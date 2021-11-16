Awards Wrap: Ads24 wins prestigious WAN-IFRA Advertising Innovation award, eNCA scoops regional VJOYs, Poultry Bulletin wins silver and bronze in publishing awards













The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media industry.

Ads24 wins prestigious WAN-IFRA Advertising Innovation and DMA Assegai Leader awards

Gayle Edmunds

Ads24 has scored a double win: a WAN-IFRA Innovation in Advertising Award for their work with leading sanitary wear brand Lil-lets, and an Assegai Leader Award for City Press Money Makeover, their partnership with Absa.

At the 4th edition of the global WAN-IFRA (World Association of News Publishers) Print Innovation Awards, Ads24’s Lil-let’s Talk campaign received top honours for Advertising Innovation. In collaboration with City Press and Daily Sun, the campaign provided a multi-media platform where people could learn more about topics such as menstruation and menopause from experts and find out more about Lil-let’s Talk platform. The two news brands were selected because of their broad audiences beyond only those who menstruate to help dismantle stereotypes and broaden representation around these subjects.

“We’re proud of, and grateful for, the recognition given to these two campaigns,” said Gayle Edmunds who heads up the Content Hub at Ads24. “This is a testament to the power and value of collaboration between media and business, in working towards a shared purpose and social good. As the Lil-lets Talk and City Press Money Makeover campaigns have shown, such partnerships have the potential to make a real difference in people’s lives.”

Jurors praised the campaign, which ran across print, online and social media, for its thoughtful handling of content, noting that the topic of menstruation is rarely discussed. “I admire the team at Ads24 for their work and how they handled this important topic with such care,” said one juror, while another praised the emphasis on creating good content evident throughout the campaign.

Ads24 has also earned an Assegai Leader Award for their City Press/ Absa Money Makeover content campaign. This campaign provides 6 candidates with expert help in getting their finances in order and achieving their financial goals. The six are each paired with an adviser from the banking sponsor and supported through their journey by personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French.

“Brands are continuously searching for quality of engagement with audiences,” said Tasmia Ismael GM: Media24 advertising sales. “Having earned two prestigious awards affirms that we can achieve this for our customers in trustworthy, brand safe News environments, underpinned by unmatched storytelling.”

Flume announces win at the 2021 Assegai Integrated Marketing Awards

Flume Digital Marketing & PR scooped some awards at the 2021 Assegai Integrated Marketing Awards. This year, Flume submitted several projects, each displaying the dedication and hard work of the individual and greater team. The agency submitted within the four following categories: Online Campaigns, Search Marketing, Social Media and Branded Content.

The outstanding effort wouldn’t be possible without the team of talented and dedicated individuals Flume prides itself in. Not only does the work reflect the unique skillset of each and every one of its employees, but demonstrates the collaborative effort and the coming together of ideas that ultimately lead to the win.

As winners of various awards for SEO, social media, branded content and online campaigns, the agency represents itself as bold and innovative communicators, setting the bar for digital communications. Despite the trying times the world finds itself in, Flume demonstrated how to best step up to the plate and move forward with brands in the midst of chaos. The agency believes that in order to stand out, innovate and engage audiences, understanding the consumer has never been more important.

The awarded projects were:

Gold: Woolworths SEO (Category: Search Marketing SEO)

Bronze: Woolworths Mother’s Day Campaign (Category: Online Campaigns, Banners, Micro Sites, Marketing and Other Online Campaigns); Canon Collective SA (Category: Social Media Campaign)

Leader: Canon Collective SA (Category: Branded Content)

eNCA is a broadcast home to some of the country’s finest journalists

eNCA has scooped several awards at this year’s regional awards of the Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards and also at the Sanlam’s 2020 Financial Journalist of the Year Awards.

“The backbone of any organisation is its employees. It is for this reason that I feel a sense of pride in knowing that our efforts at attracting, nurturing and retaining talent within eNCA are yielding positive returns, as demonstrated with these recent accolades by our team. As a news channel that runs on agility, speed, accuracy and balance, we are delighted that our journalists are recognized for delivering on our brand promise of No Fear No Favour,” says Norman Munzhelele, managing director of eNCA.

Gauteng Regional Winners from eNCA:

Live Reporting/Breaking News category: Siphamandla Goge, Bongumusa Mkhize and Nkanyiso Mdlalose

Young Journalist of the Year Award: Checkpoint’s Jabulile Mbatha

KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga Regional Winners from eNCA:

Live Reporting/Breaking News category: Siphamandla Goge, Bongumusa Mkhize and Nkanyiso Mdlalose

Young Journalist of the Year Award: Checkpoint’s Jabulile Mbatha

Features: Dasen Thathiah, Kwazi Mlanduli, Francois Grobler, Nkanyiso Mdlalose and Susanna Holmes

Lifestyle: Dasen Thathiah, Nkanyiso Mdlalose, Susanna Holmes, Joe Komane and Sandie Makhubela

Live Reporting/Breaking News: Dasen Thathiah, Mcebisi Sithole and Nkanyiso Mdlalose

Western Cape Regional Winners from eNCA

Lifestyle: Tanya Nefdt, Mario Pedro, Crescendo Louw and Asanda Javu

The best of journalism to judge the Responsible Drinking Media Awards

A senior group of journalists with multiple years of experience in the sector have been selected to serve in the judging panel for the 10th annual Responsible Drinking Media Awards (RDMAs).

The awards are sponsored by the leading spirits company, Diageo South Africa to recognise media content that focuses on various aspects of alcohol in society, including the problem of misuse and interventions against it.

The RDMAs is proud to announce the following panel to serve as judges for the 2021 edition of the media awards:

Award-winning broadcast journalist and senior news anchor, Cathy Mohlahlana;

Chairperson of the South African National Editors Forum (SANEF), Sibusiso Ngalwa;

Award-winning journalist and media leader, Mary Papayya;

Chairperson of the African Editors Forum, Jovial Rantao;

Secretary General of SANEF with more than twenty years of print and broadcast experience, Mahlatse Mahlase;

Multiple award-winning broadcast anchor, Leanne Manas; and

Sibani Mngadi, Corporate Relations Director at Diageo SA who led the alcohol industry campaign against Covid-19 restrictions in his capacity as Chair of SA Liquor Brandowners Association (SALBA).

Jacaranda FM and Martin Bester win local accolades in Pretoria and Ekurhuleni

Jacaranda FM has captured the hearts of communities in Pretoria and Ekurhuleni as the station makes space for more awards in their trophy cabinet.

Winning the Best of Pretoria Reader’s Choice Award for Best Local Radio Station, and Best Local Radio Personality every year since its inception in 2013 is the crescendo in a year filled with awards for the station according to Managing Director of Jacaranda FM, Deirdre King.

“Taking home the Best Commercial Radio Station in South Africa award meant a lot to our team who kept our community informed and entertained despite the most intense challenges this year, but winning these local awards is just as special! Pretoria is Jacaranda city, it’s where our station’s roots are, and the special residents of Pretoria are the driving force behind our brands’ success. Earning their vote of confidence every year remains a priority for us,” said Deirdre King, managing director at Jacaranda FM.

The super-relatable host of Breakfast with Martin Bester walks away with the Best Local Radio Personality award for the third year in row, edging out fellow Jacaranda FM Scenic Drive host Rian Van Heerden who held the title from 2013 to 2017.

Jacaranda FM also shares a joint winner award for the Best Local Radio Station in the Best of Ekurhuleni Reader’s Choice Awards 2021.

“Jacaranda FM outpaces other stations with our fiercely loyal and exclusive audience that have enjoyed our consistency and world-class talent for the past 35 years. We’re extremely excited to see a growing number of Ekurhuleni residents become part of the Jacaranda FM family, and this award is testament our growing East Rand community.” said Hennie Myburgh, programme manager at Jacaranda FM.

Poultry Bulletin wins silver and bronze in publishing awards

Poultry Bulletin, the official magazine of the South African Poultry Association (SAPA), last week won a silver and a bronze award at the prestigious annual SA Publication Forum Awards 2021, which celebrate excellence in corporate publications in South Africa.

The magazine, which is produced by Shaw Media and published by SAPA, has been published bimonthly in its new format since April 2021. It was named as runner-up in the category Best Internal magazine, second runner-up in the Best Communication award, and was also named as a finalist in the Best Design category.

“It is gratifying to receive the recognition that there is nothing out there in the corporate agricultural space that rivals our official publication,” says Izaak Breitenbach, a GM of SAPA. “Our priority is not to win awards but to give our members a magazine that delivers solid, relevant content. However, we are thrilled that Poultry Bulletin does both, and more.”

According to editor, Melinda Shaw, this was the first time that Poultry Bulletin entered the annual competition. “In an era of ‘digital first’ and ‘print is dead’, my team and I truly enjoy the opportunity to play to the strengths of print. Our readers are farmers – people who produce tangible products that you can hold in your hands – and giving them a print magazine they can page through feels so right. The accolades for Excellence in Writing and Design wowed us, because we aim to create content that is easily accessible, informative and entertaining, and to present it in an attractive, inviting format,” said Shaw.

And she added: “Agriculture is one of the key pillars of South Africa’s economy and poultry is the largest industry in the sector, so we know that our voice travels far and we take that responsibility seriously. We are honored to have been selected, with only our third issue, as runner-up and second runner-up among the illustrious company of well-established organisations such as Sanlam, New Media and John Brown.”

AmaB scoops four awards

What do Karpowership, arms trader Ivor Ichikowitz, China South Rail, and Nedbank have in common? Answer: All of them are the subjects of award-winning amaBhungane investigations.

Over the past two weeks, amaBhungane’s small team of investigative journalists has scooped a Sanlam Journalism award and three regional awards at Vodacom’s annual journalism awards:

Stefaans Brümmer, who recently stepped down as amaB’s co-managing partner, won the Sanlam Business/Companies category award for his forensic masterpiece that traced R9-billion in kickbacks paid by the world’s largest rail company to secure the biggest slice of Transnet’s 1 064 locomotive contract.

Micah Reddy won the Vodacom Financial and Economics category award in Gauteng for his in-depth investigation into arms trader Ivor Ichikowitz and his Paramount Group’s South African operations. Read part 1 and part 2 of Micah’s award-winning investigation.

Susan Comrie and Sam Sole won the same Financial and Economics category award in the Western Cape for their mammoth investigation into Nedbank’s dealings with state capture kingpins Regiments Capital and how complex derivatives bled billions from Regiments’ SOE clients. Read their award-winning Nedbank investigation.

And finally, the whole amaBhungane team won the Vodacom Sustainability category award in Gauteng for their investigation into the controversial Karpowership deal that could cost the country R225-billion in a bid to keep the lights on. You can read all 12 pieces of the Karpowership investigation on our Special Projects page.

It is worth pointing out that all of these investigations have another thing in common: they all focused on private sector wrongdoing.

Winners of the 2021 Top Companies South Africa: Reputation Index Awards announced

Mediatorque and Events in collaboration with Plus 94 Research have announced the 2021 results of the Top Companies South Africa: Reputation Index.

Truworths was voted the most trustworthy company in South Africa. Debonairs, Ackermens, SABC, and MultiChoice were all listed after Truworths. Truworths, Ackermans, and Mr Price are three of the top ten retailers in the fashion shopping category. Dis-Chem and Pick n Pay Healthcare, two pharmaceutical retailers, stood out as having good reputations.

Nthabiseng Mokake, MD of Media Torque and Events said, “We are proud of our association with Plus 94 Research, this survey is not only a powerful indicator of how important a company’s reputation is, but a clear distinction can be made between a company’s reputation and its share price or performance. Consumers are loyal to a brand or company when that company operates ethically and is a good corporate citizen.”

The TCSA Reputation Index was created with the goal of identifying the factors that influence a company’s reputation, and thus its long-term viability and profitability. Companies can manage their reputation, but they can’t always control or predict it. Customers, suppliers, and other stakeholders have control over it. The 2021 TCSA study had over 2 600 participants and rated about 200 companies.

Sifiso Falala, CEO of Plus 94 Research, says, “The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the business landscape and forced companies to relook their brand and reputation strategies. We have seen customers, potential partners and employees demanding more from businesses, and wanting to be associated with more conscientious companies that have great reputations. Coupled with that, in the age of social media and online customer review sites, reputation management has never been more complex. This survey gives companies and organisations the opportunity to showcase the strides they have achieved in effectively managing their brands and reputations, and provides a platform for them to also identify gaps and establish areas of improvement.”

Categories:

Overall Most Reputational Company – Truworths

Pharmaceutical Retail – Dis-chem

FMCG Personal Care – Colgate Palmolive

Retail: Fashion Shopping – Truworths

Media Companies – Multichoice

Retail: Hardware Stores – Builders Warehouse

Retail: Grocery Shopping – Food Lovers Market

Motor Manufacturers – Toyota

Soft Beverages – Red Bull

FMCG Companies – Procter & Gamble

Telecommunications – Telkom Mobile

Fast Food Outlets – Debonairs

Financial Services: Banking – Absa

Oil & Gas Companies – Engen

Retail: Home Stores – Hi-Fi Corp

E-Commerce – Locanto

State Owned Enterprises – SABC

Alcoholic Beverages – Heineken International

Pharmaceutical Manufactures – Pfizer

Entertainment – Ster-Kinekor

Financial Services: Investment & Insurance – Assupol Financial Services

Financial Services: Credit Providers – African Bank

Financial Services: FinTech – Tyme Bank

Financial Services: Short-Term Insurance- Dail Direct

Pharmaceutical Distributors – Medinox

CCBSA MD wins 2021 Top Empowerment Award for third time

Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa (CCBSA) managing director Velaphi Ratshefola has, once again, been named as the winner in the Top Gender Empowered: Male Driving Gender Empowerment category at the 18th annual Standard Bank Top Women Awards.

This is the third consecutive year that he has been acknowledged for the award that recognises leaders that have put the advancement of women into leadership position at the centre of their companies’ strategies. Ratshefola received the accolade in 2019, 2020 and again this year. The esteemed awards also honour and laud outstanding leadership, inspiration, vision, and innovation in organisations that show true dedication to uplifting women’s roles in the economy, covering all major economic sectors, and including small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs) and national corporations.

“I am immensely proud to receive this accolade. It is affirmation of our commitment to diversity and inclusion in our business, as well as across our supply chain,” said Ratshefola following his win. “At CCBSA, and in the entire Coca-Cola system, we believe in more than just making profits at all costs but take our role and responsibility of making a difference in society, to heart, from an economic, social, and environmental level.”

The Standard Bank Top Women Awards, finalists and winners are selected for their ability to drive and promote an environment of diversity, inclusion and belonging for people from all cultures and backgrounds.

Liberty Two Degrees scoops 44 Footprint Awards including Overall Spectrum Award

The co-owned malls of Liberty Two Degrees (L2D), a precinct focused, retail-centered real-estate investment trust, marketed by Excellerate Brand Management, have scooped an impressive 44 wins at the 2021 Footprint Marketing Awards. Additionally, the group was awarded the coveted overall Spectrum Award for its #CreateTomorrow community relations campaign that was implemented across Eastgate, Liberty Midlands Mall, Liberty Promenade, Nelson Mandela Square and Sandton City

Hosted by the South African Council of Shopping Centres (SACSC), the awards recognise excellence in shopping centre marketing, innovation and creativity, as well as economic success within the South African property industry. The award ceremony, attended by industry players, stakeholders and media, took place today [15 November 2021], recognizing initiatives that had been completed between 1 January 2020 and 31 May 2021.

In total, L2D malls won 9 Gold Footprint Marketing Awards, also taking home 12 Silver and 22 Bronze awards across various categories respectively for its portfolio. L2D is known for its operational excellence and for leading innovation in a way that sets trends, catering for savvy consumers, which enable the company’s malls to dominate their precincts. While the pandemic challenged the retail sector, L2D demonstrated its nimble adaptability and agile creativity, a reflection of the group’s retail marketing prowess.

Wizkid shines bright with ‘Best African Act’ win at 2021 MTV EMAs

Wizkid

The 2021 MTV EMAs returned live from the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary with a global celebration of Music for ALL. Nigerian superstar, Wizkid, edged out his co-star on the global smash hit “Essence”, and first time EMAs nominee, Tems (Nigeria), as well as other African superstars – Focalistic (South Africa), Amaarae (Ghana), and Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania) to emerge winner of the Best African Act category. The epic event, which aired on MTV in 180 countries, featured electrifying performances from today’s hottest stars and honored some of the world’s biggest artists while also celebrating music, love, and equality.

Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager of ViacomCBS Networks Africa (VCNA) commented that, “Wizkid’s win at the EMAs underscores Africa’s rise to prominence in the global music scene. Music has the power to unite the world and this year’s winner has truly embodied that concept with groundbreaking collaborations and inspirational messaging. We are proud of all the artists nominated in the Best African Act category and VCNA will continue in its promise to promote local talent across our platforms as we showcase the best of African music and culture to the world.”

Emmy-nominated Saturday Night Live and Kenan Star to Host Annual Ceremony Live

from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Tuesday, December 7 starting with 2021 People’s Choice Awards: Live From E! at 02:00am CAT and the ceremony at 04:00am CAT. The ceremony will be repeated the following day on Wednesday 8 December at 8pm CAT. Only on E! (DStv Channel 124).

Kenan Thompson to host 2021 People’s Choice Awards

Kenan Thompson

E! has announced that actor and comedian Kenan Thompson will host the 2021 People’s Choice Awards celebrating all forms of entertainment, chosen entirely by the people. This year, Thompson received his first-ever People’s Choice Awards nominations and is up for both the 2021 Comedy TV Star and Male TV Star for his work on Saturday Night Live. The 2021 People’s Choice Awards will air on E! on Tuesday, December 7 from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA starting with 2021 People’s Choice Awards: Live From E! at 02:00am CAT and the ceremony at 04:00am CAT. The ceremony will be repeated the following day on Wednesday 8 December at 8pm CAT. Only on E! (DStv Channel 124).

This past year, Thompson received two Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Kenan and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Saturday Night Live. Thompson previously received two Emmy nominations in 2018 and 2020 in the supporting actor category for his work on Saturday Night Live. Thompson received an Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics in 2018 for the Saturday Night Live song “Come Back, Barack,” and received a nomination in the same category in 2017 for co-writing “Last Christmas” from the popular “Jingle Barack” “Saturday Night Live” music video.

See the full list of all 40 categories and nominees online here.



Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.