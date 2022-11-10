Media Moves: Flume new digital agency for Toyota, OFyt records serious growth, speakers for The Gathering revealed













The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Flume is new Toyota South Africa Motors’ digital marketing agency

Independent full-service digital marketing agency, Flume, has been appointed as the specialist digital marketing agency for Toyota South Africa Motors from 1 April 2023. This follows a robust agency tender process for all advertising and digital marketing services for Toyota.

In addition to appointment of Flume as its digital marketing agency, Toyota has also announced that the marketing and advertising for the brand will be handled by Publicis Groupe Africa as of 1 April 2023.

Leon Theron, senior vice president sales & marketing for TSAM said: “We cannot take away from the success we have enjoyed with FCB JHB during our 60-year partnership. Their passion for storytelling and unwavering dedication enabled them to capture the essence of our brand. Over the years, together, we have seen Toyota maintain its position as market leader for over 42 years, winning an array of awards along the way.

“With Publicis and Flume onboard, we are confident that with their distinct dynamic approach in their respective fields, they will be able to handle our business needs going into the future as our business model and processes evolve,” he said.

“We are looking forward to working with Toyota not only because it is an iconic brand, but because both Toyota and Flume share similar values and ethos in the way we work. The motor vehicle industry has a lot of players and we’re looking forward to creating online experiences that differentiate Toyota from their competitors and provide their customers with great user experiences,” said Jacques Du Bruyn, managing director of Flume.

People moves

SAB appoints Bridget Makhura as new People VP

Bridget Makhura

The South African Breweries (SAB) raises a glass to its new Vice-President (VP) of People, Bridget Makhura. Makhura has been brewing within the ranks of SAB for eight years now. As an executive assistant, she started her journey with SAB back in 2013. Following this, Makhura held various positions at the brewer including district manager, country managing director and board member at eswatini beverages and, most recently, regional commercial director.

Makhura not only has extensive experience but crates full of academic qualifications. She obtained her Masters in Chemistry from Wits University in 2011, a Master of Business Administration from the GIBS in 2014, and is currently pursuing a Doctor of Business Administration from Westford University College.

As the newly appointed VP of People in Africa, Makhura has ambitions to direct all talent and employee engagement efforts on the continent to “inspire and elevate the change that beer propels in this country”.

Media personality, Unathi Nkayi, returns to Mzansi Magic for Festive Get-Together

Unathi Nkayi

The Festive Get-Together in The Life Artois is back on our screens this month with media personality, Unathi Nkayi, again taking on hosting duties as she puts the spotlight on eight celebrities over the weekly, four-episode series.

Season three of the popular show, presented by Stella Artois, premieres on 17 November and runs through to 8 December, every Thursday at 21h30 on Mzanzi Magic, DStv channel 161.

In the TV special, top celebrity pairs recount their journeys to success over a special meal while sharing the challenges of getting together and connecting with loved ones in their busy lives. In each episode, Unathi is joined by a different South African chef, to create dishes for the celebrity guests that invoke memories of love for their family and friends.

“I’ve loved hosting the show for the past two years and this season we’re excited that there will be a variety of surprise new elements. Not to mention who will reveal their lessons learned on balancing life, love, friendships, and everything in-between,” said Nkayi.

Business moves

OFyt emerges as a collection of communication experts

Over the last 18 months, Old Friends Young Talent (OFyt), one of the longest-standing independent agencies in the country, has experienced rapid growth. A new structure, alongside newly-arrived management sees an agency distinctly-adapted to an industry that is changing in real time. The team, including some stellar and recognisable industry faces, is well positioned to win even more new business, and attract the best talent.

OFyt has added in-house capability to offer clients a smoother, quicker and more consistent brand service. Creative strategy and executive creative leadership are now available in both Johannesburg and Cape Town. A PR and Influence offering has also been included, powered by a nimble, concept-driven in-house content production studio.

Strongly and proudly independent, OFyt has retained long-standing clients and added new ones, with its staff contingent steadily increase to over 45 people across its Cape Town and Johannesburg offices. Standing true to its name, the agency has a renewed focus on its unique internship programme. The OFyt intern programme has seen over 100 graduates enter the industry since inception. In a competitive industry, the agency has also successfully acquired cross-apability talent to meet and exceed the ever-changing needs of its current and future clients.

Carol Gallarelli, group MD says, “Agencies have had to evolve and change their ways of working. We wanted to be as far ahead as we could, as quickly as we could. We took away the silos and traditional departments. The skills are still there, but they integrate very freely. We are now a kind of ‘collective brain space’ of communication experts, who work across clients. Each of us, bringing our unique, respected and specialised skill sets to the fore.”

This change in trajectory has meant a 50% growth in personnel.

New business wins include Tracker SA TTL, Woolworths PR, Sterns BTL, Birkenstock (via the Bash Group) and Allport Cargo Services. There have also been exciting projects for Decorex Africa and BetLion. A small, agile full-service business, OFyt is not slowed down by size and complexity, relying instead on a quick, intelligent network of capabilities and expert knowledge.

Amongst the agency’s most exciting recent appointments is Melusi Tshabalala as partner and ECD of the Johannesburg operation. His insights and leadership have resulted in a fresh approach for the agency’s largest client, Kia South Africa and for new clients like Birkenstock – helping these two global brands develop their local expressions.

SABC Video Entertainment owns Summer with three unique yet authentic summer campaigns

SABC Video Entertainment has launched three summer campaigns that will grab South Africans’ attention using its A-list talent highlighting great summer offerings from SABC1, SABC2 and S3.

SABC1 brings vibes on vibes this summer, introducing the summer campaign ‘si ON’. The brand is set to reinforce the channel’s summer/festive theme. The content highlights for this season are the brand-new season of The Orange Couch, The Telkom Monate Vibes and the FIFA World Cup starting in November. In December, viewers can look forward to KwaMamkhize Thanksgiving, Musa Keys – Tsonga Michael Jackson music special, Smirnoff NYE, and New Year’s Eve crossover broadcast of the Last Dance.

SABC2 invites viewers to ‘Come Blom With Us, Ke Summer’ for this year’s campaign. The channel invites viewers to have an immersive viewing experience as the wind down to the year. Viewers can anticipate an extensive offering catering to the family’s appetite. The brand-new drama series Karavaan starting on Tuesday, 8 November 2022, at 7:30 pm, takes us on an impromptu road trip from Cape Town to the Westcoast, characterised by nostalgia. Ringing in the Christmas spirit is the return of a new season of Spyskaart and a variety of music specials like Soul’D Out Christmas & NYE Special on the 25th and 31st of December.

S3 presents ’Explore Summer’ as its campaign, and the channel continues to be fearless by nature with the new daytime offering, The Ultimate Book Show With Sihle weekdays at 3 pm. S3 viewers will explore the world in search of the secrets to good health, a long life, and a higher level of eco-consciousness with Zack Efron in the documentary Down To Earth With Zack Efron, on Sundays at 5 pm, starting 6 November 2022.

Making moves

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres in Lagos

The filmmakers and cast from Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever celebrated the film’s upcoming release earlier last night at the film’s first official African premiere at Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX Lekki in Lagos. Director Ryan Coogler, along with Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, al musici and local musicians featured in the film, Seni Saraki, Teni Zaccheaus, Bloody Civilian, P Priime, Cracker Mallo, Lady Donli, LMBSKN, Bolaji Williams, Olamiji “G-Lammy” Sodiya, Uzo Nwabudike and DBN Gogo joined dignitaries and guests at the black carpet premiere event.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther remains the number one film in both East and West Africa and, in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fans will welcome back some familiar faces whilst being introduced to brand new characters. In the film, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, ruler of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

Nedbank Golf Challenge tees off in the Metaverse

True to its promise to lead in digital, go beyond banking, discover new marketing platforms and leverage new technology to better serve its customers, Nedbank recently announced its entry to Web3, having procured land in Africarare, Africa’s first metaverse. Now the leading financial institution is inviting fans to enjoy all that the virtual world has to offer with the inaugural Nedbank Golf Challenge set to take place in Ubuntuland.

While the physical edition of the world-renowned sports event will be taking place at Sun City from 10-13 November 2022, the virtual edition will also tee off in the Nedbank Metaverse in Ubuntuland on Thursday 10 November and extend for a full week with entertainment planned from 9 AM – 8 PM (CAT) daily. Fans visiting the space can perfect their swing with lessons from the resident golf pro, enjoy a golf themed treasure hunt, take part in live quizzes or simply kick back and enjoy a drink in the sports bar, while enjoying live entertainment by local artists.

“We are excited to welcome golfing fans to Ubuntuland for the very first Nedbank Golf Challenge in virtual reality,” said Mic Mann, Co-founder and CEO of Africarare. “Not only will this provide a new dimension to this iconic sports event but also provide loads of fun for fans across the world,” he added.

East Coast Radio’s Summer Body Bootcamp a real highlight for KZN fitness enthusiasts

East Coast Radio’s (ECR) sold out Summer Body Bootcamp event hosted on Saturday, 5 November, gave attendees an exciting start to summer.

350 fitness enthusiasts were challenged and pushed to their limits with three high intensity exercise sessions; kickboxing, HITT, and Zumba, while Keri Miller’s yoga session brought the day to a close with a cool down stretch.

East Coasters walked away with a goody bag filled with exciting treats, gifts, and exercise gear thanks to Clicks.

Throughout the morning, Drive host, Stacey Norman, spoilt event goers and gave away spot prizes such as a JBL Speaker, a Sportsman’s Warehouse voucher to the value of R5,000, branded yoga matts, The Body Shop vouchers, a Lavida SPA relaxation voucher, and branded hampers from ECR and Clicks.

A key highlight at this year’s event was a pop-up smoothie bicycle maker challenge. Attendees hopped onto a bicycle attached to a blender and the cyclist would pedal as fast as they could to make their own smoothie. All contributions on the day were donated to the station’s CSI initiative, The Big Favour.

The East Coast Radio team is already gearing up for another exciting Summer Body Bootcamp event in February 2023.

WWE launches ‘The Search For Africa’s Next WWE Superstar’

WWEin conjunction with its Sub-Saharan Africa broadcast partner SuperSport, has announced a continent-wide talent search to find Africa’s next WWE Superstar. The campaign was announced in Lagos, Nigeria, the host city for a multi-day tryout in February 2023.

The Search for Africa’s Next WWE Superstar will begin today and is open to citizens of any African country. Submissions will be accepted until 18 December. Learn more about the application process at.

Interested candidates will be asked to submit a video highlighting their potential to become a WWE Superstar. Successful applicants will be invited to participate in the Lagos tryout in February 2023. A select number of tryout participants will then be awarded an all-expenses-paid experience to continue their tryout journey alongside current and prospective WWE Superstars ahead of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles in April 2023. A full-time WWE developmental contract may be offered to the top-performing participants who will then begin their new career at the world-class WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Speakers for Daily Maverick’s The Gathering revealed

Daily Maverick is gearing up to bring you The Gathering 2022 in under three weeks.

Date: Thursday, 24 November

Time: 9am – 6pm

Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre

This year we are bringing together panels of experts from across the political, business and civil society spectrums to focus on the solutions that South Africa needs.

The power speaker line-up is:Andre de Ruyter, Anton du Plessis, Bill Browder, Caryn Dolley, Judge Dennis Davis, Ferial Haffajee, Geordin Hill-Lewis, Prof Glenda Gray, Greg Mills, Imtiaz Sooliman, Iraj Abedian, Major-General Jeremy Vearey, John Vlismas, Karen Allen, Kasthuri Soni, Prof Koleka Mlisana, Lindiwe Mazibuko, Lydia Cairncross, Mark Heywood, Mark Swilling, Mcebisi Jonas, Michael Jordaan, Mmusi Maimane, Dr Precious Matsoso, Queenin Masuabi, Ray Mahlaka, Rich Mulholland, Songezo Zibi, Stephen Grootes, Prof Tim Tucker and Zanele Mbatha.

*Maverick Insiders get a 50% discount on all live event tickets. To join the community and gain access to this benefit and more, visit us here.

