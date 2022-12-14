SAB Sharp is championing responsibility in our communities

As we reflect on the year 2022, we are proud that in the first year of launching SAB Sharp, we have been able to commit to our promise of championing responsibility in our communities.

This platform was able to deliver 10 Alcohol Evidence Centres; accredit over 30 000 retailers against responsible trading principles, and supported 5 296 entrepreneurs, helping us tackle the harmful consumption of alcohol in South African communities.

As we approach yet another festive season, we at the South African Breweries are reflecting on one year of our responsible consumption platform called SAB Sharp, and what it has been able to achieve.

The past year was a defining moment for us as we had to reimagine the future and how we can get South Africa to see beer differently. The year was also characterized by the economic and social remnants of the pandemic which left many grappling with the economic impact that challenged everyday lives, businesses, and ecosystems.

Even at the height of no trade and multiple restrictions, we were consistent in participating in the economic recovery of South Africa, but also clear that we would only grow and lead our category responsibly. We are intentional about championing and accelerating the responsible consumption of alcohol in South Africa.

When we launched SAB Sharp, SAB committed to use its scale, reach and expertise to accelerate responsible consumption through this evidence-based platform. We called this platform SAB Sharp, a play on words communicating our leadership in championing responsible consumption of alcohol.

South Africa’s relationship with alcohol has always been extensive and complicated. The environmental circumstances in which people live and work in, play a significant role in their decisions and behaviour towards alcohol consumption. Various research advises us to consider the high levels of unemployment and inequality; drink driving; and the vulnerability and abuse of women as factors when addressing harmful consumption.

And so, when determining how best to make true impact, we developed a strategy across four key pillars: LIVE Sharp to uplift the areas we work in and ensure that they thrive through economic inclusion; DRIVE Sharp to reduce alcohol-related vehicle accidents; SELL Sharp to ensure retailers trade responsibly and comply to liquor regulations and TALK Sharp, promoting the enjoyment of beer with dignity and without normalising binge drinking. These pillars will enable SAB to accelerate and scale responsible consumption efforts – leveraging on our scale; reach; partnerships and expertise.

Our programmes enable us to be part of the solution, but they also came with challenges. We had difficulty scoping this large and complex initiative; assigning and managing responsibilities; and the various limitations faced in implementing several projects. But despite these challenges, the first year was successful, and lays the foundation for the roll-out of interventions over the next four years, strengthened by the support and mentorship from our local and national stakeholders.

Partnership and collaboration have truly been the sweet spot behind SAB Sharp. Alongside our partners and stakeholders, we were able to accelerate and scale the following under our four key pillars:

LIVE Sharp – promoting responsible communities

5 296 entrepreneurs (consisting of farmers, social innovators, and retailers) supported through skills development, funding, and market access. A Gender Based Violence men’s centre refurbished and launched in the Alexandra township of Gauteng 89 640 people were reached through the #NoExcuse Carling Black Label campaign 252 766 calls were received and processed by Lifeline, ensuring victims of abuse have access to support and interventions.

DRIVE Sharp – promoting responsible driving

Our partnership with local law enforcement saw the successful rollout of 10 Alcohol Evidence Centres (AECs) spread across South Africa as a result, we saw a significant increase in the number of arrests and successful prosecutions, deterring drunk driving and ensuring drunk drivers are taken off the road. The Pietermaritzburg AEC, for example, has recorded various successes since 2019, including 400 drunk driving arrests, 287 confirmed successful convictions and a 44% reduction in the number of road fatalities in the area.

SELL Sharp – promoting responsible trade

Through the Responsible Trading Programme (RTP) have influenced South African communities by enabling retailers to be agents of responsible consumption. With the support of various liquor boards, over 30 000 retailers were educated and assessed against responsible trading principles. Compliant retailers were certified and rewarded for trading responsibly and providing a safe environment for their consumers and surrounding communities, while non-compliant retailers were re-trained and assisted with the tools, enabling them to comply with legal license regulations.

TALK Sharp – promoting responsible messaging

At SAB we use marketing as a key channel to influence consumer behavior – how we communicate our brands matters, and it influences the consumer’s consumption decisions. With the launch of an internal auditing mechanism, our colleagues challenge all our communication efforts (advertisements, trade marketing, promotions etc.), monitoring the implementation and compliance of the SAB Responsible and Communications code.

Overall, progress has been achieved over the short period of time and limited resources of SAB Sharp’s existence. We have seen what can be done in a year, looking at the proof points, imagine what SAB Sharp will achieve in a few more years.

This journey would not be possible without our partners and stakeholders who continue to support our efforts to intensify and tackle the harmful consumption of alcohol in South African communities.

A better future for all is possible, but only if we do it together. Let’s make South Africa Sharp!

[1]. The Effects of Environmental Factors on Alcohol Use and Abuse, Alcohol & Health, www.alcoholpolicymd.com

2. South Africa Economic Update: South Africa’s Labor Market Can Benefit from Young Entrepreneurs, Self-Employment, The World Bank (2021). www.worldbank.org

3. Policy Review: Marketing of Alcohol Beverages (2018 (last reviewed 2021)), International Alliance for Responsible Drinking (IARD), www.iard.org

Caption:

By Zoleka Lisa, VP Corporate Affairs at the South African Breweries

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.

(Visited 28 times, 28 visits today)