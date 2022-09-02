Appointment of new head of client sales at DStv Media Sales













[PARTNER CONTENT] DStv has announced the promotion of Shamiel Salie to head of client sales.

Salie was the regional sales manager for the coastal business at DStv Media Sales. As head of client sales, Salie will manage the client sales teams across Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

Salie comes with a wealth of experience, and is revered in the industry with a solid track record built on strong relationships and media expertise. He is no stranger to DMS and has been with the business for 11 years. Prior to joining DMS, Salie had worked across other media types for close to 10-years.

Salie has recently completed his ADMP at Henley Business School and holds an MMP from Stellenbosch University Business school, as well as a media management and digital strategy diploma from AAA and Red & Yellow respectively. He has been involved in the successful roll-out of many major projects for DMS, and has been instrumental in gaining digital traction for the business, as well as developing and implementing strategies to meet key organisational and client objectives.

“We wish Shamiel all the very best in his new position, and are excited about the enormous value Shamiel will bring to you, our media partner, as well as to DMS,” DStv Media Sales said in a press release.

Shamiel Salie’s details are as follows:

E-mail: shamiel.salie@dstvmedia.com

Landline: +27 21 671 3024

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.

(Visited 67 times, 67 visits today)