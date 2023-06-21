He’s the first South African Broadcasting Corporation chief executive officer to complete his full term in 15 years. But now Madoda Mxakwe is leaving the building in Auckland Park. Nada Wotshela takes over as acting GCEO from 1 July.

Mxakwe joined the SABC after disgraced Hlaudi Motsoeneng had run rampant at. the public broadcaster. It faced governance failures, corruption, gross mismanagement and a crippling financial situation.

The SABC stablised under his leadership as he and the management team worked closely with all employees and the board to reverse the dire situation. While financial sustainability remains a challenge, the SABC is (mostly) on the path to recovery.

The recent delay by President Cyril Ramaphosa in appointing a new board of directors, however, led to Media Monitoring Africa mounting a court challenge to compel the president to appoint a board.

At the time, he told Parliament, “The SABC is caught in a perfect storm. There are internal constraints, undoubtedly. As exco, we have approved those plans, but they do need approval of the board, so essentially all the plans that have been put in place cannot be implemented. It does render the whole institution dysfunctional.”

A board was finally appointed on 18 April.

Renee Horne

Adv Tseliso Thipanyane

Khathutshelo Ramukumba

Nomvuyiso Batyi

Phathiswa Magopeni

Aifheli Makhwanya

Magdalene Moonsamy

Rearabetsoe Motaung

David Maimela

Dinkwanyane Mohuba

Mpho Tsedu

Palesa Kadi

Wotshela, who has been the group executive in charge of radio since 2017, has 20 years at. the SABC, 12 in senior management.

The Board is confident of Ms. Wotshela’s abilities in steering the public broadcaster during this time. We implore on the SABC’s stakeholders, internally and externally, to support her during this period,” it said in a statement.