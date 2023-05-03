WAN-IFRA’s latest World Press Trends Outlook report features data collected on specific incidents of media freedom violations. In this extract from the full report, adapted for World Press Freedom Day, we see a broad split, echoed in our data, between developed and developing markets and between online and offline attacks.

At least 66 journalists were killed in 2022, at least 40 of them for reasons directly linked to their work, while estimates suggest a record number – 363 – are currently in jail (a 20% increase on 2021).