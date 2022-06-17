Media Moves: GroupM launches Audience Origin, Gordhan now CCO of DUKE Group, Black Wolf’s Youth Marketing Challenge back for Youth Month













The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Audience Origin unlocks consumer and media insights in 12 African markets

GroupM, in collaboration with Wavemaker, Mediacom, and Mindshare, has launched Audience Origin, a first in Africa. This global data service provides deep understanding of the human mindset through a connected data foundation.

“The data landscape is constantly shifting and evolving. Consumer behaviour will continue to develop in unpredictable ways. To understand these changes better, we had to completely rethink how we collect audience data. Audience Origin was developed to provide a unique way to look at data using the power of identity and data science to connect different data sets. The Audience Origin approach is based on building up different layers of audience data and insight to meet global and local client needs,” said Delia Condé, head of analytics & Iinsights at Wavemaker.

For Audience Origin to be successful, we need to enable local market and client flexibility by moving from single source to multiple sources of data, creating a global data spine connected to local panel, digital, and client data.

There are four levels to the Audience Origin data spine:

Core Survey – this is the globally-consistent foundational layer that focusses only on the data that is hard to ascribe or to fuse, but essential for planning. This is the data we must collect by asking people. Ascription – this is data that can be ascribed or modelled to everyone at the right level of accuracy if we only ask a proportion of the questionnaire to some people in the sample. Fusion – data that we want to fuse onto the core survey. This includes data sources that are locally relevant. For example, The Fusion data (SA industry survey) or TGI data. First-Party Data– this enables an enriched view of audiences as we connect client first party data such as CRM data.

“In total, these layers will create an aggregate learnings database, delivering deeper, richer and more impactful audience planning insights, shared across markets, to create excellence in planning and activation” adds Condé.

Available in 74 markets globally, it taps into a core data set comprising more than a million consumers, across 60 different categories, segmented into 18 different personality archetypes, covering 22 touchpoints and 48 attitudinal and lifestyle attributes.

People moves

Suhana Gordhan promoted to Chief Creative Officer of DUKE Group

DUKE Group has promoted Suhana Gordhan from executive creative director DUKE Advertising, to chief creative officer of the group. Gordhan joined DUKE Advertising in 2020, having moved from her role as ECD at FCB, and in just two years, has made a significant impact on the agency – both with the work and the people.

CEO and founder of DUKE Group, Wayne Naidoo, said: “This was a very easy decision to make. When Suhana joined the team, she seamlessly integrated into the DUKE ethos and environment. I am excited to have her at the helm with the Exco team, leading DUKE Group into the future. Suhana has that unique ability to inspire great work and lead with heart. I have no doubt that she is the right person for the job.”

Gordhan has spent 18 years in advertising during which time she has made great strides, not only in her work, but in her contribution to the industry. As a woman of colour, she has been focused on creating access to the industry for young women and creatives of colour. Gordhan says, “I feel honoured to become CCO. I have such respect for DUKE and its leadership to be able to promote from within. This is deeply personal to me, I get to take up the ranks amongst a tiny handful of women CCO’s, let alone women CCO’s of colour. I want to make sure that other young women coming up in the industry know that there is a place for us at the top. It hasn’t always been ours for the taking, but now it is, and it’s about time. It is my dream that this industry looks different to the one I started out in.”

Kagiso Media Radio appoints Phillip Wilton in key digital position

Kagiso Media Radio has announced the appointment of Phillip Wilton in the position of Digital Development Manager.

Wilton has extensive experience in the digital sector and has helmed numerous projects, including many for KMR – which he has serviced historically as a supplier.

In this newly created role, Wilton will oversee all digital development projects for the company.

“The aim is to encapsulate all listener and administrative needs, and stakeholder requirements, by noting the latest global industry trends and strategically identifying areas to adjust for our local market to ensure we provide the best digital solutions to our audience,” Wilton said.

Kagiso Media Radio CEO, Nick Grubb, said the key digital role will help strengthen the company’s position in the sector.

Musa Kalenga is new group CEO for Brave Group

After a successful empowerment transaction that saw an individual agency transform into a communications group with an international footprint, the Brave Group continues to implement its business strategy of being a world-class, integrated independent creative agency.

Karabo Songo stepped down as CEO on 1 June 2022. “My goal has always been to make history with any role that I play and I feel like I’ve achieved that. For now, I have to focus on being a strong follower and support as a non-executive director/shareholder.”

The current MD of digital business unit, Motherboard, as well as director and shareholder of Brave Group, Musa Kalenga, was appointed as the new group chief executive officer effective from 1 June 2022. Kalenga and Songo will spend the next few months transitioning the business.

Brave Group Chair Andile Khumalo says, “Musa is a credible leader and well-known digital marketing expert. He has also steered Motherboard to becoming one of the country’s most respected digital marketing operations, and I have no doubt he will bring the same energy and focus to the GCEO role.”

Former Careers Magazine GM, Nkokheli Lindazwe, Ventures Into The Music Business

Seasoned media practitioner, Nkokheli Lindzawe, leaves Careers Magazine to pursue a longtime ambition of founding a record label, Hit Cartel Records.

As one of the leading young pioneers within the media landscape, Nkokheli has over 10 years’ experience as a media practitioner. He has served as a broadcaster, broadcasting coach, radio station manager, founder of a pop culture website, movie producer and most recently – manager of a nationwide publication.

“I have always consulted for both artists and record labels throughout my career as a media practitioner and I have always advocated for people putting their money and effort where their dreams are, thus starting a record label was me following my own advice and taking a leap of faith that is coupled with a wealth of experience and networks accumulated throughout the years,” said Nkokheli.

Hit Cartel Records is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

ICASA chair resigns

The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, has received and accepted the resignation of the Chairperson of ICASA, Dr Keabetswe Modimoeng.

Dr Modimoeng will serve notice until Wednesday, 15 July 2022 to ensure smooth handover and transition.

Business moves

Canon partners with the Multichoice Talent Factory for series of workshops

Canon Southern Africa announced its alliance with Multichoice Talent Factory (MTF) to promote the creative art of filmmaking through a series of workshops and trainings for the 2021/22 MTF cohort of students. The MTF Academy is an education programme that develops emerging TV and film talent in Africa, through an accredited 12-month immersion programme including both theory and hands-on experience in cinematography, editing, audio production and storytelling.

“The MultiChoice Talent Factory partnership with Canon is an exciting and important opportunity for the African film and TV industry. These training sessions enable us to equip industry professionals with practical and time-relevant skills. Most African film-makers and content creators are self-taught, and access to masters and technical skills development is hard to attain – this is why collaborations such as these are crucial for upskilling and development of the industry,” said Nwabisa Matyumza, MultiChoice Talent Factory director

Canon continues to roll out its several creative initiatives that are focused on promoting job opportunities and future livelihoods for the young population in Africa to enhance and support their skill sets, under its prodigious Miraisha programme.

WOO launches Global Guidelines for OOH Audience Measurement

The World Out of home Organization launched its new Global Guidelines for Audience Measurement at the WOO Global Congress in Toronto. The Global Guidelines were collated by Gideon Adey with the committee chaired by Neil Eddleston.

Building on the existing 2009 ESOMAR guidelines, the aim is to promote sector growth across the world by improving the value, accountability and trust in Out of Home everywhere and updating existing best practice for the Digital Out of Home era (DOOH.)

This includes:

The measurement of DOOH Contemporary data for automated trading and attribution Cross Media Measurement practice





The guidelines were created with collaboration worldwide from 11 audience measurement bodies including South Africa’s OMC.

The guidelines are published as a 96 page e-book covering measurement and governance principles; the revised requirements for OOH Audience Measurement, a practical review of Global Measurement approaches, definitions and glossary of terms and links to contributors and background documentation.

The new guidelines are a living document to be regularly updated with new developments and techniques as appropriate.

FIVESTAR PR grows client portfolio

The South African tourism and hospitality industries are seeing a slow but steady recovery, which has generated new business opportunities for FIVESTAR PR.

The Cape Town based boutique agency recently added four new clients to its portfolio, including restauranteur Liam Tomlin’s much anticipated new venture in Bree Street (Cape Town), The Bailey. FIVESTAR PR has also grown its luxury safari portfolio with the addition of Jamala Madikwe, and the launch of two new products: Mukwa River Lodge in Zambia, and mFulaWozi Wilderness Private Game Reserve in Zululand.

Owner-managed by Janie van der Spuy who brings with her extensive PR experience, the company focuses on delivering strategic PR, media and communications services to select five-star clients in the luxury travel, conservation and hospitality industries.

Salesforce report shows 94% of respondents say experience is as important as products

Salesforce has released the fifth edition of its State of the Connected Customerreport that shares insights from nearly 17 000 consumers and business buyers across 29 counties, including 652 from South Africa on the new digital-first customer engagement landscape.

Key insights of this year’s State of the Connected Customer report include:

A trust-based economy has emerged.

Digital acceleration is sparking demand for personalisation at scale.

New realities are testing brand loyalties.

This new digital-first world has changed the norms of commerce, work, and everyday life, prompting customers and brands to re-establish how they connect. As customers continue to shift their preferred experiences with brands to online channels, brands must re-imagine digital-first experiences that engage customers in a way that is flexible, thoughtful, and provides a personal touch.

View a breakdown of key insights from consumers and business buyers, including generation and country filters, in an interactive Tableau dashboard.

Incubeta Acquires Bruce Clay MENA as part of Global Expansion Strategy

Digital marketing group Incubeta has announced its acquisition of Dubai-based integrated digital marketing agency Bruce Clay MENA, specialists in search, social and creative. This acquisition, the fourth in 12 months for Incubeta, will expand its global presence in the Middle East and North Africa, allowing the group to continue driving growth for clients through their expertise, and best practices in media, technology and creative.

Operating in 17 countries globally, Incubeta is a market leading specialist that uses the power of bespoke, localised digital solutions to unlock and amplify business growth potential.

Entersekt announces new investment from PAPE Fund 3

Entersekt, a leader in device identity and payment authentication, has announced a new investment from PAPE Fund 3 (PAPE), an established mid-market South African private equity fund. The transaction was signed on 24 May 2022 and follows an investment by Silicon Valley-based Accel-KKR in December 2021.

Entersekt was founded in Stellenbosch in 2010. The company’s software currently secures over 1 billion transactions every month, protecting millions of financial services customers across the globe. Entersekt is recognised as an innovator in the global authentication market, known for delivering market and industry firsts.

Dr Zuko Kubukeli and Mr Ikageng Moatshe, principals at PAPE Fund managers, led the transaction and were impressed by Entersekt’s strong track record.

Making moves

News24 named South Africa’s Most Trusted News Brand for the Fourth Consecutive Year

News24 has for the fourth consecutive year been named as South Africa’s most trusted news source, according to the 2022 Digital News Report by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at the University of Oxford. The report was released on Wednesday.

The annual report surveyed 93 432 people in 46 countries and ranked South Africa second overall in terms of trust in media. It found that between 2019 and 2022, trust in media grew from 49% to 61% in the country.

Of the people surveyed in Africa, the report found that 61% of South Africans trusted most news, most of the time. This was compared to 58% in Nigeria and 57% in Kenya.

News24 scored 85% on the trust barometer, followed by eNCA on 84%. The rest of South Africa’s top ten trusted news brands are: BBC News, SABC News, Sunday Times, Mail & Guardian, TimesLive, The Citizen, EWN and regional or local newspapers.

In terms of growth, the report found that City Press, Sowetan and Daily Sun had grown by as much as six percentage points in 2022.

The report found that South African news publications were increasingly emphasising the importance of trust as part of their journalistic brand value. The institute acknowledges News24’s recent decision to change its slogan from “Breaking News. First” to “Trusted News. First”.

News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson said he was extremely proud of his team for again grabbing the top spot in this survey. “Trust is to golden metric. Over the past year, we have exposed countless corrupt officials, unscrupulous businesspeople, sex offenders and dodgy politicians who abuse power and mislead the public. It is incredibly satisfying and a massive vote of confidence to know the public sees and appreciates this.”

Black Wolf Youth’s Marketing Challenge back this Youth Month

Building on its already established programme, Black Wolf Youth Agency Foundation’s Brand Marketing Challenge is back for a third year – ready to make a real difference during Youth Month by tapping into the month’s 2022 theme: Promoting sustainable livelihoods and resilience of young people for a better tomorrow.

Targeted at third-year marketing students, the challenge was established in collaboration with the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) to substitute the traditional three-month internship while providing a solution to upskill youth. iVolunteer International reports that South Africa’s youth make up 20.6 million, or 35.7 percent, of the country’s total population – even more reason for businesses to create empowerment initiatives, such as the Brand Marketing Challenge, to support young people.

“South Africa’s youth are faced with many challenges – unemployment being the most notable but also poverty, inequality and lack of access to educational resources and mentorship programmes. However, we believe there is also plenty of opportunities that await them, too,” said Sven Wolf, MD at Black Wolf Group. “Through the Brand Marketing Challenge, Black Wolf Youth hopes to provide one such opportunity through real-life work experience.”

To date, 209 students have participated in the Brand Marketing Challenge.

Black Wolf Agency is open to further collaboration with like-minded organisations and brands looking to address the youth unemployment crisis head-on and bridge the gap between skills training and experience. For more information or to partner with Black Wolf Youth, contact megan@blackwolfagency.co.za.

Boomtown taps into NFT ‘feeding frenzy’ to raise awareness, funding for prevention of human trafficking

South African advertising and marketing communication group, Boomtown, has tapped into the current NFT1 ‘feeding frenzy’ to raise awareness about modern-day slavery and funds for A21, a global organisation working towards the end of human trafficking and slavery.

Under the guidance of the agency’s creative head Meagan Viljoen, a team comprising Jamie Moss, Mike Coetzer, Jesse Sharkie, Sukesh Moodaley, Caitlin Morgan, Nande Gubevu, Jean du Toit and Asiphumeze Nkula created a campaign that has gone live on Ethereum’s Rarible2 as a collection called The Unownable Series.

Viljoen explained: “Much of what is available for purchase as an NFT on Rarible is grouped into collections – Bored Ape Yacht Club3, Ragnarok4, and The Creature World5 for example. And much of what is expressed in these collections are individual characters … and people. So, in buying the NFT, it could be said that you are purchasing a person online.

“Of course, it is really only an image of a person, but Boomtown saw this as an opportunity to send a hard-hitting message. We believed the world’s current fascination with the blockchain, the technology that enables the NFTs phenomenon, could help us break human trafficking.”

To support The Unownable Series, donors will need to purchase Ethereum on Luno, upload it to their Metmask accounts and ‘make their bids’ on Rarible.

#BakkieArm now also a hit song

While sales of the OFM # BakkieArm sleeve steadily progressing for the benefit of the Agri Securitas Trust Fund, The Sound of Your Life also had listeners entertained on the morning of 15 June 2022, with the release of an original song in celebration of the # BakkieArm.

With lyrics from the pen of Good Morning Breakfast presenter, Shandor Potgieter, OFM sales manager, Anchen Lintvelt, and exquisite mixing by Bobby Johnson of Rebirth Music, SOYL’s “Bakkie Arm” promises to get feet tapping.

The release of the song, registered under SOYL (pronounced soil – and an acronym of Sound of Your Life) is not only healthy fun, but also aims to draw more attention to a more important cause.

The #BakkieArm sleeve was born from regular insert on the breakfast show, ‘Word of the Week’, and has evolved organically to such a point that a garment was fashioned to pull over a driver’s arm to protect it from the sun, so that their one arm does not become more tanned than the other.

OFM recently launched the #BakkieArm campaign to raise funds for Agri Securitas, a non-profit organisation that works to improve rural safety.

A #BakkieArm sleeve can be purchased for a donation from R100 each on OFM’s website, by following this link: //bit.ly/OFMBakkieArm. This is also where “SOYL – Bakkie Arm” can be downloaded, free of charge.

Diary

French give green light for global wine conference in SA

The 2nd edition of the Chenin Blanc International Congress, a unique world congress dedicated to the noble grape variety, Chenin Blanc, will take place from 1 to 3 November 2022 in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

This second edition in the host city of Stellenbosch in South Africa, organised by the Chenin Blanc Association of South Africa, on the theme “Chenin revealer of Place” follows the success of the first edition launched in France, in Angers in July 2019.

An Event of Destination Angers, co-organised with the Chenin Academy in partnership with Interloire, the Anjou-Saumur Wine Federation, the Federation of Wine Associations of Indre et Loire and Sarthe, the University of Stellenbosch and Chenin Blanc Association SA.

