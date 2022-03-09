dentsu South Africa welcomes back Donald Mokgale













[PRESS OFFICE] Dentsu South Africa (SA) is excited to welcome back Donald Mokgale as the business director from the 1 March 2022.

Mokgale’s inspiring dentsu career began 12 years ago when he joined Posterscope SA (dentsu SA’s former leading out of home and location marketing agency) as a junior planner. Five years later, he was promoted to account director and in 2016, Mokgale became the development director for Posterscope Sub-Saharan Africa (currently dentsu Location Services) where he launched the specialised out of home office in Ghana.

A year later, Mokgale relocated to Kenya to manage the OOH business and in 2018 he returned to South Africa where he was appointed as general manager for Posterscope SA. In 2019, Mokgale was appointed as managing director of Carat Johannesburg (dentsu’s global media agency) where he played an instrumental role in managing and developing Carat’s portfolio of clients, brands and the Joburg based team.

More recently, in 2020 Mokgale’s ambitious nature led him to the position of CEO of Out There Media Africa, a technology and digital marketing business where he was responsible for scaling the business across Africa. During this time, Mokgale delivered a number of impactful campaigns with a variety of brands and agencies in partnership with some of the continent’s telco giants.

Commenting on his new role and his return to dentsu, Mokgale said, “I am looking so forward to taking this next step in my career. Dentsu is a client-centric business which enables me to strengthen my capabilities and the opportunity to merge my newfound experience with business and technology with my media and marketing expertise to push the boundaries. The future is now.”

