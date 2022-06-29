MOST Awards Webinar | Disconnect and miscommunication between client, agency and media













Is communication between client, agency and media helping or hurting your business?

The relationship between all three needs to be strong and healthy to survive the constant project deadlines, meetings and creative differences that arise throughout the working relationship. The stronger the relationship, the better the results.

Proper communication is crucial to maintaining any successful business relationship. It goes without saying that poor communication can lead to disappointment, failed projects, financial losses and, worse yet, loss of reputation.

Why is it that, in 2022, there is still so much miscommunication and subsequent disconnect, and how do we finally solve this decades-old dilemma?

Join the MOST Awards online, where our panel will debate why it is that in 2022 this is still an issue.

Moderated by Zanele Potelwa, the panellists include:

Tracy Schloesser – Business unit head, Spark Media

Rachelle Jaques – Sales manager, Torque Media

Patrick Ndlovu – Sales and marketing manager, Nalesa Media

Date: 7 July 2022

Time: 9.30am – 10.30am

Register here.

