Awards Wrap: All the Loeries action, Mindpool Productions and FENIX Marketing gain two New Gen awards for KARAN Beef

The 2022 Loeries headed back to Cape Town for a week of celebrating excellence in advertising. A total 231 Loeries were awarded across 17 professional categories including eight Grans Prix, 27 Golds, 48 Silvers, 94 Bronzes, 18 Craft Golds and 36 Craft Certificates.

Loeries CEO, Preetesh Sewraj, said it was “truly a year of breaking boundaries and creating magic”. “Not only did we unite the creative community in the biggest gathering of its kind, across Africa and the Middle East, but we also awarded a record number of eight Grand Prix awards that truly embody the spirit of creative excellence,” he said.

The eight Grand Prix awards went to:

Joe Public United’s Pepe Marais cracked the nod for the Loeries Hall of Fame while Raphael Janan Kuppasamy was awarded the 2022 Loeries Young Creatives Award. Chief marketing officer of MTN, Bernice Samuels, received the marketing leadership and innovation award. Chicken Licken won Brand of the Year Award. Impact BBDO wasawarded the Agency of the Year Award and won Regional Agency Group of the Year.

Gold winners included:

Burger King and M&C Saatchi Abu Dhabi (CMS) for ‘As Good as the Original’ in TV and Cinema Commercial – above 90s.

Chicken Licken and Joe Public United for ‘Feel The Fire’ in TV and Cinema Commercial – above 90s.

Volkswagen South Africa and Ogilvy South Africa for ‘Let’s Go’ in TV and Cinema Commercial – above 30s.

Craft Gold winners:

• Chicken Licken and Romance for ‘Feel The Fire’ in Direction.

• Mami Wata and Giant Films for ‘Luck is Alive’ in Cinematography.

• Volkswagen South Africa and Bioscope Films for ‘Let’s Go’ in Production Design.

• Volkswagen South Africa and Ogilvy for ‘Game On’ in Animation.

• Burger King and M&C Saatchi Abu Dhabi (CMS) for ‘As Good as the Original’ in Performance.

Ogilvy wins 25 awards at the 2022 Loeries

Ogilvy South Africa finished in a winning position at this year’s Loerie Awards with 25 awards given for work across multiple brands including Volkswagen, AB InBev, Coronation, KFC, Mondelez and Spotify.

Ogilvy’s work was also recognized across multiple disciplines: Digital crafts, Use of Technology, Media Innovation, Social Media, Graphic Design, Mixed Media Campaigns, Radio Crafts, Use of Technology, Film Crafts and Integrated campaigns.

The agency scooped a total of 7 Golds, 4 Silvers, 10 Bronze and 4 Craft Certificates.

”I am so proud of our teams and the level of work we were able to produce this year,” says Pete Case, CEO and Creative Chairman of Ogilvy South Africa. “Especially when we see the spread of work across so many of our great clients. We strive to create work that engages with people in unusual, relevant, surprising and impactful ways. This Loeries, our work underlined that ambition. Thank you to the Judges and a huuuge thank you to our clients for their partnership on all the work we’ve made with them this year.”

Ogilvy’s biggest winner was Volkswagen with its integrated ‘Game On’ campaign, winning 4 of the 7 golds won. A metaverse-inspired campaign, combining Volkswagen’s first-ever non-fungible token (NFT) collection, with a gamified fan experience. An integrated campaign using multiple media in parallel to entice a hard-to-reach audience, to engage for record levels of time with the brand, alongside record levels of vehicle sales.”

MetaLabsAfrica metaverse NFT campaign wins large at Loeries

MetaLabsAfrica is proud of its VW Polo #gameon Metaverse NFT campaign it created with Ogilvy. It was one of the main winners at the Loeries 2022 and the Next Gen awards.

We can’t wait to make more innovative Metaverse NFT campaigns for South African brands.

At the Loeries it won:

Gold – Social Media – VW Polo Game On

Craft Gold – Digital Use Of Technology – VW Polo Game On

Craft Gold – Animation – VW Polo Game On

Silver – Design Mixed Media – VW Polo Game On

Silver – Online Film – VW Polo Game On

Bronze – Media Innovation – VW Polo Game On

Bronze – Integrated Campaign – VW Polo Game On

Craft Certificate – Film Use of Technology – VW Polo Game On

At the New Gen Awards

Brand of the Year – VW

Overall Social & Digital Corporate of the year – VW

Best Revenue Generating Campaign – Gold

Best Online competition – Gold

Most Innovative use of social – Gold

Most innovation gamification campaign – Gold

Excellence in Content Marketing – Gold

Best Integrated Marketing Campaign – Silver

Most Viral Campaign – Gold

Best use of Technical Innovation – Gold

Most innovative social and digital media – Silver

Mindpool Productions and FENIX Marketing gain two awards for Making The Cut campaign at the New Generation Awards

The Making The Cut campaign took home two awards at The New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards. Mindpool Productions and FENIX Marketing were awarded Bronze for Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by a Small Agency, and similarly, KARAN BEEF was awarded Excellence In Content Marketing for their brand campaign Making The Cut.

KARAN BEEF was looking for an innovative way to communicate with their audience in the beef production industry, from beef cattle farmers to beef consumers. The solution to this communication challenge came from Johannesburg-based Mindpool Productions. Both teams collaborated to construct a brilliant and innovative way to get the message across to their targeted audience through well thought out content and strategic media placements across social media. The KARAN BEEF mascot – BEEF – gets up close and personal with some of south Africa’s best known, best loved sporting and showbiz celebrities – and so was born, Making The Cut.

All 12 episodes were aired on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok every two weeks over the last seven months. Each episode focused on BEEF ‘roasting’ different celebrities, including Kobus Wiese, Kurt Darren, Desmond Dube, Joey Rasdien, Poppy Ntshongwana, Jack Parow, Refentse Morake, Alvin Bruinders, Minki van der Westhuizen, Naas Botha, Leandie Du Randt, and Schalk Bezuidenhout. Whether it was Schalk Bezuidenhout stealing jerseys from grannies at bowls, Minki van der Westhuizen being a ‘model’ student, Desmond Dube being a classically trained mime, and Alvin Bruinders being the world’s favourite fake security guard, every episode explored previously unknown and hilarious insights into these celebrities’ lives.

“From a simple idea, to a fantastically executed award-winning campaign. We are honored to work with a brilliant brand such as KARAN BEEF and could not be prouder of the entire team behind this award-winning campaign, Making The Cut. We are excited to see what comes from it!” said Brad Visagie, Managing Director of Mindpool Productions.

Capitec wins Best Digital Bank, according to SITEisfaction 2022

InSites Consulting South Africa has revealed the results of its eleventh annual SITEisfaction survey. Launched in 2012, the report is an annual measure of customer satisfaction with digital banking services in South Africa. It rates banks’ internet- and mobile-banking platforms with a score from -100 (worst possible experience) to +100 (best possible experience), combining two scores from internet (via computer web browser) and mobile banking (via mobile apps). The two combined scores create the Best Digital Bank category.

Customer data from this year’s SITEisfaction results indicate that Capitec has claimed the top spot as South Africa’s Best Digital Bank for the second time in a row, with a score of 80. The bank placed first in 2021 as well, with a score of 81. And similar to 2021, FNB is only slightly behind Capitec with a score of 78. Nedbank claims third place this year with 73 points, followed by Standard Bank (70), TymeBank (65), and Absa (64).

Other headlines from the SITEisfaction 2022 report are:

Capitec ranks first in the Mobile Banking category, but FNB claims the top spot in Internet Banking, where the bank edged out Capitec slightly (77 points vs 76.9 points).

11% of digital banking users in 2022 have only been using digital banking for 6 months or less.

68% of consumers claim to have been targeted by fraudsters – an 8% increase since 2021.

Ogilvy wins Social & Digital Agency of the Year with 31 statues

This year the New Generation Awards celebrated their 10th anniversary of evaluating South Africa’s best Social and Digital Media campaigns. Awards were given to campaigns that showed excellence and ROI for, Social and Digital reach, Online Experiences, App Development, Mobile Marketing, Influencer and Blogging, as well the most Innovative use of Social Media.

Ogilvy led the event by winning an unprecedented 31 awards, including the New Generation Agency of the Year 2022 title, for overall performance at the event.

“We are immensely proud and humbled by the staggering number of awards we received” says Pete Case, Ogilvy CEO & Creative Chairman. “It’s wonderful to see so many of our clients’ work represented in the wins we achieved. Thank you to the judges who recognised the value of our work and huge congratulations to the teams at; Carling Black Label, Castle Lite, Volkswagen, Cadbury, Kimberly Clark, DStv and KFC who shone so brightly on the night – and up against such stiff industry competition.”

Steve Paxton, Founder of the New Generation Awards, commented on the high standards of entries this year. “Teams have become more technically minded, smarter strategies can be seen across multiple platforms, resulting in clever content with exciting conversations driving high engagement among the communities. The results achieved across a number of campaigns have been phenomenal.”

Case concludes, “Our aim at Ogilvy is to inspire brands and people to impact the world. In South Africa, social and digital media platforms are the tools and means for so many people to help shape the culture of their world. Powered by data, insights, content, and experiences; social and digital media enables brands to realise consumer and societal impact like never before. With communication and content that flows into, and resonates with, consumers digital timelines – all at the speed of culture.”

