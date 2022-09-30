Take charge, adapt and innovate to keep up with the digital tidal wave













Keeping up with the fast-paced, ever-changing digital world can be difficult, especially as this change seems to happen faster and faster every year, with new technologies, solutions and tools constantly cropping up. And while the digital world is inevitably driven by change, this change also brings with it a fair share of pitfalls and challenges.

Sometimes it is the very pace of digital innovation that can prove challenging for people to keep up with, while at other times these shifts are less obvious and gentle, allowing us to catch up and adjust.

However, whether change is digital or not, one thing remains true; change will happen, whether it is happening to you, for you or against you. There is simply no hiding from it, so you may as well face it head on and intentionally decide how you react to it.

Flex your adaptability muscle

Adaptability is a strategy that we all need to engage individually. People need to begin asking themselves how they are approaching what they are experiencing and where they would ultimately like to be. By doing that, people can actively be involved in their day-to-day life and plan their future growth. Otherwise, you’ll just become part of the noise, the complainers and the sceptics.

Complaining about change gets you nowhere, takes you nowhere and leaves you nowhere. Actively seeking change so that you can mould it, shape it and fashion it to be the innovation you need is what will set you on the road to the future you’ve designed.

The digital world is evolving at a rapid rate, ever-changing and always marching on. There will always be an innovative idea you didn’t think of first, or a new trend you’re catching the tail end of, because digital innovation is relentless. But so are you.

Curiosity killed the cat, but satisfaction brought it back

People have the ability to keep up, adapt, grow and transition along with the digital world. No one is able to avoid the new, but equally so, no one is unable to keep up. If you choose to keep up, you might just surprise yourself and begin to outrun the pack, set the trends and change the landscape.

So, if this is true, how do we enthusiastically engage with digital innovation? I would suggest that the solution to be a simple one just stay curious. Humans, by default, are curious. We are always looking for better ways of existing, and we’ve been doing it since the dawn of time. Curiosity has got us this far, and it will keep us going.

However, there will always be those who are apathetic, criticising the “digital noise” of our generation, condemning what they can’t control and missing the fact that change requires action.

People can sidestep this apathetic attitude by realising that when change is happening, they have to be a part of that change and they can be a part of that decision. You either choose to change, or the choice is made for you. In order to make that choice, the gap between that decision and change is action.

Are you curious about what action you can take to be a part of the digital innovation of our day? Or are you comfortably being apathetic, critiquing those surfing the tidal wave of change while you stay warm and dry?

Surfs up! Get ready for the tidal wave

The reality is that change is more a tidal wave than a gentle swell, and you can surf it if you’re ready and waiting. Communication, devices, innovation – it’s all getting more and more accessible, faster, quicker, and if you try to outrun it, you’re more likely to get dumped than if you decide to surf the wave. Surfing the wave takes anticipation, a spirit of inquiry, and a posture of preparedness.

Humans are, undoubtedly, able to keep up with the fast-paced, ever-changing digital world. After all, it’s humans setting the pace, right?

The spirit of curiosity will get you surfing and will keep you in the water long enough to realise it’s actually worth the thrill and it will keep you involved in the world of digital innovation longer than you planned to stay.

And when we begin to realise that we’re all in this together, we might just be able to challenge convention in every part of our human existence while focusing on finding better ways of living, loving, learning and earning.

Brett Lindsay is a digital philosopher & strategic design consultant. He is CEO of BigBrave Holdings.

