The Hardy Boys’ help senior ‘pawfessionals’ nab the job of a lifetime













Senior dogs and cats in shelters aren’t usually chosen first, but that doesn’t mean they don’t make great companions. While the bounding puppies and mischievous kittens tend to beat out the competition with the cute factor, senior animals are often overlooked despite the special ‘skills’ that make them ideal family pets.

It was this insight that inspired Durban-based creative agency, The Hardy Boys (A Wunderman Thompson company) to come up with a proactive pro bono campaign in partnership with the Animal Anti-Cruelty League (AACL Durban and PMB branch) hoping to raise awareness around the benefits and value of adopting senior animals.

Right now, on LinkedIn, you will find newly created profiles for some of the AACL Durban and PMB’s most highly qualified (and adorable) Senior Pawfessionals each boasting their experience in cuddling, napping, fetching and comforting, showing off their years of experience in being the perfect pet!

“We loved the idea of giving these pets a face and voice on social media and highlighting their best attributes in a fun way to show South Africans the appeal of investing in a senior pet and the value that they can bring to people’s lives,” said The Hardy Boys Associate Creative Director, Sarah Nixon-James, “We wanted to create something really memorable and quirky that would help these animals come to life for anyone that sees their profiles. Our hope is that they will be sharable and hopefully that will result in some happy adoptions.”

Storm, the German Shepherd cross is described as a ‘Senior Logistics Manager’ who can catch whatever you throw at her and has been called ‘the best in her field’. Meanwhile 12-year-old ginger Oliver excels in his role as ‘Senior Sleep Therapist’ who has perfected the art of the cat nap and is known for his unique ability to always find the comfiest spot.

The featured LinkedIn profiles represent just some of the senior animals available for adoption at the Durban and PMB AACL branch, based in Hammarsdale and anyone interested in adopting them can reach out via their LinkedIn profiles or contact the branch directly.

“It’s been great fun working on this campaign with The Hardy Boys (A Wunderman Thompson company) t and so wonderful to see our Senior Pawfessionals getting the attention they deserve. We really hope to see more of our elderly pets finding forever homes as a result of this super cute campaign,” said David Rogers, General Manager at AACL Durban and PMB branch.

This is just one of The Hardy Boys recent CSI Initiatives. The agency is also supporting the KZN Children’s Hospital and staff spent Nelson Mandela Day assisting with window washing and plant potting to help with the ongoing renovations.





















