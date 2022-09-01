Media Moves: KICK OFF goes digital only, AMA appoints Mfundo Ntsibande as MD, Classic Business with Michael Avery relaunches on Fine Music Radio













The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Goodbye KICK OFF magazine; long live KICK OFF digital

South Africa is a nation of ardent soccer fans who flock to stadiums every weekend, come rain or shine. And, with Banyana Banyana’s recent phenomenal success, the sport’s appeal just keeps on growing. For 28 years, KICK OFF magazine has served these legions with news and information from the local scene and Premier Soccer League. This September, the final print issue hits the shelves.

“While we close the chapter on our print publication, our digital platform, kickoff.com, will remain and our journalists around the country will keep you up to date with the latest breaking news, transfer stories and match reports,” KICK OFF editor, Zola Doda consoled fans.

KICK OFF general manager, Clint Roper, said, “It’s obviously hugely disappointing to say goodbye to KICK OFF as a print offering, but the potential for the brand to really explode digitally is exciting. Already KICK OFF is among the major players in terms of numbers in SA’s digital and social media ecosystems. With the announcement of an Africa Super League, we also see enormous potential in growing KICK OFF’s digital audience across the continent. With this year’s World Cup around the corner, we hope to see a surge in online advertising around our incredible content and will endeavour to keep KICK OFF at the front of the pack when it comes to soccer news in South Africa. We thank our readers and advertisers who have remained loyal to the magazine. We hope you all follow us to the digital world of KICK OFF.”

Launched in 1994, popular demand saw the magazine move from publishing monthly to fortnightly in September 1996, followed by the launch of the website, kickoff.com in 1999. A decade later, KICK OFF was one of the official partners of the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Now, following a challenging decade for print, topped by the COVID-19 pandemic which saw local football postponed for almost six months, Media24 have made the difficult decision to close the magazine and focus exclusively on growing the digital version into a powerhouse serving South Africa’s vast soccer audience.

As it stands, kickoff.com is currently ranked 17th in South Africa, based on the 315 832 PVs generated daily by its 56 405 unique browsers. This is supported by a vast social media presence: KICK OFF’s Facebook page boasts 1.7 million followers, its Twitter account 858K followers, and its Instagram account 253K followers.

People moves

AMA appoints marketing heavyweight Mfundo Ntsibande as MD

Mfundo Ntsibande

Disrupter media agency, AMA, appointed Mfundo Ntsibande as managing director. As managing director of AMA, Ntsibande will drive the strategic direction of the agency, foster partner relations and create a database of black media owners across Africa.

“I am excited to be part of MMA, I look forward to be part of a media agency that seeks to change the media narrative and allow Africans to tell its own stories through innovative ideas and media strategies,” said Ntsibande.

“Changes in the media landscape and a fast pace digital transformation and adoption has changed consumer behaviour and consumption,” he added. “Consumers want brands that have empathy and genuinely connect and engage with them. Finding these consumers is no longer a blanket approach.”

Ntsibande has over 20 years’ experience in leading large brand teams within the marketing and the media industry, his experience includes holding senior marketing roles at the SABC and successfully rebranding some iconic brands within radio and SABC News. He also managed a number of corporate marketing campaigns including TV license, the World Cup, and DTT public awareness campaigns.

“As a challenger media agency, we are able to provide more powerful and innovative strategies given the size of our network. We are delighted to have an experienced brand builder and marketer like Mfundo in our team,” comments Happy Ntshingila, Chairman of AMA.

AMA is a collaboration between M&N and Parks Advertising. It is currently the biggest black-owned media agency that has more than $200 million in credit facilities and enjoys the benefits of bulk buying with local and international media owners.

TBWA\Worldwide’s Global creative chair John Hunt to be inducted into The One Club Creative Hall of Fame

Announced in New York, the One Club for Creativity will Induct John Hunt, Global Creative Chair at TBWA\Worldwide, co-founder of the internationally recognised South African agency TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris, and award-winning author and playwright, into the Creative Hall of Fame on 27 October in New York.

The Creative Hall of Fame has a rich heritage of honoring the lifetime achievements of creative luminaries from across the work in all forms of advertising and design, beginning with the induction of Leo Burnett in 1961 and TBWA\Media Arts Lab’s Lee Clow in 1997. Hunt’s fellow inductees in the class of 2022 are Nancy Vonk, Janet Kestin, Carol H. Williams, Joe Duffy and Cheryl D. Miller.

“John Hunt is most deserving of this honour,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club. “He has been a champion of creativity for Africa and has used creativity to build iconic brands while advancing democracy, human rights, and human welfare. He is the very definition of a creative giant. John joins a group of inductees who have influenced culture, uplifted underrepresented groups, and inspired the next generation of creative thinkers and doers. We are honored to celebrate him alongside our other inductees in October.”

In 1983, Hunt and his partner Reg Lascaris founded Hunt\Lascaris, with the ambition to be the first world-class agency out of Africa. With the mantra “Life’s too short to be mediocre,” they created bold and breakthrough work that could only be from Africa, but routinely gained worldwide attention and recognition.

Business moves

Relaunch of Classic Business with Michael Avery on Fine Music Radio

Michael Avery

Seasoned financial journalist and multimedia broadcaster, Michael Avery, is relaunching his prime-time, hour-long business radio show, Classic Business, on Fine Music Radio.

Avery has developed a reputation for insightful and in-depth research combined with a vast network and two decades’ experience to bring expert commentary to bear on the breaking and evolving business stories of the moment.

A formidable force in the business media landscape, Avery reflects on the business affairs of the day in his weekly Badger column, published in the country’s premier business newspaper Business Day. He also edits a quarterly private equity magazine, Catalyst. His online show entitled Business Talk on Businesstech.co.za, reached 1.5 million views in just over a year.

Avery said, “Following the demise of Classic 1027, there is only one obvious home that marries an audience which has cultivated tastes in music and, similarly, refined needs when it comes to depth and specialised business discussions, with a quality, established business show, and that is Fine Music Radio.”

Fine Music Radio’s station manager Eon de Vos said, “We know that Michael Avery is the perfect fit for Fine Music Radio. His weekday market reports are most informative and well received by our listeners. We are also delighted to welcome our headline sponsor Alexforbes.”

Classic Business with Michael Avery will be broadcast on Fine Music Radio, Monday to Thursday from 6 to 7 pm.

FCB Joburg announces influencer marketing partnership with R-Squared Agency

Joey Khuvutlu

FCB Joburg has exclusively partnered with the leading influencer marketing specialist, R-Squared Agency, in an effort to evolve the agencies offering and to ensure it delivers strategic and creative solutions that provide the best results for clients.

The partnership will see the agency unlock integrated influencer solutions, increase return on investment for clients and improve efficiency. Led through the integration of the speciality offerings by the two agencies, this integrated approach will enhance performance by working as an additional touch point. Influencer marketing will form part of the integrated marketing mix consideration rather than an isolated campaign.

“We are truly excited about this new partnership which will illustrate the combined capabilities in driving business and creative edge for our clients. This will pave a way for the creation of strategies and execution that result in authentic content creation that both extends the reach for client campaigns and ROI. We are thrilled to be partnering with R-Squared, as we look to the next frontier of our business,” said Joey Khuvutlu, group MD of Hellocomputer and FCB Joburg.

“We have always strived to deliver great results for our clients, and this partnership will bring about the best of creative advertising and influencer marketing to form a sharp collaboration of integrated influencer marketing that benefits strategy, creativity, analytics and most importantly, our brand partners. We are enthused to not only announce this collaboration but to soon be launching some of the best integrated influencer campaigns,” exclaimed Stéphane Rogovsky, CEO & Founder of R-Squared.

The rapidly evolving influencer marketing landscape has become a powerful tool for marketers. And when executed well, this becomes a formidable vehicle in helping brands communicate effectively.

A year of eVOD… now with half a million registrations

A year and over 500 000 registrations later. A year of 11 locally produced eOriginal shows and movies. A year of unlimited entertainment and downloads.

eVOD is eMedia’s online streaming platform which launched in August 2021, and allows viewers to watch movies, series, Afrikaans Telenovelas, documentaries, and much more on any device, at any time. The platform has seen a steady growth, and surpassed modest forecasts when it registered 500 000 users within the 12-month space since launch. It is seen as the fastest growing, subscription-free,streaming platform in South Africa.

Some of the most popular movies viewed on eVOD is Piet’s Sake (starring the late Jamie Bartlett), Atlantis, Abafana Ababi, and lately Umbrella Men – one of the most recently added locally produced movies. Elif, Dr Ali, Is’Phindiselo and Housewives are some of the most viewed series – showing strong affinity for local content, and the Turkish/Afrikaans telenovelas. House of Zwide is also under the most viewed using the Catch-Up feature on eVOD.

eMedia follows a strong focus and investment in local productions, creating work and exposure in the local economy, and celebrating exceptional local talent in South Africa. We are continually adding new viewing content and recently released another riveting movie, An Eye for an Eye and a brand-new series, Umbali, in July 2022. Whatever It Takes (another eOriginal) was added to list of choice movies earlier this month. All of these are exclusive to the eVOD platform.

To assist viewers during load shedding, eVOD now livestreams the channels eExtra and e.tv between 17:00 and 22:00 on load shedding days to enable viewers to keep watching satellite content when the power is out, on the streaming platform.

Leading German and South African animation events to partner in 2023

Andreas Peschke, the German ambassador to South Africa, has announced a new partnership between Triggerfish, the Cape Town International Animation Festival (CTIAF) and Stuttgart International Festival of Animated Film (ITFS), Film and Media Exchange (FMX) and Animation Productions Days.

These leading German animation events – to be held from 25-30 April 2023 – usually attract up to 100 000 industry visitors to Stuttgart. Earlier this year Triggerfish spoke at FMX Stuttgart to further promote German-South African exchange, a South African delegation of selected animators and creatives will be sponsored to attend next year’s Stuttgart festivals to gain international market exposure, experience and learn new skills.

“We are looking forward to welcoming a delegation of animators from South Africa, in the year of ITFS’s 30th anniversary,” said Andrea Bauer, head of programme at ITFS.

The German-South African exchange forms part of an ambitious three-year partnership between Triggerfish, The Walt Disney Company and Employment for Skills and Development in Africa (E4D), a technical assistance programme of the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

The project objective is to develop the South African animation sector’s value chain to provide a competent and diverse workforce: it is planned to expose 10,000 school leavers to the animation industry; empower 6 000 creatives with enhanced portfolios and market access; and create 200 more jobs.

Meta hosts Small Business Forum to help unlock digital growth opportunities in South Africa

Meta has hosted a Small Business Forum at the Sci-Bono Discovery Centre, bringing together over 3 000 guests (physically and virtually) aimed at training and equipping small and medium-sized businesses with digital tools and resources to help grow their business and drive economic impact.

The Forum featured a keynote address from Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, Gauteng Provincial Government MEC for Finance and e-Government and a series of panel discussions and exclusive workshops designed to empower attendees to take their businesses to the next level.

Commenting on the success of the event, Nomonde Gongxeka-Seopa, Head of Public Policy SADC at Meta, said, “We are proud of the turnout of the 2022 Small Business Forum. This is part of our ongoing commitment to provide access and skills that help SMBs increase employment opportunities, incomes, address gender equity gaps, and increase cross-border trading. In many African countries SMBs account for 50% or more of job creation. At Meta, we recognize small businesses as a key engine and driver of economic growth and development, which is why this event was so important to us. It gave us an opportunity to connect with entrepreneurs virtually and in person to offer advice on how they can establish, grow, and leverage tools like Reels, personalised ads, and WhatsApp Business to help them reach their intended audiences, making sure their good ideas are found.”

Zapper and Stitch team up to offer South Africans fast, secure one-click payments

South African independent mobile payments, insights, loyalty, and rewards platform Zapper has teamed up with payments and data API Stitch via its LinkPay product, to bring the latest in payments innovation to more than one million Zapper customers. Now Zapper users can make secure Instant EFT payments at POS in just one click, every time they pay, by linking their bank account in the Zapper app.

Zapper was one of the first players in South Africa’s mobile payments market and today enables merchants of all sizes to offer the most convenient and innovative digital payment methods for their customers.

Media industry heavyweights band together to foster positive change on the continent through training

Top South African and African industry specialists have launched a new training academy to grow and develop the next generation of news editors, journalists and presenters, under the mentorship of expert facilitators.

With some of the continent’s most recognisable names in news and media at its helm, Nala Academy for Media and Journalism Training aims to provide world-class and future-fit training that helps journalism (and journalists) survive and flourish in a multi-platform world. The academy is already working with clients across South Africa and Africa.

Nala Academy is launching at a time in which journalists, more than ever before, have a critical role to play in restoring public trust both in media and democracy. “This launch is a chance for us and our team of expert facilitators to inject decades of industry knowledge, experience and passion directly into newsrooms in South Africa and across Africa, while also equipping them with the skills they need to survive and thrive in the digital world,” said newsroom development leader and Nala Academy director, Katy Katopodis.

Nala Academy for Media and Journalism Training has also introduced new corporate training offerings, which blend traditional media and communications training with the latest knowledge on emerging platforms and a healthy dose of digital media literacy.

“We are launching a brand new training course called Media LIT to help citizens suss out the online media landscape, help stop the spread of ‘fake news’ and flex their critical thinking muscles, so they can think like a journalist when evaluating information,” said the academy’s head of training, Camilla Bath.

HON by AFI Digital Magazine launches today

African Fashion International (AFI) is proud to announce its foray into publishing with the launch of the HON by AFI digital magazine. The HON by AFI digital magazine will be released every quarter with each edition having a different theme. The launch issue, which is the Spring Issue, will be released on the AFI website on 01 September 2022, and will be covered by four Banyana Banyana players styled in spring looks by top African designers.

“At AFI we have spent 15 years building the best, one-stop lifestyle platform for consumers looking for unique African fashion and guiding sellers reach a global, premium market,” said Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, AFI founder and executive chairperson.

“The latest introduction to the AFI brand is this digital publication, which aims to educate audiences, publicise talent, tell stories and share thought leadership, thereby contributing to transforming the industry from Africa to the diaspora.”

After 15 years as a participant in the global fashion industry championing African fashion, AFI have become the leading purveyor of Pan-African talents and creativity. AFI has done this by harnessing our continent’s creative capital; translating this into cultural, social, and economic success for our designers and artisans and ensuring that consumers have access to this vast talent through AFI Fashion Weeks.

“When we started conceptualizing the HON by AFI digital magazine, the aim was simple, we are telling stories of what designers and creatives in the African continent and the diaspora are doing. It is to show the world how brilliant and necessary African creatives are in the global fashion industry and their contribution the luxury fashion industry,” says editor, Buhle Mbonambi.

HON by AFI will be available on Thursday, 01 September 2022 here.

Samsung partners with PRIMEDIA in the exciting launch of Galaxy 947 Move



It’s off with the masks and on with the sunscreen, sporty caps and slipslops as this year’s Joburg Day promises to be a sweltering event on all counts. From the hottest in local music to a fabulous new format, 947 listeners are in for an unbelievable treat.

Primedia has partnered with Samsung South Africa to bring you a game-changing event that runs not just for one day but two and will be rebranded as the Samsung Galaxy 947 Move, a music festival with a lot on the go.

“We’re excited to give our listeners more by doubling-up on what they have ever had before in terms of Joburg Day. There’ll be two days where Gen MZers get to optimise enjoyment as they embrace the whole lifestyle vibe with cutting edge mobile devices adding to the experience,” said Primedia Broadcasting CEO, Randall Abrahams.

As announced at the launch event on Anele and the Club, 947 and Samsung will be hosting some of the old favourites Mi Casa and Shekhinah and Zakes Bantwini and Cassper Nyovest, not seen at the event before. “We’re also excited to announce the new venue at Prime View Adventure and Leisure, Olifantsfontein,” Abrahams adds. Booking is available for both days or just one at Ticketpro.co.za.

dmg Events awarded 3-year SAICE CPD Service Provider status

Events company dmg Events has announced a three-year certification as a recognised Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) Continuing Professional Development (CPD) Service Provider from the South African Institution of Civil Engineering (SAICE).

Typically awarded to higher learning institutions or education providers and associations, dmg Events has been awarded their first longer-term agreement as a Continuing Professional Development (CPD) Service Provider to provide not only SAICE members, but civil engineers across South Africa, with training at one of its many trade shows around the country.

The company’s portfolio of products comprises many industry-leading events in the energy, construction, hospitality and design, coatings, and transportation sectors, including flagship events such as The Big 5 Construct, Transport Evolution and The Hotel & Hospitality Show.

Making moves

Celebrating 11 years of Small Business Friday

#AbsaSmallBizFriday is springing into action once again, heralding opportunities for every South African to help a small business along by supporting them on Friday, 2 September 2022.

“Small business and entrepreneurship is the backbone of the South African economy, not only in serving their communities but by creating job opportunities as they grow,” said founder and CEO of the National Small Business Chamber (NSBC) Mike Anderson.

“Created 11 years ago with the aim of sustaining this vital sector, Small Business Friday has gained increasing momentum. Now sponsored by Absa and driven by the NSBC, #AbsaSmallBizFriday is a call to the nation to get out there with support for local small businesses.”

Ronnie Mbatsane, segment head SME for Relationship Banking at Absa Group, said: “One easy way to show support is to spread the word. For a small business, word of mouth is often their most powerful tool in reaching potential customers. If you’ve purchased something from a small business, make sure to tell your friends and family about it or post a positive comment on social media.”

Digital-first, authenticity, jobs in newsrooms keys to Gen Z engagement for media companies, per new INMA report

To engage the next generation of news readers, it’s critical for news media companies to learn not just how to deliver the news Gen Z is looking for, but to deliver it on the platforms where they live while ensuring they’re represented in the newsroom, according to a report released today by the International News Media Association (INMA).

Using six case studies from around the world, and drawing on research from the Reuters Institute, Pew Research Center, and Borrell Associates in the United States, the report looks at what companies are doing to connect with Gen Z, explains how it’s working, and shares what they have planned to continue attracting this important audience segment.

Written by INMA Ideas Blog Editor Paula Felps, What Gen Z + Media Need From Each Other details three key takeaways in engaging Gen Z:

Social media via their phone is a Zoomer’s preferred platform for news. This generation seeks authenticity and avoids crisis coverage.

As Gen Z enters adulthood and becomes the next generation of news consumers, the old playbook needs to be rewritten for a digital-first world, according to the INMA report. This means understanding their platforms, like TikTok and YouTube, and their world view, which is more global and connected than any other generation.

“What Gen Z and Media Need From Each Other” is available for free to INMA members and registered users at INMA.org. All others may register and download here.

The Lead Creative Podcast launches season 2

Digital and marketing strategist Mongezi Mtati has launched the second season of his podcast, The Lead Creative.

The Lead Creative series offers everyone interested in advertising, marketing and branding a weekly conversation with great minds behind some of the most high-profile leading brands, businesses and organisations we all love. Expect fun-filled chats with advertising thought leaders, forward-thinking brand leaders, innovative digital marketers and content creators. Mtati takes his listeners behind the scenes and into the thinking and processes that created some of the most memorable marketing moments we all wish we had made.

“Some of the world’s best creative ideas have changed brands, sold products and helped to build society,” said Mtati. “In The Lead Creative podcast, I talk to strategists, leading marketers and some of the most preeminent minds across industries to understand better why and how creative ideas can start movements, build brands, change minds and shift the status quo.”

Already live on the current season of The Lead Creative are the following conversations:

– Creating viral content that increases ROI with Mike Sharman

– Building successful influencer collaborations with Lelo Boyana

– Creating culturally relevant work with Sechaba Khoaele

– Compelling marketing for diverse audiences with Tinyiko Mageza

– Creating a seamless digital and offline experience with MJ Khan

– Collaborating with content creators with Donovan Goliath

Join us as the Maggs on Media Breakfast Show brings together four South African experts on a single panel this September:

Director of Modern Workplace and Security Colin Erasmus, Accenture Song Managing director Haydn Townsend, Hollard Insurance CMO Heidi Brauer CM(SA), and Musa Kalenga, CEO of the Brave Group and founder of Motherboard will share their opinions on the topic Does Technology Terrify Marketers?

Presented by Jeremy Maggs, the 70-minute high-energy panel discussion offers the opportunity to engage with local experts and once again network with industry colleagues.

Venue: The Music Room at Villa Arcadia, 22 Oxford Rd, Parktown, Johannesburg

Date: 13 September 2022

Time: 7.30 for 8am – preceded by breakfast snacks and coffee; arrive early to take advantage of the wifi and expansive view while you prep for the day.

Cost: Please book here

African Exhibition Industry Outlook: Unlocking untapped opportunities in Africa

UFI, the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, in partnership with GL Events South Africa, and in collaboration with the African Association of Exhibition Organisers (AAXO) will be organising the Africa Exhibition Industry Outlook on 13 September 2022.

The one-day workshop and seminar for the African Exhibition Industry Outlook will feature expert speakers from across Africa and the Middle East, including the multi-award-winning journalist and author Bruce Whitfield, whose keynote will draw on fascinating, truth-defying, and inspiring case studies of people and businesses that succeed against the odds.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)