Media Moves: Ogilvy scores City of Cape Town account, SANEF and PMI partner to upskill journos in app development, Ster Kinekor out of business rescue

The Media Online's weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: SANEF and PMI partner to upskill journalists on app development

Taking advantage of new technologies, the South African National Editors Forum (SANEF) is partnering with Project Management Institute (PMI) to make available a revolutionary digital-based course to upskill and reskill journalists. This is PMI’s contribution to support innovation and digital transformation in the South African news media.

The Citizen Developer (CD) course will benefit 25 up-and-coming multimedia and community journalists. What sets this course apart is its distinctive relevance to a sector that needs to rapidly pioneer changes to transform the way it tells stories and engages with audiences. The onset of lockdowns in 2020 hastened the need to embrace technology in a way that bridges the worlds of traditional media and an always-on marketplace. The CD course is a welcome intervention to develop and enhance digital skills in the news media.

SANEF Chairperson, Sbu Ngalwa, said, “There is a clear need to create versatile channels and approaches for journalists to enhance their craft. We’re therefore pleased to partner with PMI on this first-of-its-kind initiative. It is a progressive step towards ensuring that the industry continues to adapt, evolve, and grow.”

SANEF will soon issue an invitation to journalists to apply for the opportunity as well as admission requirements and the selection process.

People moves

Wunderman Thompson SA launches B2B task force

Wunderman Thompson in South Africa has created a specialist business to business (B2B) task force to help take B2B businesses and brands into the evolving B2B marketing landscape. The team will be led by new-joiner Nicky Turnbull, who will be supported by Edwin Mbugua, as well as a team of strategists specialising in B2B content strategy, account-based Marketing and commerce and CRM teams as and when required.

Parusha Partab, group strategy director for Wunderman Thompson, is delighted with these new additions to her team. “We’ve scaled up our B2B capacity in response to client demand. It’s a specialised area of marketing, and both Nicky and Edwin bring knowledge, experience, and talent to the mix that promises to drive growth for our clients and Wunderman Thompson. Edwin is a former entrepreneur who knows first-hand the challenges businesses face and the role technology and data play for B2B marketers. Nicky has a track record of working with B2B clients from various sectors. Both see challenges from both a business and marketing perspective, and that was a crucial factor that influenced our decision in making these appointments”.

Bohlokwa Mpiti is set to join Scandal!

Bohlokwa is one to remember, especially from his former role as Zachariah, Khulekani’s son on Rhythm City. Now, he is once more set to light up the Scandal! audience with his charm, playing a character called Karabo Pheko.

Karabo Pheko is the only child to his father Reginald and his now deceased mother. As it turns out, he became a spoilt brat, looking down on people he sees as “lower class”. He adores his father and since his mother passed, their relationship strengthened. Karabo is a well-behaved son in front of his father but, as you’ll soon find out, he can get up to some really dodgy things behind his back.

New faces and shows at Algoa FM

A total of three new shows will be introduced to feel good weekends on Algoa FM while Garden Route listeners can look forward a new afternoon drive show starting Monday, 28 November.

New to the station, Nelisa Kala, will be introduced to Sunday Lunch. Originally from Nelson Mandela Bay, Kala cut her teeth in community radio before joining East Coast Radio in KZN during 2017.

“Charl Leslie will present an all new Sunday mid-morning show focussed on the music we all love,” says programme manager Mio Khondleka.

These changes follow the departure of Lance Du Plessis, who after close-on 30 years, will be leaving the station.

“Lance is a true mensch and has been an absolute stalwart for Algoa FM,” said managing director Alfie Jay.

Simon Bechus will be joining Algoa FM from George where he has been residing for the past four years.

In addition to his Emcee and Club Deejaying skills, Bechus cut his teeth in television where he first worked for Ajman “Channel 7 to 9” presenting a cooking show and a magazine programme interviewing celebrities such as Elton John, Ronan Keating, and Kelly Rowland to name a few.

Business moves

SAB repositions its brand to deliver a future with more cheers for South Africa

The South African Breweries (SAB) has repositioned its corporate brand with a brand-new logo logo and purpose that aims to get South Africans to see beer differently by ‘dreaming big to create a future with more cheers’.

Leading the charge towards this new ‘future with more cheers’ is SAB CEO Richard Rivett-Carnac who said, “Our big dream is to contribute meaningfully to the growth of the South African economy, creating jobs and building thriving communities.”

Rivett-Carnac said a clear and refined strategy has been put in place to help propel SAB to dream big and create a future with more cheers.

To lead the beer category, Rivett-Carnac believes that SAB should continue to focus on the success of its core brands. He said this is a proven strategy given the success core brands like Carling Black Label experienced a 30% increase in revenue in the third quarter of the year.

In this repositioning strategy, Rivett-Carnac said the power of dreaming big and creating a future with more cheers lies in communities, and in particular, the township economy.

“For us, it is the liquor stores and taverns are a core part of the reason we do what we do, and we owe it to them to bring them into the economy that will not only help them grow but grow the country.”

Ogilvy appointed to market the Mother City

The City of Cape Town has chosen Ogilvy South Africa as its lead agency, after a rigorous tender process against a full roster of other Cape Town-based agencies. The City of Cape Town is a political party-neutral organisation dedicated to making Cape Town a better place to live for all its residents.

“The deep understanding Ogilvy demonstrated of both our brand and all our diverse residents within the City of Cape Town, was impressive. This led to well-articulated creative thinking, that landed strong human-led messaging. The insights and creativity coupled with the energy of the Ogilvy team set them apart and we are proud to appoint them as our new marketing partners,” said Priya Reddy, director of communications, City of Cape Town.

“Cape Town, the City of Hope, encapsulates that feeling of expectation, promise and irrepressible energy that is wrapped up in all the people who call the city home. It’s exactly this energy that we’re excited to harness in this new partnership to bring about real, impactful change – right in our own streets and neighbourhoods,” added Vicki Buys, Ogilvy managing director.

Out of business rescue heralds a return to cinema, profitability

Ster-Kinekor Theatres has announced that it has successfully exited the voluntary business rescue it entered in January 2021. This follows a lengthy process that was brought about with the closure of all cinemas due to the initial hard Covid-19 lockdown period in March 2020.

The business rescue (BR) plan included a R250-million capital injection submitted by Blantyre Capital and Greenpoint Capital in December 2021. The BR plan required approval by 75% of the creditors and shareholders. By March this year almost all the creditors and shareholders voted in favour of the business rescue plan and sale, ensuring Blantyre Capital and Greenpoint Capital as the new owners.

“We are delighted with the positive outcome that has been reached, following the business rescue process,” saud Motheo Matsau (left), deputy CEO of Ster-Kinekor Theatres (who acted in the CEO role throughout the Covid-19 and BR period). “The business was hit hard by the pandemic and the subsequent various lockdown levels when we could not trade at all. This impacted our staff, creditors and of course the landlords of the malls that house our cinema complexes. Everyone remained optimistic and supportive of the business, and it is a great relief knowing that the business will continue with sound financial backing.”

Today, Ster-Kinekor owns 60-65% of the cinema theatre market with 51 movie complexes.

“Attendance figures in the past few months have shown an upward trajectory that reflects the continued appetite by South Africans to return to cinema. There have been some challenges with regards to global film production and delays with big title release dates, but a slate of strong film content is making it back to our screens in time for the upcoming holiday season,” said Matsau.

Carlyle to acquire international marketing agency Incubeta

Global Investment firm Carlyle has announced that it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Incubeta, an internationally recognised leader in digital marketing, and one of a select few globally certified Google Marketing Platform (GMP) partners. Terms of the transaction, which is subject to customary regulatory approvals, were not disclosed.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in London, UK, Incubeta has experienced significant growth over the past two decades, evolving into a team of more than 800 people across 22 locations worldwide.

Experts in the digital space, Incubeta offers a full range of services across creative, technology, media, ecommerce and data – specialising in GMP consulting and measurement capabilities among other bespoke services.

The Racket Club’s new spirited partnership

The Racket Club’s through-the-line and work with purpose approach has won the agency the world’s number one non-alcoholic spirit’s brand’s which launched in South Africa earlier this year.

Lyres was created by entrepreneurs Mark Livings and Carl Hartmann in 2019 to replicate the world’s most popular spirits in a non-alcoholic format, each as close to the original premium volume spirit as possible. With the aim of changing the way the world drinks and to service the unmet needs of the sober curious movement.

The Racket Club has been working with the Lyre’s global brand team in developing future proof marketing and distribution strategies for the brand in South Africa. This includes securing a partnership with South Africa’s largest independent spirits business founded in 1848, Edward Snell & Co. who are managing the marketing and distribution of the brand in South Africa.

“The Racket Club’s disruptive nature and a hands-on approach has made them the obvious choice for us,” said Karl Fielding, VP for Middle East, and Africa. “We are embarking on an ambitious launch plan in South Africa, so we needed an agency who has spark and energy and who are a great fit culturally – they were a natural fit for us.”

Save time and money – the rise of comparison sites in SA

With the growing demand for free, real-time and independent quotes for financial products taking South Africa by storm, content marketing agency 2Stories has helped relaunch fintech company BetterCompare into the South African market, making life easier for consumers and helping them save time and money.

“BetterCompare is not just South Africa’s only 100% independent and impartial comparison website, it’s also an emerging fintech company that aims to inject some humanity into the admin of finding quotes for insurance, loans and other financial products,” said 2Stories co-founder and chief operating officer Joanne Hope.

Anelde Greeff, 2Stories co-founder and chief content officer, continues, “There is no better time for a forward-thinking business such as BetterCompare to infiltrate the market. We overhauled their entire look, created an original illustration style, and put together a strategy of smart, funny and educational content to reach – and empower – more South African consumers on the BetterCompare website and social media channels.”

Idea Hive makes inaugural launch into the East African market

Performance marketing agency Idea Hive has made its inaugural launch into the East African market in a bid to provide data-driven technology to create unique, insightful brand strategies and marketing campaigns for clients.

Idea Hive has distinguished itself from other traditional marketing agencies by combining full-service marketing and manufacturing technologies through precision marketing to deliver innovative and unified marketing solutions.

The marketing firm’s plans for expansion into the region are ongoing as it strives to be one of the leading go-to agencies for customer experience, insights, and content development in South Africa and throughout Africa.

Idea Hive chief executive officer, Yaw Dwomoh, said the firm is taking advantage of the huge opportunity the African market has to offer.

The East African Operations will be led by newly appointed Managing Director, Muriuki Murunge a social intelligence marketer and brand communications expert.

Dentsu and Carat ranked number one in South Africa for business retained and gained

It has just been announced by COMvergence through the release of their global report for Q1-Q3 2022 that dentsu is ranked as the number one network in South Africa, and Carat as the number one media agency in South Africa for business retained and new business gained for this period.

Dawn Rowlands, CEO, dentsu Africa, said “What an incredible accolade to end this year off with. Not only have we won many global awards in the past few weeks, but this is an absolute testament to our work and teams in the South African market. Retention of key clients during a review is always excellent indicator of trust and this, makes me incredibly proud of our business.”

“This team of radical collaborators also secured many new clients, who are looking for growth. “Where will growth come from?” is the top challenge all CMOs and CEOs are dealing with today. This question can only be answered with the right talent and data, which Carat has successfully invested in.”

Lerina Bierman, managing director, Carat South Africa, added “This is a real testament to our incredible team at Carat and dentsu. They put so much passion into their work, and that’s what clients can feel. I believe that having the right people is the reason we have been so successful in winning and retaining business in 2022.”

NBA Africa & ESPN Africa announce multiyear agreement for expanded coverage

NBA Africa and ESPN Africa have announced a multiyear agreement that will see ESPN2 (DStv 219 and Starsat 249) broadcast a record of more than 180 NBA regular season and playoff games each season, including the entire Conference Finals and Finals, beginning with the 2022-23 NBA season that tipped off last month.

As part of the agreement, ESPN Africa will broadcast all 45 games live in primetime in Africa this season, as part of NBA Saturdays and NBA Sundays presented by NBA 2K23, which features games starting as early as 19:00 CAT and the league’s biggest stars. Additionally, ESPN2 will air the NBA Christmas Day games, NBA All-Star, the Play-In Tournament, the weekly magazine show NBA Action, the NBA Draft and the multi-game live look-in programme NBA 360.

Making moves

Dis-Chem adds omnichannel personalisation offering.

Dis-Chem Pharmacies has introduced a shopper personalisation and targeting offering that will elevate its ability to develop shopper insights to provide significant benefits for customers and suppliers.

Dis-Chem will be able to expand and scale its ability to power engagements across its media channels and deliver benefits for its customers, its brand partners and suppliers, and its business.

Saul Saltzman, executive director at Dis-Chem, says the further development of the group’s customer-focused personalisation programme will allow it to achieve personal customer engagements at scale, across channels and in real-time, and will increase the impact of its joint marketing activities with suppliers. The technology optimizes Dis-Chem’s personalisation efforts by predicting demand and understanding the preferences of each customer across all brands and categories.

Exhibitions are a key facilitator of trade in Africa’s road to economic recovery

As a continent, Africa presents significant investment and trade opportunities for global businesses. The borderless markets created by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) are valued at around $3.4 trillion in GDP, providing a unique and valuable platform for businesses to access an integrated market of over 1.3 billion people and in turn boost and broaden economic activity.

This was a key message at the Embassy Markets Spotlight Briefing held by leading global event company DMG events at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg this week. Attended by a 50-strong audience of ambassadors, trade attaches and trade promotion agencies, the breakfast meeting focused on facilitating inbound trade and investment from across the world to the African market through

events and exhibitions. It also provided a platform to update key stakeholders of current trade market opportunities and the value of events in securing market access to the continent.

Projeni Pather, Founder and Managing Director at Exposure Marketing and an Association of African Exhibition Organisers (AAXO) board member, said she believed exhibitions to be the most powerful marketing platform and facilitator of trade. She quoted latest research which showed that around R71.2 billion had been contributed by the events’ industry to the South African economy, which annually translated to 218 000 direct and indirect jobs created and R108 billion contribution to GDP.

