what might just be the most valuable earned media of all: A full minute of President Cyril’s Ramaphosa’s 2019 Women’s Day address. Endorsed by the country’s most significant influencer, we were able to build relevance for Gillette and show South African men that we understand — and celebrate — who they are and where they come from — and who raised them to get there.

Grey Group, earlier this year, ranked number one in creative effectiveness, by the WARC rankings, and winning this Effie for powerful creative work further endorses Grey’s promise of ‘famously effective’ since 1917.

Entries to 2021 RDMA Awards for journalists now open

The 2021 awards are open and we are calling on all of you to enter your work before they close on 31 October. If you have published or broadcast content that shows an effort to a) report and drive conversations about the risks of alcohol misuse, b) promote measures to encourage responsible drinking OR c) talks to the socio-economic value of beverage alcohol, you can enter your work and win up to R50,000.

With the 2020 RDMAs having been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, 2021 will mark a decade that the awards have been running. With all the focus on the role of alcohol in society over the past year, Diageo South Africa, announced the return for its Responsible Drinking Media Awards (RDMAs) in 2021 to recognize extensive media reporting on the matter.

“With the lockdown, we have seen an unprecedented focus on the need to scale up interventions against alcohol misuse. The period has also highlighted the critical economic value add of the alcohol value chain from manufacturing, packaging up to retail. There is also a greater recognition of the alcohol contribution to tourism, restaurants and taverns that are an integral part of the township economy,” said Sibani Mngadi, corporate relations director of Diageo SA.

The RDMAs have become an entrenched part of the Diageo calendar with the number of entries increasing year on year. The awards are open to all South African media who have generated content that relates to responsible drinking and that talks to the impact of alcohol abuse, including issues such as drinking and driving, alcohol restrictions and policy around the use and sale of alcohol as well as the economic role of the sector.

Any material that relates to the above mentioned topics and published between 1 February 2020 and 30 September 2021, on any media platform is eligible to enter the 2021 awards.

The 2021 awards are categorised and split across best magazine, best newspaper, best online publication or post, best radio, best TV and best up and coming for journalism students, with the main overarching award for Journalist of the Year. The winner of each category will walk away with R20 000. Journalist of the Year winner will be selected amongst the winners in the other categories and will walk away with a total prize money of R50 000.

For more information on the awards and how to enter, journalists can visit www.diageo.co.za/en/rdma/.

2021/2 Marketing Achievement Awards now open for entries

Strategic marketing means business. This is not rhetoric, but a potent statement of intent that speaks to the potential of strategic marketing as a critical tool for business success. It also underscores the theme, ‘Marketing that means business’, of the highly anticipated 2021/2 Marketing Achievement Awards (MAAs), which are now open for entries.

Ivan Moroke, CEO of Kantar’s Insight Division, South Africa; Lead Inclusion and Diversity Kantar EMEA; and current chairperson of the MAAs, says the awards provide a proof point to the remarkable potential of strategic marketing to catalyse business growth.

“The MAAs are an opportunity to prove, with empirical evidence, the positive impact of marketing and brand building as a critical commercial tool of growth, not to mention the discipline of marketing as an excellent career option for those who thrive on the art and the science of business growth. I am so honoured, privileged and excited to chair these awards, and look forward to continuing the great momentum of critical industry recognition that they have built over the last two years,” Moroke said.

The MAAs are proudly presented by the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and endorsed by the Marketing Association of South Africa (MASA). Gugu Ntuli, Group Executive, Corporate Affairs and Marketing at the SABC, says there is a natural synergy between the awards and the public broadcaster, which prompted its sponsorship of the event.

2021 Smarties Awards transforms MARTIES AWARDS TRANSFORMS ALONG WITH COVID-CULTURE; FINAL CALL FOR ENTRIES

If 2020 required of mobile marketers to think creatively with regards to how they would reach consumers affected by Covid-19, 2021 has pushed the boat out even further. With continued lockdowns, social distancing and quarantining, consumers have never been harder to reach – or have they? Did the pandemic present an opportunity to think outside of the box and engage with consumers like they never have before?

Judges of the 2021 SMARTIES Awards – brought to you in partnership with Facebook, MTN, Standard Bank and The Pendoring Awards – certainly believe so, and this year will be looking for innovative executions that make the most of what mobile and digital channels can offer marketers – engagement in the palm of consumers’ hands.

With the final closing date for entry submissions, on 1 November, fast approaching (01/11), the 2021 SMARTIES Awards are set to be bigger, geographically broader and even bolder than previous years.

“Who would have thought that 18 months after the National State of Disaster was announced we would still be in a similar situation, staying mostly at home, isolating from others. But that is where we have found ourselves and smart marketers have not rested on their laurels, they have instead been even more creative and more innovative,” said Sarah Utermark, MMA SA Director.

The final closing date is 1st November 2021

The virtual SMARTIES Awards Gala event will be held on 10 December 2021

To ensure accessibility for all of the industry, regardless of size of brand or agency, every entrant’s first SMARTIES entry is free and will be sponsored by the Awards

MMA SA members enter for free

Enter your submission here //mmasa.org/?ix=193845, nominate a campaign

//mmasa.org/?ix=193845 or nominate a phase 1 judge//mmasa.org/?ix=193845

Winners announced for 2021 Santam Women of the Future in association with Fairlady and Truelove

The winners of the seventh annual Santam Women of the Future Awards in association with FAIRLADY and TRUELOVE have been announced. The three winners were selected from a shortlist of nine finalists by a distinguished panel of judges: Professor Thuli Madonsela, Chair in Social Justice at Stellenbosch University and founder of the Social Justice M-Plan and Thuma Foundation; Executive Head of Human Resources at Santam Enid Lizamore; veteran broadcaster, producer and entrepreneur Doreen Morris; social entrepreneur Dawn Nathan-Jones; FAIRLADY editor Suzy Brokensha; and TRUELOVE editor Makhosazana ‘Khosi’ Zwane-Siguqa.

“As a sponsor of this event, we are amazed by the excellent quality of participants that come through the Santam Women of the Future Awards every year,’ said Mokaedi Dilotsotlhe, chief marketing officer at Santam. “We would like to thank FAIRLADY and TRUELOVE for helping to unearth such great talent, and extend our appreciation to the esteemed panel of judges for the sterling work they do in adjudicating the process. – we hope that these awards will create further momentum for their future success and inspire other women entrepreneurs to greatness.”

The winners are:

Cara Saven of Cara Saven Wall Design is the 2021 Santam Woman of the Future (awarded to a female entrepreneur who has survived the first 1 000 days of business and is on her way to creating an empire). Cara Saven Wall Design is a décor company that designs, curates and produces large-format wallpaper for residential, commercial and hospitality properties. The company has a foothold in the US, Netherlands, Dubai and Australia. She hopes that in three years’ time, Cara Saven Wall Design will have made its mark in 20 regions around the world.

Zandile Mkwanazi of GirlCode is the 2021 Santam Social Entrepreneur (awarded to a female entrepreneur who is making a real difference in her community). GirlCode is a social enterprise that aims to get more women into the tech industry, and facilitates the advancement of their skills through various training and outreach programmes. The company has taught and reached more than 62 000 young South African girls to date. She who hopes to teach 10 million girls how to code in the space of 10 years.

Dr Peta-Anne Browne of Wardworx is the 2021 Santam Rising Star (awarded to a young female entrepreneur whose business is still within its first 1 000 days, but which the judges believe will flourish way beyond then). Launched in January 2020, Wardworx is a task management app that securely stores patient information, including ward and bed locations, so that doctors can collaborate on patient care. Her dream is for Wardworx to become the first of many youth-led solutions.

Award-winning podcast reveals the secrets of the Okavango Delta

A riveting, eight-part documentary podcast, featuring South Africa’s Wild Bird Trust founder and zoologist, Dr Steve Boyes, entitled ‘Guardians of the River’ , has won a Jackson Wild Award in the Podcast Category, after recently winning Best Narrative Nonfiction Podcast Award at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. The submissions included over 750 entries from more than 30 countries. The podcast is narrated by Cat Jaffee from House of Pod who leads listeners through some of the most unexplored regions of Angola and Botswana along the Okavango River as she unpacks the science and intricacies behind the geopolitcs.

The story starts back in 2012 after a chance encounter between Boyes and a National Geographic filmmaker. Boyes had been living and working in the Okavango Delta at the time conducting his PhD on Meyer’s Parrot. This encounter and Boyes’ love for the Delta would lead him on a journey that would ensure it remained protected into future generations. Four years, eight river expeditions, numerous storytelling and conservation media productions and several events later, it was in November 2019 when the National Geographic Okavango Wilderness Project (NGOWP), in conjunction with the Wild Bird Trust, collaborated with House of Pod who began recording the project’s first podcast, Guardians of the River.

Angolan biologist and host of the podcast, Kerllen Costa, brings to life the many characters the team meets along this intimate journey that begins in the heart of Angola’s most remote and landmined areas. From the illusive Savannah or ‘Ghost’ Elephants of Angola; Mukisi, a mythical creature that guards the water; the story of Mr Waterl who survived an encounter with an elephant ; and Kerllen’s own dramatic interaction with a group of hippos during a Mokoro expedition.

The story follows Boyes, as he leads a team of scientists and conservationists assembled from Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa. What they discover, Boyes describes as, a near pristine environment, untouched by the outside world – largely due to the grim protection of landmines, derelict roads, and an abandoned airstrip. The scars of twenty-seven years of civil war can still be seen. With most of the elephants gone, wildlife displaced and people returning, the beautiful and fertile landscapes rich in resources now lie mostly unprotected, vulnerable to threats like deforestation, uncontrolled fire, rising commercial bushmeat trade, and unchecked development.

Finalists announced – Pendoring e tjhunwa ke Hollard

The Pendoring e tjhunwa ke Hollard Awards have announced their finalists for 2021.

“Pendoring’s campaign line this year was MzansiGlots Unite – and they really did,” said Eben Keun, Pendoring’s GM. “We saw an impressive growth in entries from 2020 to 2021, with numerous entries displaying both exceptional use of our indigenous languages and clever cultural insight. We are especially proud to see entries from the publishing industry continue to grow, particularly the number of children’s book entries in the Publication Design category, which is encouraging considering the importance of home languages at the early childhood development level.”

Boniswa Pezisa, Pendoring jury president, added: “The 2021 Pendoring Award competition saw an increase in the total number of entries, as well as the quality of work entered – the competition entries grew by a phenomenal 24% with digital communications outgrowing the rest of the categories. Thank you judges for your selfless contribution in making the 2021 Pendoring the success it is.”

Heidi Brauer, chief marketing officer of headline sponsor, Hollard, said the judges had done an amazing job, as have the finalists. “We look forward to celebrating the winners on 4 November, but we hope that all our 2021 entrants take away renewed belief in the power of indigenous language communication to truly inspire, energise and ultimately enable better futures for all South Africans.”

Winners will be announced at a virtual ceremony on 4 November 2021. The list of finalists is extensive, and can be see here.

2021 Galliova Awards honours excellence in South African food and health journalism

Daily Maverick’s Tony Jackman is the Galliova Food Champion on the Year

South Africa’s most outstanding food and health writers for 2021 have been announced at the 32nd annual Galliova Awards, which was attended online by entrants, judges and representatives from the South African Poultry Association (SAPA).

Tony Jackman of the Daily Maverick was announced as the Galliova Food Champion of the Year. The runners-up in this category were Vickie de Beer of Lose it! /Keto Magazine (second) and Johané Neilson of Home/Tuis and Weg/go! (third). Freelance writer and dietitian, Jandri Barnard was awarded the title Galliova Egg Champion, followed by Vickie de Beer again in second place, with Liezl Vermeulen of Fresh Living Magazine placed third in this category. Arina du Plessis ofLandbouweekblad and Landbou Boerekoswas the winner of the Galliova Broiler Champion, while Louisa Holst and Hannes Koegelenberg’s joint entry for Ideas Magazine and freelance writer Esther Malan were placed second and third respectively.

Freelance writer, Glynis Horning, was honoured for the third consecutive year as the Galliova Health Writer of the Year. The other finalists in this category were Jandri Barnard and Lutho Pasiya of Independent Online (IOL).

The Digital Food Influencers award category, introduced in 2020, was won by Sam Linsell of Drizzle & Dip. In second place was Zorah Booley of In the Midnight Kitchen, while third place was awarded to Georgia East of East After Noon

A heartfelt tribute to two of the Galliova judges who sadly and unexpectedly passed away earlier this year, was delivered by Anna Montali. Long-standing Galliova judge and four-times Galliova Awards winner, Dorah Sitole, was acknowledged as a pioneer in the food industry, an author, editor, food editor, stylist and recipe developer. Chef Lesego Semenya, or as he was better known – Les da Chef – participated in his inaugural Galliova Awards judging in 2020 and was going to join the judging panel again in 2021.

Openview voted Industry Leader in Ask Africa Orange Index Awards

Openview has been acknowledged as the best in Customer Experience within the Entertainment Industry in the 2021/2022 Ask Afrika Orange Index awards.

The Ask Afrika Orange Index has been at the forefront of service benchmarking since 2001 and is the broadest, independent, and most widely referenced service excellence benchmark in South Africa. The benchmark has been tracking customer experience, and the changing trends and expectations since 2001. The 2021 Ask Afrika Orange Index® not only celebrates a long history of tracking data but also provides customer experience and service scores across 31 industries and 200 individual brands to establish which companies provide the best customer experience in South Africa. (Ref: Ask Africa)

“Openview has spontaneously been rated as the best in the Entertainment Industry and we could not be prouder of the recognition by our customers. The announcement comes at the perfect time as we are celebrating our 8th Birthday. We have also reached the benchmark of activating in more than 2.6 million decoders in homes across South Africa,” said Openview executive, Mmatshipi Matebane. “We thank our loyal viewers for the ongoing support and vote of confidence.”

The eMedia satellite bouquet launched on 15th October 2013 and now offers 20 TV Channels + 28 Radio Channels in the bouquet which caters to all ages, races and genders across South Africa.

Mastercard South Africa bags prestigious award as South Africa’s Most Innovative Payment Solutions Provider 2021

Mastercard has been named South Africa’s Most Innovative Payment Solutions Provider in 2021 by International Business Magazine. The award was given in recognition of Mastercard’s continuous innovation of payment technologies and its ability to reimagine the consumer payment experience in South Africa.

The International Business Magazine Awards honour top companies across Africa based on their performance, extraordinary leadership and supreme quality in services provided. Based on an intensive process, expert panellists scrutinise and carefully select the winners from the nomination list according to the set criteria.

As part of its goal to positively impact the lives of millions of people and enabling communities to move towards more advanced, digital economies, Mastercard has developed and launched several technology innovations in partnership with its customers in South Africa over the past year.

Finalists announced for the 4th Annual Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards

Finalists of the 4th annual Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards have been announced. The Awards – presented in partnership with Fetola, Cold Press Media, and Arena Holdings, and sponsored by Absa, showcase supplier development best practice, and are essential for celebrating the efforts of large South African companies which have committed themselves to building thriving, inclusive and transformed supply chains.

Catherine Wijnberg, CEO of Fetola and member of the adjudication panel, says: “The quality of the submissions this year was superb. Many of the finalists display a true commitment to a long-term strategic supplier development plan that aims to make a significant difference to small supplier success and local competitive advantage. Even in the face of the Covid19 crisis, the commitment to strengthening our local ecosystem and supporting industry collaboration is evident.” she concluded.

The 2021 finalists (audited by BDO South Africa), in alphabetical order, are:

Anglo American Zimele Bidvest Afcom Sanlam Foundation Sanofi Aventis South Africa (Pty) Ltd Distell Group SPAR South Africa Empact Group Tiger Brands Exxaro Resources Limited Fidelity Services Group GEMS Ithuba National Lottery Uyandiswa Project Management Services (Pty) Ltd V&A Waterfront Wunderman Thompson

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.