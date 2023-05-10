Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan on the HISTORY Channel Africa (DStv 186) will bring to life some of the most devious and high-stakes heist attempts of all time, every Saturday evening starting 20 May.

Throughout history people have done anything and everything in their power to get their hands on lots of money, including formulating some of the most scheming heist attempts. Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan (Saturdays at 20h15) delves into these intricate schemes and the audacity of the criminal masterminds who risked their freedom for a shot at a lifetime of wealth and riches.

Greatest Heists is hosted by the legendary Pierce Brosnan, who is best known for playing James Bond in the Bond movie series. In this latest HISTORY Channel series, the multi-award-winning actor is embedded into each heist through state-of-the-art technology. Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan breaks down every aspect of the plan including the conniving team, the mark, the execution and finally the aftermath. The series also features leading criminologists, journalists, criminals, police, and historians to create an in-depth investigation into each real-life heist.

The eight-part docu-series investigates amongst others; the Baker Street Bank burglary which saw enterprising thieves tunnel underneath and up into the vault of a London bank and the notorious airline heist known as the Lufthansa Heist of New York. The Antwerp Belgium Diamond Heist, which saw thieves make off with more than $100 million in diamonds, gems, and cash after more than two years of planning, is also uncovered.

Underwater treasures

Then, also in May, underwater treasures are revealed in Ross Kemp: Deep Sea Treasure Hunter on Tuesdays at 19h25 (starting 16 May). In this second instalment of the HISTORY original, Ross and his expert team – including legendary dive master Neil Brock, marine archaeologist Mallory Haas and dive buddy Mark Culwick – travel further around the world to dive even deeper on shipwrecks of major historical importance.

This new series follows Ross as he explores the remnants of some of the most significant moments in history. In a TV first, Ross and Mallory dive the wreckage of one of the world’s most famed shipwrecks, the Mary Rose – a warship of the English Tudor navy of King Henry VIII. Assisted by historians and maritime experts, the team unearth new treasures and discover more about how and why the sinking impacted on the war and the King himself.

Of the series, Ross Kemp says, “It’s been exhilarating to dive with Neil, Mark and Mallory, into some of the most remote and dangerous wreck sites across the world. We have not only unearthed secret treasures but also discovered more about the history around them with some incredible finds and revelations along the way.”

Other wrecks explored in the series include the SS Mohegan, a luxury liner that hit the rocks off the coast of Cornwall on its way to New York; the SS Carnatic off the coast of Egypt in the Red Sea, a new breed of fast cargo ship delivering supplies to the colonies that hit a reef near Suez on its way to Bombay and two further merchant cargo ships, the Rosalie Moller and the Thistlegorm, along the Red Sea, tasked with resupplying troops to North Africa.

In the final episode, Ross travels to Normandy to dive some of the wrecks of D-Day; exploring the SS Empire Broadsword, a British troop carrier, and USS LST-523, a tank landing craft, as well as discovering some heroic acts as the wrecks reveal their secrets.

Tune in to the HISTORY Channel Africa, on DStv 186, to catch both Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan and Ross Kemp: Deep Sea Treasure Hunter this May.