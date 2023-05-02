[PRESS OFFICE] OOH Marketplace was launched 30 days ago into the market by Dentsu.

This signalling a true transformation commitment by dentsu to push 30% of all their overall Out of Home spend through the platform, specifically to uplift and empower small black owned media businesses.

What was the strategic approach by platform developer, Lukhanyo Dyosopu, founder of Light-tech Media Solutions, and what key industry challenges did he identify, and how the system was built and operates; are key questions being asked?

Dentsu hosts a bi-weekly podcast show, the dentsu Wisdom series, and they connected with Dyosopu to delve into the journey, development and mechanics of how OOH Marketplace works.

Joining the conversation is Donald Mokgale, Business Director, dentsu, to share why dentsu worked very closely to help perfect the system and the unique challenges that small black owned media businesses.

Click here to listen