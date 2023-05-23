[PRESS OFFICE] The media industry has undergone breathtaking changes since the inception of MOST Awards back in 2009. Yet these awards retain their importance and relevance despite industry disruption.

A successful 13-year run (there was that blip in 2020…) underscores how the awards remain the premier event celebrating the business of media, and those who drive it – the media owners and media agencies.

While artificial intelligence, adtech, martech, programmatic buying, the metaverse, the rise of social commerce, data science, video content creation and so many other technological advancements continue to reshape the media business, human connections remain at its heart.

The longevity and success of the MOST Awards lies in the strength of those relationships.

The MOST Awards were created to enhance the working relationship between media agencies and their agency partners, which in turn, benefits clients. The annual benchmarking process motivates and inspires media owners and agencies to strive for excellence.

How does it work?

Every year, MOST issues an online market-research survey administered by Freshly Ground Insights (FGI) to an extensive database of media owners and media agencies. Media agency staff are invited to rate the performance of the media owner sales teams they interact with and vice versa.

The results of this survey are shared at the MOST Awards ceremony, which take place in September. This event is attended by the who’s who of the media industry, making it an excellent opportunity for networking and celebrating the achievements of the past year.

Key pillars

What are some of the key pillars of the MOST Awards? They include:

– Knowledge of own brands and clients’ brands and the media landscape

– Sales service delivery

– Administration service delivery

– Collaboration and strategic partnerships

– Communication and accessibility

– Professionalism

Participating in the MOST Awards is not only a chance to be recognised for your team’s hard work but also an opportunity to gain valuable insights into how you can improve your service delivery.

By understanding how your clients and partners perceive your performance, you can make meaningful changes that will benefit your business.

Voting for the MOST Awards goes live on 30 May 2023 and runs until 27 June 2023.

