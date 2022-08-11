‘MNetaverse’ brings the action to the people













[PARTNER CONTENT] After two years of virtual gatherings on Teams and Zoom with media partners and advertisers, M-Net and DStv Media Sales brought the advertising industry together in a series of M-Net content showcases hosted in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

The MNetaverse gave the industry an inside peak at exciting content coming up on the MultiChoice group owned channels, M-Net, Mzansi Magic as well as kykNET.

The MNetaverse took guests on a journey of content discovery. One of the biggest reveals at MNetaverse was the launch of the momentous historical piece, Shaka Ilembe, coming to screens in 2023 on Mzansi Magic. M-Net is proud to present such a magnificent production of African history, told by our very own in Mzansi. The stellar cast of the series includes the iconic Nomzamo Mbatha, Wiseman Ncube and many more.







On the M-Net slate, the channel continues to bring audiences the very best of local entertainment with riveting original productions such as the return of Lioness for a second season. The channel will be serving the best in new drama, action and thrill through a well-curated selection of international content with some “Express from the US”.

kykNET family channels showcased upcoming world-class entertainment in Afrikaans, while continuing to serve audience favourites, Suidooster and Binnelanders. A new addition to favourites will be the first-time Afrikaans dubbed Turkish telenovelas on kykNET & kie.

“We are thrilled to be able to engage face to face with our partners once again and showcase our exciting content offerings, paired with compelling advertising opportunities for brands” said Fahmeeda Cassim-Surtee, CEO at DStv Media Sales.

