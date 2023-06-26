The Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards acknowledged and honoured the bravery of journalists and their stories at the awards this past weekend.
The Awards, says the South African National Editors’ Forum, are a benchmark of the best journalists, their stories and the concerns that they write for.
In 2022, SANEF chairperson, Sbu Ngalwa, said, “We are now seeing green shoots and can build.”
Also at the event last year, Standard Bank CEO, Lungisa Fuzile, said the pandemic robbed the country of some of the best journalists in this country as he paid tribute to the industry.
Phandulwazi Jikelo of the Cape Times is the 2023 Journalist of the Year. As the winner of the News photographs category, Jikelo is the first photojournalist to be named Journalist of the Year for many years, as the Journalist of the Year has generally come out of the Investigative or Hard news category.
Michelle Banda from Daily Maverick was named the Juby Mayet Rising Star of the Year. Justin Langeveld of News24 and Netwerk24 was named Manager/Publisher of the Year.
The Allan Soga/Standard Bank Chairman’s Lifetime Achievement went to Eusebius McKaiser, who recently passed away.
All category winners received the coveted Sikuvile Journalism Award Trophy, certificate, and R15 000 prize money. All finalists receive certificates.
Winners and Commendations 2023
CATEGORY 1: Hard News
|Winner
|
Norman Masungwini
| “R480 Million Bill for Idle State Cars”
“2024 National Elections under threat”
|
City Press
CATEGORY 2: Indigenous Language Reporting in Community Media
|Winner
| Cleopatra Jones
| “Not Just a Body Number”
“Inkolelo Engaziwa”
|SABC
CATEGORY 3: Community Service Reporting
|Finalists:
|Malibongwe Dayimani
Kayleen Morgan
|“Enyobeni tavern tragedy”
|News24
|Commendation
|Sune Payne
|“Heartache of forced removals lingers as claimants prepare to make ‘history’ and move back to District Six”
|Daily Maverick
|Commendation
|Liezl Human
|“Plan to create ‘Khoisan Orania’ in Grabouw”
|Ground up
|Commendation
|Zikhona Tshona
Njabulo Cele
|“Siyabonga”
|Newzroom Afrika
CATEGORY 4: Popular Journalism
NO WINNER
CATEGORY 5: Investigative Journalism
|Finalists:
|Jeff Wicks
|“Silenced: Why Babita Deokaran was murdered”
|News24
CATEGORY 6: Business Journalism
|Winner
|Ann Crotty
|“Spar: Has the friendly store lost its way”
|Financial Mail
|Commendation
|Carol Paton
|“From AK-47s to business forums: This is how SA’s ‘construction mafia’ is winning”
|News24
|Commendation
|Lisa Steyn
|“Will Transnet be the next Eskom? Industry warns rail is in free fall in SA”
|News24
|Commendation
|Dewald van Rensburg
|“The ANC’s Manganese ‘Gold Mine”
|AmaBhungane
|Commendation
|Dewald van Rensburg
Sam Sole
Micah Reddy
|“Gold ‘scam’ robs SA of billions, says SARS”
|AmaBhungane
|Commendation
|Antoinette Slabbert
|“Einde van die pad”
|Rapport
CATEGORY 7: Features
|Winner
|MEDIA HACK TEAM.
Laura Grant
Leonie Joubert
Alastair Otter
Tanya Pampalone
Gemma Ritchie
Gemma Gatticchi
Paul Botes
|“A Perfect Storm”
|Media Hack-TheOutlier.co.za
|NEWS24 TEAM.
Nokuthula Manyathi
Sharlene Rood
Chante Schatz
Kayleen Morgan
Amy Gibbings
Aljoscha Kohlstock
|“When the rains came”
|News24
|Commendation
|Willemien Brümmer
|“’n Reeks oor haweloses” (two-part series)
|Netwerk24
CATEGORY 8: Lifestyle
|Winner
|Nomvuyo Ntanjana
|“Carving Out Hope”
|SABC
CATEGORY 9: Columns/Editorial
|Winner
|Hamilton Wende
|“The first casualty of the war is truth – and humanity is close behind.”
“Adriaan Vlok – the old man and the dark shadow of the past”
|Daily Maverick
|Commendation
|Sibusiso Mjikeliso
|“With adequate help, Nkosi’s story can have a different ending to Tyibilika”
|News24
|Commendation
|Johanna van Eeden
|“Wat is SA se atarimae?”
|Beeld
|Commendation
|Kgaugelo Masweneng
|“Faku was right: ‘Where there is fire, there is politics’”
|Timeslive
CATEGORY 10: Visual Journalism
|Winner
|
Rikus Ferreira
| “Wakers en Makers van belofte
“SA kinders sukkel”
“Die soet druppels van oorreding”
|
Taalgenoot
CATEGORY 11: News photographs
|Winner
|
Phandulwazi Jikelo
|“Parly Fire Flares as Questions Mount”
|
Cape Times-Weekend Argus
|Commendation
|Siphiwe Sibeko
|“Mohlakeng descends into chaos as community burns Zama Zama homes and belongings”
|Reuters- Timeslive
CATEGORY 12: Feature Photographs
|Winner
|
Sandile Ndlovu
|“Fallen Reed”
|
Sunday Times
CATEGORY 13: Sports Photographs
|Winner
|Lefty Shivambu
|“Coach likens himself to Biblical Noah and Moses”
|Sowetan