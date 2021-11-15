How brands are tuning into their audiences with the power of radio













It’s incredibly difficult to think of a time where life as we know it was shaken to its core in the manner that the Covid-19 pandemic has done.

One of the biggest hurdles brands are facing currently is how to stretch a dollar (or rand, rather). With budgets being scrutinised and often reduced drastically, the onus has fallen on marketing teams to penny-pinch while concurrently trying to keep the ship afloat.

So, how do you do it when that all mighty dollar just isn’t flowing like it used to?

According to GH Media Group’s trend analysis, leading South African brands have gone a step further than just ‘going digital’. Rather, the brands yielding the best returns are the ones that successfully converged their campaigns with the agility of digital and the undisputed reach of traditional broadcast activities.

Speaking on the importance of understanding audiences and approaching them effectively, GH Media Group managing director, Vukile Zondi, explains.

“Gagasi FM and Heart FM have consistently shown the ability to drive superior engagement with the audiences that matter. The stations seamlessly curate and deliver their content across multiple-platforms to drive two-way engagement with audiences, 24-hours-a-day, and 365-days-a-year, which is all the more important when delivering ROI in this post-pandemic environment where every rand needs to work that much harder,” says Zondi.

Gagasi Heart Media Group, an emerging national media solutions agency, has doubled down its commitment to adopt a #BusinessReimagined approach to media solutions. GH Media Group’s Business Reimagined methodology entails ensuring brands and advertisers get the bang for buck they’re urgently seeking by formulating campaigns that are agile, future-facing in ideation and integrated in execution. The nature of these solutions includes the ability to develop a solution that is not only tailored to a brand’s core business needs but also intentional it its ability to meet the consumer where they are.

With a keen emphasis on maximising engagement, Itumeleng Lethoko, the head of business strategy and insights for GH Media Group, unpacked how the stations they represent manage to keep providing value to their clients.

“With the audience consumption habits evolving by the day during this post pandemic period, it is increasingly important to analyse and understand how audiences are engaging with the stations. Gagasi and Heart FM have over years proven their ability to adapt and meet the needs of the audiences by providing relevant content on multiple platforms, which in turn has increased the levels of engagement. Through this, brands get more out of their campaigns with the opportunity to engage through multiple touch points,” says Lethoko.

And so, for the brands seeking to tune back into their audiences, it remains clear to see that the answer lies in the ability to pair campaign approaches with reimagined strategies that effectively address key business pain-points and are optimised for multi-touch platforms such as web, social media, mobile applications and live broadcasts.

That is how your brand will remain in tune with your audience through the power of reimagined radio.

