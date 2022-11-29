Awards Wrap: Radio Awards reactions, winners at the Hollard Sports Awards, National Presidential SMME Award is a win for African female driven SMMEs

The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media industry.

Winners of the Radio Awards 2022 announced

South Africa’s radio industry came out in full force on Saturday at the Radio Awards gala dinner, which is the country’s most prestigious radio broadcast awards hosted at The Empire Conference and Events Venue in Parktown, Johannesburg, with popular South African comedian Loyiso Madinga as Master of Ceremonies.

Now in its 12th year, the 2022 Radio Awards recognise the personalities in front of the microphone, as well as those operating behind-the-scenes to produce radio of the highest quality.

This year, 91 winners were announced across 30 categories in Campus, Community, PBS (Public Broadcast Service) and Commercial licence categories, as well as podcasts and internet radio.

Station of the Year awards went to 947FM (Commercial), SAfm (PBS), GrootFM (Community) and TuksFM (Campus). Winners were determined by the number of times they appeared as finalists across all general categories in 2022, as well as their motivation submissions which spoke to innovation, audience growth, community outreach, general achievements, as well as their ‘x-factor’.

Hall of Fame inductees were announced as Benjy Mudie, Hennie Koortzen, Mark Jennings, Nadia Bulbulia, Siphiwo Magoda and Trish Taylor.

Nine individuals were inducted as Bright Stars and included Aaron Masemola, Asakhe Ngxonono, Dylan Pepler, Mihlali Matyana, Owen Crafford, Simthande Myeza, Siphelele Nzuza, Talitha Counter and Tshegofatso Seleke

Rorisang Mkhumbeni was the recipient of the Bursary Award.

In the MyStation listener’s choice categories, more than 1,1 million public votes made 2022 a record year for audience participation. The MyStation – Most Votes award went to Hot102.7FM, while the My Station – Most Loyal Listeners award went to GrootFM.

“We would like to congratulate all the winners, finalists and talented professionals in the radio industry for their hard work, resilience, and dedication to the medium. Special thanks to the Advisory Board and esteemed judges for their commitment and time in listening to thousands of hours of submissions. Being able to celebrate the success of the radio industry at an in-person event once again has been a highlight,” says Taryn Westoby, GM of Arena Events, a division of Arena Holdings, owners of the Radio Awards.

The Radio Awards 2022 results were audited by BDO South Africa. To view the complete list of winners, please visit www.radioawards.co.za.

Breakfast with Martin Bester remains Mzansi’s favourite way to wake up

Martin Bester and his team once again earned the hearts and ears of Mzansi with an impressive three wins. The Best Commercial Breakfast Show award went to Breakfast with Martin Bester for the second year in a row where Martin Bester and his team were rewarded for their exciting content and relatability that places the listener at the centre of every moment .

“This is an absolute honour and a great feeling to get this acknowledgement from my peers and our listeners (our morning family as we call them). My job is made so much easier by a fantastic production team and wonderful content to work with. Everyone on my team and especially our listeners make this show so special. I’m so grateful, I’m so humbled!” says Martin Bester.

The Breakfast with Martin Bester team kept raking in the accolades. The longstanding Good Morning Angels feature on Breakfast with Martin Bester won the Best Commercial Station Community Project award for ‘Helping single mom Nkami back on her feet’ – a standout community project celebrated at the SA Radio Awards where Jacaranda FM was the only Commercial radio station to receive three nods in this category.

Jacaranda FM and the Breakfast with Martin Bester show went on to win another award in the category for Best Commercial Radio Innovation.

Another talent being cultivated at the station is Bright Star Inductee and The Drive with Rob and Roz producer – Owen Crafford. Crafford was stunned by his award and said “It’s just a piece of paper, but this piece of paper represents the long nights, the extra miles, and the hard work we put in to give our listeners ‘more music you love’ and I’m so grateful my contribution is felt. It’s wonderful to be able to share my creativity with a station that is rooting for me to win.”

“Want to wish all the Bright Star and hall of fame inductees, as well as Rorisang Mkhumbeni – the bursary awardee, a very well deserved congratulations,” said managing director Deirdre King.

The award-winning station has become a relied upon platform for trusted news and family-friendly entertainment, innovation, developing the best talent in SA Radio, and showing up for the community when help is needed.

Primedia Broadcasting wins big at Radio Awards

Primedia Broadcasting has bagged 10 wins across multiple categories at this year’s Radio Awards, held in Parktown, Johannesburg on Saturday night. The media company’s premium content and broadcasting platforms 947, 702, Kfm 94.5, CapeTalk and EWN received over 40 nominations for outstanding achievements in the radio industry.

Joburg’s 947 showed it knows how to combine hit music with engaging personalities by walking away with the prestigious Station of the Year award. The station’s Anele Mdoda won the coveted Breakfast Show Presenter award, while Thando Thabethe bagged a double win. She claimed the title for best commercial Afternoon Drive Presenter while her show, 947 Drive with Thando, also came out on top. The 947 Top 40 Powered by CTM won best Music Show.

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener on 702 and CapeTalk claimed the win in the News and Actuality category. CapeTalk’s Lunch with Pippa Hudson scooped the award for best Daytime Show. Sifiso Zulu did EWN proud and went home as commercial radio’s best News Bulletin Reader.

Kfm 94.5’s distinct tone, mood, and on-air feel ensured a win for Station Imaging after receiving two nominations in the category.

Primedia’s Chief Broadcasting Officer Africa, Trish Taylor, has been an active and innovative force in the South African broadcasting landscape for the past 30 years. The evening saw her being honoured with an induction into the Radio Awards Hall of Fame. Cape Town media personality Mihlali Mitch Matyana was announced as a Bright Star inductee.

“It was great to see everyone come together as industry colleagues. Covid-19 deprived us of the opportunity to be together and celebrate one another. However, it also tested our agility to respond to a crisis. These awards for our brilliant anchors, presenters, producers, and specialists affirm and confirm that Primedia remains a leading broadcaster. We pride ourselves on being innovative and meticulous in our executions and approach,” said Primedia Broadcasting CEO, Randall Abrahams. says exceptional work was delivered across the board. Abrahams.

The winners are:

947: Station of the Year (Commercial)

947: Breakfast Show Presenter (Commercial) – Anele Mdoda

947: Afternoon Drive Presenter (Commercial) – Thando Thabethe

947: Afternoon Drive Show (Commercial) – 947 Drive with Thando

947: Music Show (Commercial) The 947 Top 40 Powered by CTM

702/CapeTalk: News and Actuality Show (Commercial) The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

702: News Bulletin Reader (Commercial) Sifiso Zulu

Kfm 94.5: (Commercial) Station Imaging

CapeTalk: Daytime Show (Commercial) – Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Eyewitness News: Radio Documentary – Inside EWN: Mia Lindeque

Hall of Fame Inductee: Trish Taylor

Bright Star Inductee: Mihlali Mitch Matyana

Leading Lulalend supports SME development … and the CapeTalk Small Business Awards

Lulalend has grown significantly to become a leading business funding provider nationwide. Remaining true to its roots, it took another stand for South Africa’s SME sector as the official partner of the 2022 702/Cape Talk Small Business Awards.

From retail and hospitality to transport and construction, SMEs from all sectors across the Western Cape and Gauteng were represented at the event, where deserving local businesses were nominated by their customers, after which a panel of judges selected winners from the top ten finalists.

Tom Stuart, chief marketing officer at Lulalend, said: “The Small Business Awards is aimed at giving small businesses with the potential to tangibly impact the lives of their community, as well as build and grow their brand, a chance to do just that. It provides a unique platform to recognise and showcase local SMEs that are going above and beyond.”

The top three businesses were each given a significant cash injection, as well as an advertising opportunity on Cape Talk or 702.

Irina Vlad, managing director at Ivie Media said: “Lulalend started out as a small business that leapt to great heights in a short period of time. As their media agency, we jumped at the opportunity for them to partner with the 702 / Cape Talk Small Business Awards, as we knew it would be a perfect fit for the company, in terms of what they – and we – stand for.”

Prestigious awards recognise those who make sport possible

Those at the very heart of South African sport – the teams and creatives that make sporting events, campaigns and sponsorships possible – were honoured at the Hollard Sport Industry Awards.

Agency of the Year, sponsored by Gallo Images, went to Levergy, the sport and entertainment arm of M&C Saatchi. The most sought-after award, Brand or Sponsor of the Year, went to MTN for their support of both the Springboks and MTN8, using the excitement of supporters being back in stadiums to drive engagement and position their brand amongst both rugby and soccer fans.

Winning the TicketPro Event of the Year accolade this year was the Global Team Horse Racing Live Series, a radical reinvention of the age-old sport of horse racing. Brand or Sponsor of the Year went to MTN for their support of both the Springboks and MTN8, using the excitement of supporters being back in stadiums to drive engagement and position their brand amongst both rugby and soccer fans.

Campaign of the Year went to Octagon and Castle Lite for their #LITESIDEOF7S campaign during the Rugby World Cup Sevens played in Cape Town in September. Their activations brought the Lite Side of the Sevens to life, along with plenty of entertainment, beer and fun.

“We recognise the power of marketing to bring sport alive and the determination, passion and diligence of the people within this sector. The work that you do is instrumental in ensuring that sports, brands, and campaigns continue to live, inspire and entertain, creating better futures for those that make, those that market and those that consume this content,” said Heidi Brauer, chief marketing officer at Hollard.

Last year’s Agency of the Year winner, Mscsports and their client Klipdrift took home the Communications Award of the Year for ‘Go For Gold’. For the second consecutive year, The Basketball Africa League won the African Excellence Award (Crossborder), sponsored by MTN. Also winning for the second year in a row was the SPAR Women’s Virtual Challenge 2022 in the Active and Wellbeing Award category. Another notable winner was the Sail Africa Youth Development Foundation which, through its “Equity, Education, Environment” programme , has shown that sailing is for everyone. This initiative, to encourage equity and gender empowerment within the sport of sailing, won the Social & Environmental Impact Award.

DStv Compact Cup scoops prestigious Competition Sponsorship of the Year Award

DStv Compact Cup has won the prestigious Event or Competition Sponsorship of the Year award at the Hollard Sports Industry Awards 2022. The awards hosted ground breakers in the sports and business industry.

Notable wins from the evening include DStv Compact Ambassador, Portia Modise, who walked away with a Lifetime Community Achievement Award in the Sportsperson’s Community Award Category, for her limitless contribution to the upliftment of sports in grass roots communities.

In the Audio-Visual Content of the Year category, the Longform Content of the Year Award was bagged by Makazole Mapimpi for his self-titled documentary which premiered in March 2022.

“We’re incredibly proud of this win, as this award is a confirmation of how powerful it is to engage and interact with our DStv consumers across various touchpoints. The DStv Compact Cup was an innovative way for DStv Compact customers to fully engage with the brand, by using their voting power to participate in the tournament,” said Tshepiso Sathekge – Senior Manager of Sponsorships at DStv.

MTN x UJ New Contemporary Awards

Inga Somdyala has been announced as the winner of the overall Artist Award at the inaugural MTN X UJ New Contemporary Awards, while Nkule Mabaso’s curatorial excellence was acknowledged with the Legacy Panel Special Award.

The event, which took place at the Keorapetse William Kgositsile Theatre at the University of Johannesburg’s Kingsway Campus, heaved with youthfulness, creativity and innovation as it celebrated the vision of curator Khanya Mashabela and her four artists – Inga Somdyala, Thandiwe Msebenzi, Callan Grecia and Natalie Paneng.

Themed New Beginnings: Nurturing our Digital Imaginations the event highlighted the impetus behind this unique art competition which is aimed at identifying, supporting, mentoring, and promoting curator and worthy artists or collaboratives who have not yet received critical acclaim.

The MTN x UJ New Contemporary Awards is strongly linked to UJ and MTN’s focus on digital technologies, 4IR, and youth development.

National Presidential SMME Award is a win for African female driven SMMEs and persons with disabilities who continue to impact our economic transformation agenda

JT Communication Solutions has won the National Presidential SMME Award for SMMEs Owned By Persons with Disabilities at the inaugural National Presidential SMME Awards established by the Department of Small Business Development (DSBD) and its agencies, the Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda), the Small Enterprise Finance Agency (Sefa) and in partnership the European Union and 22 On Sloane.

It was a fitting acknowledgement for a SMME and that has, over the last three years, felt the harsh winds of the global pandemic along with the pain of personal disability and in the process had to pivot not just in terms of core strategy, but also core competencies. From public relations to digital disruptions JT Communications have always defied the odds doggedly steering through trying times and flying the flag high for female entrepreneurship. The Covid-19 pandemic brought the business the same challenges faced by many SMMEs both here and globally, as well as the added blow of founder and managing director Vanessa Perumal literally losing her voice to a rare form of cancer and a full laryngectomy.

With the desire for driving social change, Perumal has always used her voice and that of JT Communications to champion the African narrative and disrupt the status quo. In fact JT Communications’ Entrepreneur Connect Africa (#ECAfrica) was all about telling the African entrepreneurial story. Despite her own battles recovering her voice, Perumal has found new ways to cooperatively partner with innovative, technologically driven African hubs to aid the growth of SMMEs both here and in Africa and encourage cross-country collaborations.

In looking to their business, JT Comms has moved towards the effective use of the digital space to create new revenue streams and promote youth employment. Furthermore Perumal is using her “new” voice to promote social entrepreneurship through speaking engagements. Perumal and her daughter Taynita Harilal are also founders of a digital disruptor #ECAfrica and has secured a venture capital investment from Pan Africa start up tech funder Adanian Labs which sees the duo at the cutting edge of leading solutions in tech ecosystems to advance African Entrepreneurship

“This award is significant not just as a win just for JT Communication Solutions but shows the commitment from our President and the various enabling bodies to align with entrepreneurship as an opportunity to fix South Africa forward,” says Perumal. “With six million jobs lost during Covid 19 and the highest youth unemployment in the world and our inability to job create. Entrepreneurship is a key driver and we are honoured to be recognised for our contribution in growing the ecosystem for entrepreneurs and showcasing a more positive accurate narrative of the possibilities of aligning synergised networks.”

The awards formed part of National Presidential SMMEs and Cooperatives Summit and winning SMMEs received cash prizes worth R100 000 and access to the Global Entrepreneurship Congress+ Africa.

