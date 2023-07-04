[PRESS OFFICE] The Financial Mail is delighted to announce that entries for the 2023 FM AdFocus Awards open 6 July.

The theme of this year’s awards are, ‘The alchemy of AI, data and DNA: Ones and zeros, AI, the rise of machines; is the advertising industry really needed and what is its role?’

“The advertising and communications industry was once all about the space between observed facts and human intuition; it had a mystery and an allure associated to it. Then it became all about science, moving away from the magic. Its current challenge, and greatest opportunity, is how it redefines the role of the human element amidst all this radical change,” says AdFocus Awards chairperson Luca Gallarelli, group CEO of TBWA\SA.

“The 2023 AdFocus Awards celebrate the melding of the human element and science to fortify the advertising industry’s place in the client’s world,” he explains.

A landmark in marketing

Since 1990, the Financial Mail AdFocus Awards have become a landmark on the South African marketing and communications landscape. But just as that landscape has changed, so has AdFocus, to reflect the priorities of the industry. Today it is unique, by recognising agencies and individuals, not just for their creative and marketing skills, but for their all-round business acumen. Industry peers make up the jury to judge the Awards and the judging process and results are audited by Deloitte.

As is tradition with the AdFocus Awards, a number of new jurors join second-term jury members as they determine this year’s winners.

The new jury members include:

Pepe Marais, co-founder and group chief creative officer, Joe Public

Thabang Skwambane, group CEO, Nahana Group

Dean Oelshig, MD and founder, Halo

Vicki Buys, MD, Ogilvy CT

Sadika Fakir, integrated media and digital director

They join second-term jury members:

Firdous Osman, MD, Saatchi & Saatchi, CT

Wandile Collins, founder, Black Swan

Ana Carrapichano, founder and CEO, Mediology

Merissa Himraj, CEO, Wavemaker SA &SSA

Nimay Parekh, director, Accenture Song

Zanele Zwane, MD, Duke

“It’s my intention to ensure that we continue to elevate the stature of the jury and by virtue of that, the awards itself,” says Gallarelli.

“With this in mind, I’ve reached out to new jurors who I believe will do just that. Jurors that stand out as some of our industry’s most senior and most respected individuals and who I know will add richness and diversity to the conversation. Jurors who represent the industry across agency size, discipline and client eco-system.”

For advertising and sponsorship opportunities in the 2023 FM AdFocus publication, contact Kay Naidoo (NaidooKA@arena.africa) or Debbie Montanari (montanarid@arena.africa). Read more here.