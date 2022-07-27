MOST Awards Webinar: How to keep up with evolving market trends, initiatives and opportunities













As much as we like to think everything is returning to normal, our world was turned upside down for two years and we’ve been forced constantly to create, innovate and deliver dynamic content to an ever-changing audience.

Keeping on top of market trends, new initiatives and opportunities is essential if you want to stay ahead of the competition. But continually identifying these trends can be laborious.

Join the MOST Awards as our panel discusses the best ways to keep up to date to stay relevant and effective.

Moderated by Zanele Potelwa, panellists include:

Strini Naicker – Vice President Commercial and Content Distribution, Paramount Africa

Lindile Xoko – Chief Revenue Officer, Primedia Group

Graham Deneys – Group Strategy Director SA and SSA, Carat

Kgavgelo Masenya – Strategist, The MediaShop

Charlie Wannell – Head of Marketing, Mediamark

Date: 4 August 2022

Time: 9.30am – 10.30am

Register here.

