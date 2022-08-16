Awards Wrap: Effie tickets on sale, New Media wins content and tech excellence in New York, DStv Content Creator Awards looking for Best Reaction Video













The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media industry.

Book your Effie Awards 2022 events tickets now

Tickets for the 2022 Effie Awards events are now on sale and the Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) and Effie South Africa encourage early booking in order to avoid disappointment as tickets are limited.

This year’s programme introduces the launch of the first Effie Finalists Party. Campaigns that have been adjudicated as being among the most effective will be announced at the event, allowing for a well-deserved celebration as finalists are rewarded alongside winners in earning points toward the annual global Effie Index. The Effie Index identifies and ranks the most effective agencies, marketers, brands, networks, and holding companies by analysing finalist and winner data from Effie Award competitions around the world. Announced annually, it is the most comprehensive global ranking of marketing effectiveness.

This year also sees the introduction of the Effie dialogues, a deep dive facilitated series of discussions, as a prelude to the annual Effie Summit.

“Following the highly successful inaugural Effie Awards in our market, we’re truly excited to be expanding the Effie linked events in the lead up to the Effie Summit in September and gala awards evening in October, with both the Finalists Party and Effie dialogues adding substantially to the narrative around effectiveness in the industry. Collaboration is a cornerstone of delivering on business objectives and this year we’re highlighting this. While we celebrate Effie finalists and winners, the Effie dialogues series and Summit will focus on the importance of the marketing function working collaboratively with all functions in organisations in order to ensure effective delivery against stated objectives and the bottom line,” said Mathe Okaba, CEO of the ACA.

Tickets for the Finalists Party, Summit and Gala Awards are exclusively available for purchase online via the dedicated ticketing portal by clicking here.

The DStv Content Creator Awards and DStv looking for the Best Reaction Video

The debut season of The Real Housewives of Cape Town has the whole country talking and DStv, in partnership with the DStv Content Creator Awards, is looking for the best reaction videos to the jaw-dropping moments that happened on air as the brand’s officially challenge content creators in a bid to win a staggering R10 000, an invitation to the inaugural awards ceremony happening next month and the chance to win themselves a content creator award.

To enter, creators simply need to create a short reaction video while watching an episode of The Real Housewives of Cape Town and post it on social media using the hashtag #DStvReactionVideo. All entrants need to be 18 years or older.

Judges will be looking for content that stands out. It could be the funniest, well shot, incredibly unique or just simply brilliant. It doesn’t need to be the most widely shared or the most engaged with clip as DStv and the Content Creator Awards invites creators of all follower bases to enter.

Creators have until 4 September 2022 to create and upload their videos onto social media. The winner will be notified on 6 September and will be invited to attend the glitzy award ceremony held on the 10th of September in Johannesburg.

We love a chat, so drop us a line any time at info@contentcreatorawards.co.za or visit us where all content goes to thrive:

New Media x Swipe iX win gold for content and tech excellence in New York

Content marketing agency New Media and its in-house tech solutions agency, Swipe iX, have won the Best Use of Technology as Part of a Content Marketing Program category at the 2022 Content Marketing Awards in New York.

This is the second major international award for the McCain Family Cookbook brought to you by Food24, a first-of-its-kind cookbook print-on-demand platform, built by Swipe iX. At the 2021 International Content Marketing Awards in London, the same project won gold for Best Use of Innovative Technology.

New Media CEO Aileen Lamb said: “New Media’s purpose is to tell the stories that matter most. The marriage of technology and storytelling in the McCain Family Cookbook perfectly illustrates our human-centred approach to digital solutions. Adding a tech layer to the wonderful tradition of the well-worn family cookbook allowed Food24 users to create their own personal food stories in a beautifully printed product. We are so proud of this work and of the recognition by our peers in the US and UK.”

The Content Marketing Awards, owned and presented by the US-based Content Marketing Institute, recognise the best content marketing projects, agencies and marketers in the industry each year. This year’s panel of all-star judges reviewed nearly 1 000 entries to determine the best of the best in content marketing excellence.

A collaboration between New Media’s Food24 team, Swipe iX, communication agency Planit Media and frozen food company McCain, the Cookbook Creator tool gave users the opportunity to create their own family recipe keepsake. They could upload six of their own recipes, complete with pictures or notes, and add to these from a bank of Food24 recipes in five different categories – from baking, desserts, starters, vegan, vegetarian, diabetes-friendly, BBQ, pasta, salads and under-30-minute recipes. Six of Food24’s most popular recipes and six McCain recipes made up the remaining 12, for a total of 48. Users could personalise the name of their cookbook and, once built, it was printed and couriered direct to their doorstep.

MTN named the most valuable brand in SA

MTN has emerged as the Most Valuable Brand in SA for 2022 in the Kantar BrandZ ranking, after increasing its brand value by 85% to $3.7bn year-on-year. The significant increase in brand value has seen MTN SA jump four places to rank number one for the first time.

The 2022 Kantar BrandZ Top 30 Most Valuable South African Brands ranking, report and extensive analysis are available here. MTN was also recognised as Most Valuable Brand in SA by Brand Finance in April 2022.

“We are very proud of our performance, which highlights the hard work undertaken over the past year. Not only are we are embarking on a future-ready transformation and expansion into a platform business under our Ambition 2025 strategy, but we have also been investing heavily in disruptive technologies to transform our brand from a telco into a techco,” said Charles Molapisi, MTN SA CEO.

Strategic investments include extensive plans to drive growth into under-serviced rural areas, as well as the enhancement of access, availability and modernisation of MTN’s entire network.

“Our brand positioning aligns to our ambition to enhance our customers lives based on real and relevant insights. To this end, we thank our customers for choosing us and for their loyalty – they remain the reason we do what we do,” says Nomsa Mazibuko, general manager: brand and communications at MTN SA.

“We are immensely proud of this achievement. We work every day to serve individuals, businesses and communities, and this recognition will only inspire our people to commit to continue to provide solutions and experiences that matter, and create value for our customers,” said Mazibuko.

FNB wins most valuable financial services brand for the third year

First National Bank (FNB) is the leading financial services brand in Kantar BrandZ’s Top 30 Most Valuable South African Brands 2022 for the third year in a row. FNB’s brand value increased by 30% to $3.5 billion in 2022.

In addition, FNB received a Special Award for ‘Exposure’, a fundamental brand metric that recognises brands that create “great advertising with memorable icons and messages” across the category (not only banking) and is based on consumer sentiment. This recognition comes on the back of its #Changeables campaign which was launched in 2021. Again, in the 2021 brand valuation, FNB scored the highest across the category for Exposure – great advertising – based on positive consumer reception and perceptions of the campaign.

FNB CEO, Jacques Celliers, said, “It’s an honour to be named the top financial services brand in Kantar BrandZ’s Most Valuable South African Brands 2022 this year. Our brand was recognised for its resilience to be able to provide meaningful help to customers during these difficult times. This honour validates our efforts to help customers through our trusted digital platform with superior interfaces. We continue to invest in our enterprise-wide platform, which enables customers to perform most functions digitally. We’re also pleased to see our zero-rated FNB App continuing to attract millions of customers who use it to access both financial and lifestyle services.”

Sanlam named Top Empowerment Awards’ Business of the Year

Sanlam’s extensive transformation efforts were recognised when the group was named TopCo’s Top Empowerment Company: Business of the Year in July. As a purpose-led business, Sanlam is committed to helping millions of Africans live with confidence. The group continues to focus deeply on empowering its employees and the communities in which it operates throughout the continent.

The largest non-banking financial services group in Africa was also named Top Empowered Company in the Education and Skills Development category for the work undertaken by the group in primary and secondary school education programmes in communities, skills development and financial education.

Karl Socikwa, Sanlam Group Executive: Market Development and Sustainability, said, “This is a huge moment for us at Sanlam as this recognition is a testimony to the work we have done to advance transformation in our organisation and across South Africa. We believe that everyone should benefit and participate in the mainstream economy of the country.”

The Top Empowered Company: Business of the Year is awarded to the organisation that best demonstrates excellence in all aspects of empowerment and transformation. It looks at the organisation’s empowerment status and how it has maintained a consistent Level 1 B-BBEE rating.

Young Durban creative receives award for being 2022’s most prominent new voice in the design world

Siviwe Jali

Siviwe Jali, a finalist of Nando’s Hot Young Designer (HYD) Talent Search 2020, was recently awarded the Best New Talent prize at Decorex Cape Town 2022 for being ​​the most prominent new voice in the design world. Jali’s work formed part of an exhibition of past and current designs by the various finalists and winners of HYD since its inception in 2016.

Clout/SA’s director, Tracy Lynch, curated the bold, eclectic retrospective exhibition at 100% Design Africa, which was co-located within Decorex Africa Reimagined at the CTICC in Cape Town. Many of these pieces, including Jali’s three, were brought to life through collaborations between emerging designers and established designers and makers initiated by Clout/SA. Jali’s pieces include Nokhanya Lights, Ntsimbi server and Cupisa bench. The lights are a collaboration with Ashanti Design, the server was brought to life with the assistance of TanDesignSA and the bench is made by Pedersen + Lennard.

Jali founded the Durban-based industrial and product design consultancy uMugqa Studio in 2018. With a clear line (uMugqa means line in isiZulu) drawn between identifying a problem and solving it, uMugqa Studio aims to put functional, social design on a pedestal.

Premium Times’ Yusuf Akinpelu takes Sanlam Financial Journalist of the Year glory

Premium Times journalist, Yusuf Akinpelu was last night named the Sanlam Financial Journalist of the Year for 2021, becoming the first non-South African journalist to win the coveted prize since it was opened to journalists across the African continent.

Akinpelu, who is currently covering the Kenyan elections, also won The African Growth Story award. His body of work submitted for the African Growth Story category included articles about How Nigerians are paying the deadly price for Europe’s dirty fuel,”and Nigeria’s solar wealth can fix the costly electricity problem.

The Best Newcomer award went to Paul Murungi of the Daily Monitor newspaper and NTV Uganda, which are part of the Nation Media Group. Murungi demonstrated creativity and candour in his business reporting using multimedia, according to the independent judging panel.

Established by Sanlam in 1974 the awards recognise exceptional financial journalism on the African continent.

The full list of winners and runners-up were:

Sanlam Financial Journalist of the Year: Yusuf Akinpelu: Premium Times, Nigeria

Best Newcomer: Paul Murungi: Daily Monitor / NTV, Nation Media Group, Uganda

Business/Companies : Winner – Ms. Susan Comrie, amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism: First runner-up – Rob Rose, Financial Mail: Second Joint runners-up: TJ Strydom, Freelance, Financial Mail, Sunday Times Business Times and Giulietta Talevi, Financial Mail

Winner – Ms. Susan Comrie, amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism: First runner-up – Rob Rose, Financial Mail: Second Joint runners-up: TJ Strydom, Freelance, Financial Mail, Sunday Times Business Times and Giulietta Talevi, Financial Mail Economy: Winner – Claire Bisseker, Financial Mail: First runner-up – Rob Rose, Financial Mail: Second runner-up – Ms. Adele Shevel, Financial Mail

Financial Markets Winner – Rob Rose, Financial Mail: First runner-up Lisa Steyn, Business Day: Second runner-up – Ryk van Niekerk, Moneyweb

Winner – Rob Rose, Financial Mail: First runner-up Lisa Steyn, Business Day: Second runner-up – Ryk van Niekerk, Moneyweb Consumer Financial Education Winner – Maya Fischer-French, Maya on Money: Runner up – Ryk van Niekerk, Moneyweb

African Growth Story Winner – Mr. Yusuf Akinpelu, Premium Times, Nigeria:

Winner – Mr. Yusuf Akinpelu, Premium Times, Nigeria: First runner-up – Caleb Ojewale, Business Day, Nigeria: Second runner-up – Mbongeni Mguni, Mmegi, Botswana

Broadcast Audio Winner – Ryk van Niekerk, Geldsake met Moneyweb, Radio Sonder Grense: Runner-up – Destiny Onyemihia, Voice of Nigeria

Broadcast TV/Video Winner – Sasha Schwendenwein, Carte Blanche, M-Net: First runner-up – Brenda Kerubo, The Standard Group, Kenya: Second runner-up – Carolyne Tomno, Kass Media Group, Kenya

The category winners each receive R25 000 prize money, the best newcomer prize is R20 000, while the overall winner receives an additional R35 000. The first and second runners up each receive R10 000 and R15 000 respectively.

Zambia’s Dingindaba Jonah Buyoya becomes youngest BBC News Komla Dumor Award winner

Dingindaba Jonah Buyoya by Makasa Kaunda

Zambian television and radio presenter Dingindaba Jonah Buyoya has won the 2022 BBC News Komla Dumor Award. At 25-years-old, Buyoya is the youngest recipient of the award; he is also the first winner from Southern Africa.

Buyoya is currently a TV host and reporter with Diamond Television in Zambia, where he started in 2017.Buyoya is the seventh winner of the award. Previous winners are Victoria Rubadiri, Solomon Serwanjja, Waihiga Mwaura, Amina Yuguda, Didi Akinyelure, and Nancy Kacungira. The runner-up for this year’s prize is Ivory Coast’s Lindsay Aida Guei, who presents her own talk show on Canal+Elles, an Africa-focused TV channel.

Buyoya will spend three months working with BBC News teams in London across television, radio and online. He will have the opportunity to sharpen his journalism skills through training, workshops, and mentorship with leading BBC journalists. As part of the placement, he will travel to a country in Africa to report on a story that will be broadcast to the BBC’s global audiences.

The award was created to honour Komla Dumor, a presenter for BBC World News, who died suddenly aged 41 in 2014.

Buyoya says: “Finding out I’d won the BBC News Komla Dumor Award is one of the best things to have happened in my life. I have a huge admiration for Komla’s prodigious work. I’ve always wanted to be a journalist and I’d watch back Komla’s news reports, inspired by his powerful storytelling and his dedication to covering Africa authentically. I can’t believe I’ll be given the opportunity to report on a multifaceted story from Africa and then share it with the BBC’s global audiences. I’m truly grateful to be part of Komla’s legacy.”

The judges praised Buyoya for his journalism, his charisma, and his passion for sharing stories about the continent through digital platforms.

Kfm listeners vote for Best of Cape Awards

Kfm 94.5 ‘s Best of Cape Awards has announced its winners for 2022. The Kfm Best of Cape Awards celebrates the best of the best in entrepreneurship, pop culture, business services, travel, sports, entertainment and food and drink, among others. All in all, the awards cover 30 categories.

“After two difficult years, the province has revived itself and the awards have fed into the hunger of being acknowledged for innovative products and services rendered,” says Stephen Werner, Kfm Station Manager. “We built on the momentum of 2021 and once again the people of the Western Cape have shown their unwavering support. The uptake for the initiative has surprised and delighted.”

Five finalists were chosen in each of the thirty categories from thousands of nominations that streamed in across the Western Cape, from Kfm.94.5 listeners. Each winner will receive an official certificate naming them ‘Best of The Cape’ in their category for 2022. “Winning businesses can display their ‘Kfm Best of the Cape’ sticker and certificate on their premises as a badge of honour. It is an accolade they can be truly proud of,” says Werner.

The Eat and Drink segment with ten categories drew some 47 000 votes with the Best Local Craft Beer win going to Devil’s Peak Beer while Wilderer trumped Best Local Craft Gin. The Best biltong in the Cape was awarded to The Boer & Butcher.

Among the winners were Houw Hoek Farmstall, voted most popular in the Best Farmstall category for the second time. Other two-time consecutive year winners included Avontuur Estate Restaurant in the Best Date Night Restaurant, Avalon Springs Resort in the Best Hotel in the Stay category to and DHL Stormers who took the title for Best Professional Sports Team.

Knysna took pole position, in the Best Dorpie category edging out Montagu by less than one hundred votes. Best Local Musician, Jeremey Loops, narrowly beat Craig Lucas to secure his win for the first time.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.

(Visited 39 times, 1 visits today)