Women in The Media perspectives: The power of passion













“Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.” – Tim Notke

There is one key trait that has led me to where I am today and that is my undeniable passion for what I do. I really do believe passion is the main contributing power to value that you can bring to a company and use to breed success for yourself. Passion will get you through the long hours and the tight deadlines. Passion will ensure you are disciplined when you are not motivated.

Two other important prerequisites for success that go hand-in-hand with passion are knowledge and people. The combination of these pillars benefit you throughout your career.

Knowledge has helped me achieve a great part of my success thus far. I have a hunger to learn and absorb as much information about the industry and our audiences as possible. Formal education is always key, but the crux is in what is happening in the world around us with regards to the industry and our audiences. I cannot stress this enough: read, listen and watch! Be a sponge, be constantly curious about the world around you and engross yourself in knowledge.

People make success sweeter. If you do not nurture and enhance your relationships internally and externally, you will not succeed. Commit to intensifying your relationships across your company and with your customers. Make a difference by being committed to your team and the people who make it all come together. As a leader, I am devoted to the success of my teams; I want to see them shine and inspire them by showing how amazing they are.

One final bit of advice: nothing worth having comes easily. Work hard, keep your promises and deliver exceptional work always.

~ Jorja Wilkins is executive of marketing and marketing services at Primedia Outdoor.

