Awards Wrap: All the Effies winners, Pendorings finalists revealed, specialist South African agency nominated for Amazon AD award

Effie Awards South Africa 2022 Winners announced

Winners of the 2022 Effie Awards South Africa were announced on 27 October 2022 at a gala event held at the Focus Rooms venue in Johannesburg.

Now in its second year on home soil, the global Effie programme celebrates the most effective marketing communications campaigns of the past year. Known by advertisers and agencies as the pre-eminent award in the industry, the awards honour the most significant achievement in advertising and marketing communications that contribute to a brand’s success: effectiveness.

“Following the extremely successful inaugural Effie Awards in 2021, this year’s programme has truly surpassed our expectations. The success of any awards programme can, in many ways, be measured by the quality and quantity of entries it received. The entries and winners in this year’s programme have more than reinforced the fact that our sector exhibits world class levels of creativity. More importantly however, that the work entered is underpinned by a clear and strategic understanding of the importance of effectiveness in relation to marketing and business objectives,” said Karabo Songo, ACA Chair.

The full list of the 2022 Effie Awards South Africa winners:

AGENCY SUBMISSION CLIENT CATEGORY AWARD Grey Africa / Liquid It’s Dry But You Can Sell In It: How Levity Nearly Doubled Savanna’s Volume Despite Prohibition Distell / Savanna Sustained Success – Products, Services Bronze Joe Public The Anti-Advertising Advertising Campaign: How Nedbank disrupted a culture of consumerism to win market share Nedbank Marketing Disruptors Bronze Joe Public How sustained great advertising has become a competitive advantage for the Chicken Licken brand and business. Chicken Licken Sustained Success – Products, Services Bronze M&C Saatchi Abel Making “Private School Chicken” Always Affordable Nando’s South Africa Restaurants Bronze M&C Saatchi Abel Animals Do What? NSPCA Social Good – Brands / Positive Change Bronze Ogilvy South Africa Castle Lite – Switch to Renewable AB InBev (South Africa) / Castle Lite Environmental – Brands / Non-Profit Bronze VMLY&R (South Africa) Big Ads for Small Business Hollard Marketing Disruptors Bronze VMLY&R (South Africa) Big Ads for Small Business Hollard Social Good – Brands / Positive Change Bronze Grey South Africa Burger King Value Campaign Burger King. Restaurants Silver Ogilvy South Africa In Our Own Words Mondelez / Cadbury Dairy Milk Snacks and Desserts Silver Ogilvy South Africa Growing from Strength to Strength AB InBev (South Africa) / Carling Black Label Sustained Success – Products, Services Silver M&C Saatchi Abel “How Superbalist.com got South Africans to wear the music they love” Superbalist.com Data-Driven / Commerce & Shopper Effies Gold M&C Saatchi Abel “How Superbalist.com got South Africans to wear the music they love over Winter” Superbalist.com E-Commerce / Commerce & Shopper Effies Gold MetropolitanRepublic Integrated Communications #ILoveEatingRussians Eskort Performance Marketing Gold Ogilvy South Africa Bride Armour AB InBev (South Africa) / Carling Black Label Social Good – Brands / Positive Change Gold VMLY&R (South Africa) Big Ads for Small Business Hollard Insurance Gold Ogilvy South Africa Bride Armour AB InBev (South Africa) / Carling Black Label Social Good – Brands / Positive Change Grand Effie

Effie Awards South Africa 2022 Jury Chair, Mpume Ngobese, said: “Winning an Effie is ‘next level tough’. The magic continues to lie in balancing the narrative when talking about the effectiveness story: the context, the brand challenge, the campaign objectives, the [growth] insight, the work and the results. Congratulations to all the 2022 finalists and the winners, and a special congratulations to the second Grand Effie South Africa winner. You are all deserving of the recognition because you have produced ideas that work, ideas that drive growth.”

Pendoring Awards: ‘Let your language loose‘ finalists

The Pendoring ‘Let your language loose’ Awards have announced their finalists for 2022.

“We’ve had a 12.5% increase on entries from last year, which we are very proud of, especially because this year is the start of the UN International Decade of Indigenous Languages (2022-2032),” says Eben Keun, Pendoring’s General Manager.

“Leave your English at home and #LetYourLanguageLoose with us as we meet the finalists, announce the winners and celebrate the very best of South African indigenous language creativity at the Pendoring Awards next week.”

At the awards event this year, 10 artists including musicians, dancers, singers, poets, performers, and visual artists will be performing entertainment interludes and co-creating collaborative texts. The works will encapsulate a range of indigenous language manifestations, from hauntingly beautiful re-interpretations of traditional songs and poems, to comedic skits and visceral choreography accompanied by experimental live visuals on a big screen.

The winners will be announced at the UJ Arts Centre (Kingsway Campus, Auckland Park, Johannesburg) on Thursday, 3 November 2022.

View all the finalists here.

Specialist South African agency nominated for an Amazon AD award

RT7Digital, a full service Amazon marketing specialist agency, has been recognised as a UK finalist for the 2022 Amazon Ads Partner Awards in Brand Building for its work with UK-based chocolate truffle brand, Monty Bojangles. The agency was tasked with rejuvenating and growing in the UK, Germany and US regions. The Amazon AD awards celebrate the best advertising and marketing on the Amazon Marketplace platform. The competition is open to all Amazon marketing services advertisers and agency partners worldwide. –

“This award has come at the perfect time as it highlights our international competency and allows us to announce our presence here in South Africa,” said Russell Ball, MD of RT7Digital “which is in line with Amazon South Africa launching next year, 2023”.

For over 10 years RT7Digital has supported various top brands in the UK, EU, and USA to grow brand awareness on Amazon’s marketplace platform ‘We are excited to engage and support local brands who want to play in this space in the near future” Ball explains

RT7Digital have a team of over 40 Amazon trained specialists who manage over 60 brands.

WPP agencies recognised at the Effie Awards 2022

WPP agencies demonstrated their transformational creativity at the 2022 Effie Awards in South Africa last night, with four agencies, Grey, Ogilvy, Metropolitan Republic Integrated Communications and VMLY&R, winning 11 awards including a coveted Grand Effie for Ogilvy centred around purpose and impact.

The 42 categories were adjudicated by a highly experienced and distinguished jury representing the marketing, communications and advertising sector and drawn from a variety of disciplines including strategy, digital, creative, research, media and marketing. The 2022 winners were announced at the Effie Awards Gala event held on 27 October, where WPP agencies were recognised for their impactful campaigns for some of the country and the world’s leading clients.

Tebogo Skwambane, country manager of WPP in South Africa, said: “These awards honour significant achievement in campaign effectiveness in advertising and marketing and communications, and we are delighted that our agencies have performed so well. It’s inspiring to see our agencies living WPP’s purpose through our award-winning work. The campaigns not only delivered transformational impact for our clients – from those with international standing to local South African businesses – but also creatively supported marginalised communities and our planet. Congratulations to our talented people across the region for their transformative work.”

Design Duo Announced as Overall Winners of the 2022 Nando’s Hot Young Designer (HYD) Talent Search

Nikhil Tricam and Nindya Bucktowar, have been named 2022’s winners

After an intensive judging process, the winners of the Nando’s Hot Young Designer (HYD) Talent Search have finally been revealed. Design duo Nikhil Tricam and Nindya Bucktowar, have been named as 2022’s winners. The announcement was made on 26 October 2022 at this year’s Basha Uhuru youth festival at Con Hill, Johannesburg.

Together, Tricam and Bucktowar are the owners of Kalki Ceramics, a design studio based in Durban specialising in bespoke handcrafted ceramic tiles. For their winning entry, they looked to South African flora and desert landscapes for inspiration. Their Cactus Server draws on the duo’s combined experience in ceramics, product design and architecture to create a rich and textural functional art piece.

“Utilising Kalki Ceramics tiles in unique glazes reminiscent of fynbos, succulents and flowers endemic to South Africa, the Cactus Server blends contemporary form with organic materials and motifs to create a uniquely South African design,” said Tricam.

Being named as winners of the Nando’s HYD 2022 will open up new business opportunities for Tricam and Bucktowar including having their piece prototyped and included on the Nando’s Portal to Africa, an online ordering and purchasing platform utilised by interior design studios locally and globally to source South African designer items to include in Nando’s restaurants around the world. The winners will also receive ongoing mentorship and development support from the Clout/SA team designed to help fast-track their progress in the industry.

The Cactus Server was chosen from over 120 entries into the fourth iteration of the Nando’s HYD competition.

SAB soars in coveted global marketing index

AB InBev, parent company of local brewery giant, South African Breweries (SAB) have been named world’s most effective marketer according to Global Effie Index 2021. This prestigious index spotlights the most effective marketers, brands and agency-holding groups.

AB InBev rose to the top, beating prominent international marketing heavyweights such as Pepsi, McDonalds, P&G and Nestle. This is the first time AB In-Bev have snatched the top spot. In 2017, AB InBev grabbed the 27th spot on the global rankings.

According to Vaughan Croeser, Vice President of Marketing at SAB, “It is virtually all marketing teams dream to be named the world’s best marketer. The Effie Awards are the gold standard in the marketing industry for championing and celebrating marketing effectiveness, recognising ideas that drive

true business impact.”

For Croeser, this win adds to their harvest of awards won this year. “What makes this recognition so special is that it builds on top of our recent creative accolades, reinforcing the fact that our work is not only highly creative, but highly effective too,” Croeser says. “In fact, most of our teams and brands that have been recognised this year – like Carling Black Label, are also leading the way in driving growth for our

business. Because at the end of the day that’s our #1 job as marketers – to drive growth for our brands by putting people first and using creativity to solve consumer and customer problems.”

Legendary SA creative, John Hunt inducted into Creative Hall of Fame

John Hunt (right) receiving recognition for his contribution to advertising

The creative genius of John Hunt of TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris’ was recognised in New York before the weekend as he was inducted into the One Club Creative Hall of Fame. This is the first time since the award’s inception in 1961 that a South African has received this honour.

Hunt’s mantra has always been “life’s too short to be mediocre”. This award is an acknowledgement that he has lived and breathed these words throughout his 40-year career as co-founder of TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris in South Africa, and as global creative chair of TBWA\Worldwide.

It’s these words, and the award-winning creativity they’ve inspired, that have led to Hunt to being recognised by The One Club Board of Directors for the prestigious Hall of Fame accolade.

Not one to seek the limelight but to rather let his work speak for itself, Hunt had no choice but to board a plane for New York where he accepted his award at the black-tie Creative Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Tisch Skylights at The Shed in Hudson Yards. The awards has a rich heritage of honouring the lifetime achievements of creative luminaries in all forms of advertising and design, starting with the induction of Leo Burnett in 1961.

“Only those who have had a measurable, positive effect on the next generation of creative leaders, and are known industry-wide as mentors, door-openers, and opportunity-creators, are considered. Inductees also needed to have delivered a celebratory body of work and advanced the industry for the greater good,” said Troy Ruhanen, President and CEO, TBWA\Worldwide.

“John ticks these boxes easily and we are very proud that one of our own has received such high recognition. He continues to be our creative north star, and has given so much to our company, industry and society. His integrity, generosity and talent are matched only by his enormous heart. We are immensely proud to see him join the Creative Hall of Fame.”

Together with Reg Lascaris, Hunt built up TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris in South Africa from 1983 into an advertising powerhouse. In 2000 it won Agency of the Century and in 2010 was named Agency of the Decade. Work for the Zimbabwean Newspaper was also the most awarded campaign of all time in the same year, winning at Cannes, The One Show, Clio’s, ADC and D&AD.

Clico scoops top awards in the 2022 World Luxury Awards

Clico Boutique Hotel, Restaurant & Conferencing has been awarded top honours in not just one, but three categories in the 2022 World Luxury Awards:

Clico Boutique Hotel has been announced as the winner in the Luxury Gourmet Hotel– Continent category and winner of Best General Manager – Regional which goes to our remarkable GM, Sabelo Ngidi. Clico Restaurant was named the winner in the Luxury Boutique Hotel Restaurant – Country.

Says the hotel’s elated owner Jeanette Schwegman: “After what has been a challenging few years in the hospitality sector, these accolades are even more special to the Clico team who have worked tirelessly under our General Manager, Sabelo Ngidi’s dedicated leadership. These results speak for themselves, we are absolutely thrilled that our efforts have been recognised.”

Discover Clico’s award-winning restaurant offering for yourself at a Sunday jazz experience where an a la carte menu will be paired with Wildekrans wines on 30 October. Live jazz provided by duo Oscar and John. Reservations can be made on Dineplan, seats are limited, so book your spot online now.

Clico… truly is an oasis of elegance tucked away in Rosebank where the bubbly flows and the food is unpretentiously exquisite!

