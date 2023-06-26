The Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards acknowledged and honoured the bravery of journalists and their stories at the awards this past weekend.

The Awards, says the South African National Editors’ Forum, are a benchmark of the best journalists, their stories and the concerns that they write for.

In 2022, SANEF chairperson, Sbu Ngalwa, said, “We are now seeing green shoots and can build.”

Also at the event last year, Standard Bank CEO, Lungisa Fuzile, said the pandemic robbed the country of some of the best journalists in this country as he paid tribute to the industry.

Phandulwazi Jikelo of the Cape Times is the 2023 Journalist of the Year. As the winner of the News photographs category, Jikelo is the first photojournalist to be named Journalist of the Year for many years, as the Journalist of the Year has generally come out of the Investigative or Hard news category.

Michelle Banda from Daily Maverick was named the Juby Mayet Rising Star of the Year. Justin Langeveld of News24 and Netwerk24 was named Manager/Publisher of the Year.

The Allan Soga/Standard Bank Chairman’s Lifetime Achievement went to Eusebius McKaiser, who recently passed away.

All category winners received the coveted Sikuvile Journalism Award Trophy, certificate, and R15 000 prize money. All finalists receive certificates.

Winners and Commendations 2023

CATEGORY 1: Hard News

Winner Norman Masungwini “R480 Million Bill for Idle State Cars” “2024 National Elections under threat” City Press

CATEGORY 2: Indigenous Language Reporting in Community Media

Winner Cleopatra Jones “Not Just a Body Number” “Inkolelo Engaziwa” SABC

CATEGORY 3: Community Service Reporting

Finalists: Malibongwe Dayimani Kayleen Morgan “Enyobeni tavern tragedy” News24 Commendation Sune Payne “Heartache of forced removals lingers as claimants prepare to make ‘history’ and move back to District Six” Daily Maverick Commendation Liezl Human “Plan to create ‘Khoisan Orania’ in Grabouw” Ground up Commendation Zikhona Tshona Njabulo Cele “Siyabonga” Newzroom Afrika

CATEGORY 4: Popular Journalism

NO WINNER

CATEGORY 5: Investigative Journalism

Finalists: Jeff Wicks “Silenced: Why Babita Deokaran was murdered” News24

CATEGORY 6: Business Journalism

Winner Ann Crotty “Spar: Has the friendly store lost its way” Financial Mail Commendation Carol Paton “From AK-47s to business forums: This is how SA’s ‘construction mafia’ is winning” News24 Commendation Lisa Steyn “Will Transnet be the next Eskom? Industry warns rail is in free fall in SA” News24 Commendation Dewald van Rensburg “The ANC’s Manganese ‘Gold Mine” AmaBhungane Commendation Dewald van Rensburg Sam Sole Micah Reddy “Gold ‘scam’ robs SA of billions, says SARS” AmaBhungane Commendation Antoinette Slabbert “Einde van die pad” Rapport

CATEGORY 7: Features

Winner MEDIA HACK TEAM. Laura Grant Leonie Joubert Alastair Otter Tanya Pampalone Gemma Ritchie Gemma Gatticchi Paul Botes “A Perfect Storm” Media Hack-TheOutlier.co.za NEWS24 TEAM. Nokuthula Manyathi Sharlene Rood Chante Schatz Kayleen Morgan Amy Gibbings Aljoscha Kohlstock “When the rains came” News24 Commendation Willemien Brümmer “’n Reeks oor haweloses” (two-part series) Netwerk24

CATEGORY 8: Lifestyle

Winner Nomvuyo Ntanjana “Carving Out Hope” SABC

CATEGORY 9: Columns/Editorial

Winner Hamilton Wende “The first casualty of the war is truth – and humanity is close behind.” “Adriaan Vlok – the old man and the dark shadow of the past” Daily Maverick Commendation Sibusiso Mjikeliso “With adequate help, Nkosi’s story can have a different ending to Tyibilika” News24 Commendation Johanna van Eeden “Wat is SA se atarimae?” Beeld Commendation Kgaugelo Masweneng “Faku was right: ‘Where there is fire, there is politics’” Timeslive

CATEGORY 10: Visual Journalism

Winner Rikus Ferreira “Wakers en Makers van belofte “SA kinders sukkel” “Die soet druppels van oorreding” Taalgenoot

CATEGORY 11: News photographs

Winner Phandulwazi Jikelo “Parly Fire Flares as Questions Mount” Cape Times-Weekend Argus Commendation Siphiwe Sibeko “Mohlakeng descends into chaos as community burns Zama Zama homes and belongings” Reuters- Timeslive

CATEGORY 12: Feature Photographs

Winner Sandile Ndlovu “Fallen Reed” Sunday Times

CATEGORY 13: Sports Photographs