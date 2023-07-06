The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Enthusiasm high as AGENCY SCOPE research includes more industry leaders

With renewed energy for a far greater number of interviews to undertake for SCOPEN 2023-2024, AGENCY SCOPE research professionals are well into the first month of fieldwork, buoyed by the enthusiastic reception the study has received by marketers and agencies. Within the first three weeks we saw over 150 marketers committing to an interview.

SaID Johanna McDowell, SCOPEN partner and CEO of the Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS): “Sentiment among industry leaders is overwhelmingly positive, indicating that AGENCY SCOPE is firmly part of our industry culture now. It is discussed and recognised by industry as the authority on how marketers are thinking about agencies and how they view the challenges they face in their own environment, and the ripple effect this has on their agency partners.”

As the fifth time the research is being undertaken in South Africa, McDowell says this irrefutable recognition from the industry is extremely gratifying. “It is now used as benchmark and when agencies are listing their credentials, their position in AGENCY SCOPE is something they include, chiefly with regard to the industry’s recognition of them and their competence levels.

“It’s not just the agencies touting this information – it is because marketers have recognised the value of AGENCY SCOPE that it has become so important to the agencies. The value of the research content and its findings has grown to industry standard level, which we’re very proud of,” she saID.

It is intended that the composition sample for SCOPEN 2023-2024 will include interviews with more than 300 leading marketers from 250 companies. Over and above that there will be input from agencies and media owners via online, much shorter surveys. Cesar Vacchiano, President and CEO of SCOPEN, notes that the strategy in extending the research to more companies and their key players is the vital feedback that highlights the growth and challenges of all sectors.

Fieldwork will continue until the end of August, with results presented to industry from the end of October.

People moves

5FM’s 5 Lunch host, Zanele Potelwa, is one of South Africa’s Top 200 Young South Africans

Aside from hosting the highly popular 5 Lunch slot on 5FM, weekdays from 12h00 to 15h00, Zanele Potelwa has just joined SABC Sport as a presenter for its new Netball World Cup show. She has hosted events such as the GenNext Awards, and in 2022, she was a red-carpet host for the South African Music Awards and the inaugural SA Amapiano Award and a black carpet host for the METRO FM Music Awards 2023. She has also made her mark as one of SA’s leading MCs, voiceover artists, actors, DJs and content creators.

The Mail & Guardian Top 200 Young South Africans list celebrates South African visionaries among South Africa’s youth – South Africa’s key to reaching greatness. For almost two decades, the Mail and Guardian have recognised the impact the South African youth make every day with this initiative.

This year’s installation of M&G’s 200 Young South Africans boasted over 15 inclusive categories that aim to recognise and reward youth who have created resilient, entrepreneurial and robust solutions. These categories include, but are not limited to, arts and entertainment, Civil Society, Health, Technology and Innovation, and sport. These young people are actively shaping South Africa and play a pivotal role in building its future.

5FM management congratulated Potelwa on this remarkable achievement.

SAP appoints Kholiwe Makhohliso to lead Southern Africa Organisation

SAP has announced the appointment of seasoned technology executive, Kholiwe Makhohliso, as its new managing director for Southern Africa.

Sergio Maccotta, senior vice-president for Middle East South and Africa at SAP, said Makhohliso joins the company at a pivotal time. “Organisations throughout Southern Africa are uncovering new capabilities and efficiency gains through the smart use of intelligent technologies, thereby accelerating business transformation and sustainability efforts. As the region shifts to more agile and resilient business processes to power growth across multiple industries, Kholiwe’s technology and leadership expertise will be a great asset to our business.”

With more than 20 years’ technology experience, and previous leadership roles that span both the public and private sectors, Makhohliso started her career as an auditor. During her illustrious career, she has worked in IT, consulting and sales for blue chip companies that include Accenture and Oracle. Most recently, Makhohliso was the Vice-President and Country MD for German software company, Software AG, where she served as an Executive Director board member.

Speaking of her new appointment Makhohliso commented, “This is a fantastic time to be joining SAP, as the organisation takes significant strides on its cloud leadership journey that is embracing the potential of AI and sustainability in the Southern African marketplace. I’m excited for this next chapter in my career as the region has a well-established installed base of SAP customers, and I look forward to further engaging both customers and partners to generate ongoing positive impact, powered by technology.”

Business moves

SAB launches digital game to educate and engage beer enthusiasts

The South African Breweries is constantly exploring innovative ways to educate consumers about the positive impact beer has on the economy – something the company has called Beernomics. Its latest campaign is an engaging word puzzle game, named SABeerdle.

Like its international equivalent, operated by the New York Times, Wordle, it is a free game that allows players to guess a five-letter word on a tiled grid, with each guess indicating which letters are correct or incorrect using coloured squares.

Consumers will need to derive clues from the Oxford Economics report published by SAB Link to report. The aim of the game, for the brewery, is to build awareness on the impact of beer to the economy in order to differentiate beer within the alcohol industry.

“There is a misperception that all alcohol is the same, and this is simply not true. Beer is unique in that it is a drink of moderation with low and now alcohol options,” said Sphe Vundla, corporate brand director at SAB. “Beer is natural, inclusive and local: it is a powerful force for good made from natural ingredients that power the agricultural sector; it is enjoyed in a broad range of social occasions meeting diverse consumer needs; finally, the significance of our localization commitments, which make us a Proudly South African company, underpin the value delivered to our ‘seed to sip’ beer economy.”

The game can be downloaded here.

TymeBank appoints The Odd Number as its new creative agency

TymeBank has appointed The Odd Number as its new brand and creative partner. This comes as the bank continues to gain market share in an increasingly competitive banking space. The appointment is effective 1 September 2023.

The Odd Number succeeds Accenture Song (previously known as King James), which has been working with the TymeBank team for over five years – since before the bank’s official launch in 2019.

In line with increasing market needs, the bank felt it prudent to review its creative strategy and ensure that it has a supplier that can keep up with its evolving objectives.

Commenting on the new appointment, Linda Appie, chief marketing officer at TymeBank, said: “Our objective was to find a creative agency that would work collaboratively with the TymeBank team and various agency partners. We also needed a creative partner that could help TymeBank become a more aspirational brand to customers, while maintaining the unique tone and authenticity.”

Boomtown revamps National Space Agency’s visual brand identity

The South African National Space Agency (SANSA) turned to Boomtown to invigorate its visual identity in a way that raises the space agency’s profile within South Africa yet retains their global recognition amongst their peers.

The Boomtown team of specialists put to work for SANSA included design director Jesse Sharkie, and designers Nick de Beer, Danelle Claassen and Michelle Conway-Cleaves

“In a nutshell, the challenge was to reinvigorate its design language to thrust the brand into a contemporary design space more befitting of an African space agency without abandoning the ‘old’ identity entirely and risking losing its global presence,” said Sharkie.

“Boomtown’s strategy team of Stuart Innell and Lara-Anne Derbyshire first developed a new brand strategy centred around creating a ‘legacy of impact’. This idea spoke of a lasting and committed contribution to South Africa and was used as the North Star in guiding SANSA’s refreshed brand identity.

CineCentre unlocks a premium, rewarding experience for movie-goers

‘CineCentre and thrill’ could be far more rewarding then ‘Netflix and chill’. That’s the word from AB Moosa, CEO of Avalon Group/CineCentre Cinemas, a right-for-the-times entertainment offering for the post-Covid consumer who is looking for a fun time out while getting rewarded at the same time.

The company has been involved in the South African cinema and entertainment scene for more than 80 years. In this time, it has consistently brought many firsts to the South African cinema market, including ‘Budget Tuesday’ discounted movie prices and luxury cinema seating, to name a few.

The latest innovation is for movie-goers to get various discount rewards – valued up to R360 – for every qualifying purchase – whether a movie, refreshments or both. This means you get multiple times more in rewards than what you’ve purchased. Rewards can be redeemed at a range of lifestyle businesses, including fast food chains, a grocery retailer, a mobile data provider, a variety of spas, domestic airlines, an intercity bus service and family entertainment venues. For every qualifying purchase, customers can choose from four reward categories.

Communi5 and Orange announce strategic partnership

The development of small and medium sized businesses in the Middle East and Africa will now be supported by state-of-the-art cloud-based unified communication solutions through a partnership between Orange and Communi5.

This partnership is an important milestone in Orange mission to drive growth and digital transformation in these regions. By leveraging Communi5’s expertise and innovative UCaaS solution, Orange aims to provide businesses with the best possible communications support, thereby contributing to the overall development of the economy.

Motify launches to accelerate digital transformation of SA automotive sector

Pinewood SA and Ampersand Communications have merged to launch a consolidated offering called Motify. The new offering aims to accelerate the two organisations’ shared vision of transforming the automotive industry through service delivery.

The two companies, which already shared multiple stakeholders and clients, have worked hard to ensure that Motify will be a people-driven auto-tech business that provides customers with a single point of reference for all their digital needs.

“At a time when all business sectors are undergoing radical digital transformation, the automotive sector cannot afford to be left behind,” says Motify Managing Director Julie Caldicott. “Motify will help dealerships and service centres accelerate their digital transformation efforts by making their digital offerings easier to use, more integrated, and more customer centric. Ultimately, that will mean increased satisfaction for customers, further building their trust and loyalty for all their vehicle needs.”

Joburg Day is back Joburg Day is set to make a triumphant return to its original home at Crocodile Creek Polo Club on Saturday, 2 September 2023. This year, the event is again proudly presented in partnership with Samsung Galaxy and will be known as Galaxy 947 Joburg Day. With its rich history and unforgettable memories, Crocodile Creek Polo Club holds a special place in the hearts of Joburg Day enthusiasts. The last time the live event graced these grounds was in 2019, and now, after a brief hiatus, it is ready to reclaim its throne as the ultimate music extravaganza. Joburg Day has become synonymous with top-class local performances, incredible energy, and a vibrant atmosphere that unites music lovers from all walks of life. This year’s event promises to be no different, as it brings together a stellar line-up of local artists who will take the stage to deliver unforgettable performances. To ensure that everyone has the opportunity to experience the magic of Galaxy 947 Joburg Day, a limited number of early bird tickets will be available for purchase until Monday, 10 July 2023 . Priced at R350 per adult ticket, R150 for children between 12 and 18, and R950 for a family of four (two adults and two children), these tickets are expected to sell out quickly. Don’t miss your chance to secure your spot at this iconic event. “We are thrilled to announce the return of Joburg Day to its original home at Crocodile Creek Polo Club,” said 947 Station Manager, Ravi Naidoo. “This year’s partnership with Samsung Galaxy will elevate the festival to new heights, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all attendees.”

Making moves

M-Net celebrates the 35th anniversary of leading investigative journalism show Carte Blanche with a studio facelift

On 28 August 1988, Carte Blanche embarked on its journey, led by Derek Watts and Ruda Landman. Now, as the show approaches its 35th anniversary and unveils a new studio design, M-Net is celebrating the enduring legacy of a show that has captivated audiences and set the benchmark for investigative journalism in South Africa.

Recognised as the number one show on DStv Premium, Carte Blanche continues to be the trusted source of ground-breaking investigations that delve deeply into the heart of pressing issues. Over the years, Carte Blanche has amassed an impressive collection of over 200 awards, affirming its status as the leading investigative journalism show in the country. The show’s commitment to excellence has been recognised across various categories, including Best Current Affairs Programme, Investigative Journalism, Environmental Media, and many more. These accolades are a fitting testament to the program’s unwavering dedication to delivering thought-provoking content that informs and enlightens its audience.

In 2008, Carte Blanche launched the Carte Blanche Making a Difference Trust to commemorate its 20th year on air, with a goal of raising R20-million (a million for every year on air) to support State paediatric units across the country. Through the extraordinary generosity of corporate donors and viewers, the Carte Blanche Making a Difference Trust has raised a staggering total in excess of over R150 million. This milestone showcases the profound impact Carte Blanche has had in improving the lives of children in need.

This year, viewers can help the trust achieve their goals by attending the Lexus Pop Classics 2023. For a minimum contribution of R100, you can get up to four tickets with all proceeds going to the Carte Blanche Making a Difference Trust. “By way of collaboration with several organisations and multiple donors, the Carte Blanche Making a Difference Trust has impacted the lives of hundreds of thousands of children in crises through the last fifteen years,” says Trust patron, Karolina Andropoulos. “Our partnership with Lexus Pop Classics and M-Net on this magical night of music performed by some of our premier performers reflects the spirit of our work and will undoubtedly go a long way in assisting us to continue to build and equip the children’s hospital facilities that are so greatly needed.”

Miss South Africa returns to the SABC after 23 years!

S3 is bringing back the prestigious Miss South Africa pageant, which kicks off with a five-part reality series Crown Chasers on Sundays at 16:00, starting on 9 July 2023.

It will over a period of five weeks, leading up to the final event and the crowning of a new Miss South Africa, give the viewers a sneak peek into the process of becoming Miss South Africa through a series of challenges, tasks, and mentorship sessions.

The 2023 Miss South Africa will take place at Sun International’s SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria on Sunday, 13 August. All of the Crown Chasers episodes including the Finale will also be available on the SABC+ APP as catch-up and on demand 24 hours after the broadcast.

Says Lala Tuku, Head of Local Productions at the SABC: “We are thrilled to have Miss South Africa back on the channel. The Miss South Africa title carries with it a lot of hope, aspirations and most importantly, it enables young women from all backgrounds to showcase the power of what one can achieve with the right mindset.”

South African market research agency KLA celebrates three Years of success with YouGov Global partnership

KLA is marking three years of success in partnering with YouGov Global. Since the launch of the ‘Plan and Track’ solution, KLA has been leveraging the data-led offering from YouGov, an international research data and analytics group, to support its client base.

With an impressive array of reliable data tools, YouGov is recognised for its work with the world’s leading brands. The YouGov Profiles tool which incorporates over 250 000 data variables globally, empowers clients to effortlessly identify and understand their target audience. Meanwhile, YouGov BrandIndex measures the public’s perception of brands within competitive sectors on a daily basis, covering 16 metrics across the marketing funnel.

“We are truly excited about the value that the YouGov offering brings to our clients. The real-time nature of the solution, combined with daily data collection, provides brands with the ability to tap into everyday brand performance, offering reliable insights that inform brand and marketing strategies in a dynamic market,” said Rakhee Naik, Managing Consultant, Insights at KLA.

Two local shows bring South African history to life The HISTORY® Channel Africa, DStv 186, is excited to announce the production of two new local documentary shows which preserve and recognise South African stories of historical significance. Great African Mysteries will unlock the secrets of Africa’s past, and Great African Escapes investigates some of the most daring escapes in local history. Both standalone shows are presented by well-known local talk radio personality, John Robbie and were produced by Clive Morris Productions (CMP). Through their engaging narratives and historical accuracy each show will entertain and inform viewers, as they are transported to different moments that shape our collective identity. Great African Mysteries with John Robbie will air on Friday 21 July at 21h05. The show will explore three of the biggest mysteries in South Africa, from the discovery of Homo Naledi at the Cradle of Humankind, to the hoard of gold which Paul Kruger supposedly hid from the British during the Second Boer War. It also investigates events surrounding the crash of a South African passenger aircraft, known as the Helderberg, in 1987 in which all 159 people on board were killed. Meanwhile, Great African Escapes with John Robbie which airs on Friday 28 July at 21h05, investigates three daring local escapes. This show will look at the death-defying passenger rescue from the sinking MTS Oceanos cruise liner in 1991 and will also reveal in detail the sensational prison break from Marshall Square by four anti-apartheid activists – Mosie Moolla, Harold Wolpe, Arthur Goldreich and Abdulhay Jassat. Finally, it will uncover Albie Sachs’ miraculous escape from a car bomb explosion in 1988 and how this saw him adopt the approach of “soft vengeance” in the form of achieving freedom in a non-racial and democratic South Africa.

MRF to release the latest MAPS data end of July 2023

After February’s milestone release of MAPS (Marketing All Product Survey) data, the Marketing Research Foundation’s (MRF) has announced that the latest MAPS data will be released at the end of July 2023. This data will encompass consumer information gathered from January to December 2022, enabling a unique opportunity for a comprehensive comparison between two complete calendar years, yet another milestone in the history of MAPS.

“These remarkable milestones mark a significant leap forward for the MRF and solidify its position as the singular source of truth in the South African media and consumer data landscape,” sdis MRF CEO, Johann Koster. “This latest data release incorporates consumer insights gathered from more than 40 000 interviews, spanning the 2021 and 2022 calendar years. It allows MAPS users a wealth of insights as we track the changing consumer behaviour, emerging from the Covid restrictions and now finding ourselves in the firm grip of an economic downturn.

“We’re also extremely proud to say that this month, together with partners Plus94 Research, we’ve been continuously collecting data and been in the field for three years. This means that just over 60 000 households have been visited and not a single one twice. This delivers incredible depth and breadth in the data whether looking at year-on-year, seasonal or quarterly shifts in consumer behaviour.”

The February MAPS data, for example, has allowed users to compare two years of continuous data from July 2020 to June 2022 and is providing extraordinary insights into the COVID-19 period and the period leading up to the current economic situation in South Africa.

Calling all African creatives

This exclusive invitation is for the most brilliant minds and innovative project ideas across the continent. FAME Week Africa is seeking co-production, commissioning, or licensing partnerships.

“This is your opportunity to embark on a transformative journey and take your project to unprecedented heights of success,” it said in a press release. The deadline is 31 July. ⏳

Submit your engaging feature film, thought-provoking documentary, innovative format or series, or captivating scripted/non-scripted production. We invite you to share your work and contribute to the vibrant African storytelling landscape.

MIP Africa takes place from 4-6 September.

Spotify Greasy Tunes Opens in Braamfontein!

Spotify’s Greasy Tunes, a month-long experiential pop-up, which pairs South African food with music, kicked off in Johannesburg this weekend, with influencers, media gathering on Saturday for the launch. Greasy Tunes celebrates Spotify’s leading playlists, culture, community, conversation, creators, fans, and most importantly, greasy South African meals.

Greasy Tunes attaches itself to various Joburg cultural communities, from the aesthetics down to the menu. The venue’s setup borrows from the township kota cafes with outdoor table tennis placed strategically in the venue while mini pool tables and jenga adorn the tables.

Speaking at the launch, Spotify Sub-Saharan Africa managing director Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy, said, “Spotify has witnessed the undeniable power of audio in spreading South African culture and trends, both within the continent and worldwide. Greasy Tunes, with its embodiment of South African culture and trends, represents an expansion of this influence by blending music and cuisine in a beloved city that resonates with countless individuals.”

Spotify Greasy Tunes runs every Wednesday to Sunday until 30 July. For tickets and the lineup, head to spotify greasytunes.co.za.

WOO Congress sets sail for Hong Kong

The 2024 World Out of Home Organization Global Congress will be held in Hong Kong from June 5-7 2024.

This is the first time the Global Congress has been held in the Far East although a highly successful in-person regional event was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in October 2022. The recent 2023 Global Congress in Lisbon attracted a record 525 delegates from across the world.

WOO President Tom Goddard says: “Lisbon was an unprecedented success in every respect but, as a truly global organisation, we can’t rest on our laurels and it’s right that we head to the Far East in 2024.

“Markets including China, Korea and Japan are seeing some of the most dramatic and positive transformations in global Out of Home and this will be an unmissable opportunity for WOO members, delegates and worldwide media to see the shape of future OOH right now.”