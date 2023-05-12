Primedia is building tomorrow’s dreams today. And to do so, it has launched Primedia Studios, which, is “set to boost the Group’s capacity as a content and distribution super hub for the African media and entertainment stage”.

Primedia Group’s CEO Jonathan Procter, has been at the helm of the Group for two years. His intent is to “energetically” script the future of the group rather than simply awaiting for what tomorrow may bring, the company said in a press release.

As such, his forward-looking set of business initiatives and innovations have encouraged a “tenacious and transformational philosophy and purpose across all Primedia entities”.

Primedia’s new studio division, Primedia Studios, is an important investment in today for a transformed tomorrow. Revered entertainment and media maestro, Jan du Plessis, has been appointed president of the division. Head of Projects is Victoria Ramabulana. Primedia Broadcasting’s CEO and the Group’s chief revenue officer, Lindile Xoko, will add his golden touch to this new initiative.

“Jan will lead a ‘robust succession strategy’ to ensure a generation of African executives rise to management positions at Primedia. He will inspire our company’s next generation of young people as well as our industry’s next generation of leaders,” Procter said. “Our investment in black talent is an essential component of Primedia’s strategy,” he added. “Our commitment to transformation is non-negotiable. We have purposefully placed it high on our agenda because we know it will benefit not only our own people, but our industry and the continent as a whole.”

Du Plessis’s 30 years in the industry, he ran networks and services across Sub-Saharan Africa. He also spearheaded the commissioning and development of local versions of top international hit shows such as Big Brother, Deal or No Deal, My Kitchen Rules, The Voice and Idols. He was instrumental in the production of close to 70 highly rated films which were flighted on the South African pay television channel and its sister channels.

Du Plessis will oversee strategy around licensing, creation, development and distribution of entertainment shows and content. Ramabulana will play a leading role in ensuring that the appetite of South African audiences is well sated through a generous offering of the world’s most prized and popular productions.