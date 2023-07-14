Naked, the fully digital insurance platform, has stormed the social media charts with #StopHoldMusic, a digital marketing campaign that pokes fun at mind-numbing hold music and long waits for service from traditional call centres.

The three videos launched as part of the campaign racked up 5.7 million views on social platforms, with each video generating around 1.5 million views on TikTok.

Over the two-month campaign period (May and June 2023), visits to the Naked website increased around 25%, largely due to the #StopHoldMusic campaign. #StopHoldMusic was a trending topic on Twitter on June 15, garnering praise from social media users for finding light-hearted fun in a frustration most of us face in our day-to-day lives.

Some of the comments included:

Well thought out ad 👏🏼 … props to the creative team. https://t.co/4iHzrzW7uo — 𝕾𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖕𝖆 (@mofo_classic) May 14, 2023

I just want @NakedCover_SA to have an ad during halftime of a football game. It's curtains to all the insurance companies in SA — Mokone (@RichmanSekatane) May 12, 2023

#StopHoldMusic empathises with South African consumers who are frustrated with companies and industries that aren’t keeping up with their digital lifestyles.

The tongue-in-cheek campaign imagines a world where consumers love bland elevator music so much that tickets for Hold Fest are as coveted as back-stage passes for Taylor Swift and where radio stations exist just to play mediocre, uninspiring instrumentals.

#StopHoldMusic turns the mundane into a musical phenomenon

Conceptualised by Naked Executive Creative Director, Shane Durrant, produced by Dolph, and an in-house team at Naked, the campaign featured three key videos:

HOLD FEST – The world’s only music festival where the DJs only play call centre hold music.

NOW THAT’S WHAT I CALL HOLD MUSIC – A 200 disc box set of call centre hold music hits.

HOLD FM – The only radio station playing call centre hold music all day, every day.

The social campaign was also supported with billboards and radio ads. The campaign took inspiration from the insights that no one likes listening to elevator music and “your call is important to us” messages while holding for a call centre agent.

Says Naked co-founder, Ernest North: “Most other insurance advertising focuses on low premiums but consumers hardly remember those ads. We’ve seen the public respond very well to the light being shone on a different pain point – the frustration of the phone call. The success of our #StopHoldMusic campaign is a valuable lesson in standing out by speaking to consumers’ frustrations with the old way of doing things.”

