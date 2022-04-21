Voting is now open for MOST Awards 2022

Don’t miss your opportunity to contribute to continued excellence and growth in the industry by completing the MOST Awards 2022 survey.
To access the online survey click here
As in previous years, one lucky person who completes the MOST Awards voting for the Media Owners section of the survey and one person who completes the MOST Awards voting for the Media Agencies section will stand a chance to win R6000 each.
This year’s survey deadline is Friday the 3rd of June. Time flies, so please get your completed questionnaire in as soon as you can.
Please note that you may complete the survey in parts without losing your answers.
If you encounter any problems, please contact Brad Aigner at FGI Research on brada@fgi.co.za
For more information on sponsorship opportunities, please contact Melanie Warricker on 072 480 6123 or melanie@ifeelgood.co.za
