Of all the topics swirling around our buzzing minds lately, ‘innovation’ is one that needs some addressing… Yes, it is that elusive creature everyone seems to chase, and often mistake for novelty.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m all for embracing the new and the ‘ground-breaking’. But let’s take a step back and ponder this for a moment: is novelty really the shining beacon of success we’ve been led to believe?

As a visual storyteller and content marketer, concocting multiplatform video strategies that resonate across screens has become my signature dance. Amid the swirling storm of ever-changing trends, the siren call of novelty frequently beckons – especially when juggling so different broadcast projects simultaneously.

But before we hoist those sails and seek the novel, let’s pause and ponder whether novelty is truly the magic ticket to the realm of ‘innovation’, especially if our audiences aren’t even asking for it.

Novelty is like that initial burst of fireworks on a New Year’s Eve – dazzling… but fleeting. In my work, stories reign supreme, and innovation must stand strong against the test of time. It’s not just about embracing the shiny and new; it’s about embracing the unexpected joy that comes from revisiting familiar shores.

The warmth of the familiar

These familiar shores sit firmly within the world of our audiences’ human quirks, where the merry-go-round of repetition reveals its captivating spin. Classic research tells us that while we as people might crave a variety-packed buffet in the short term, the comfort of the familiar can turn into a delightful treat over time.

And as it turns out, we (our audiences included) are creatures of habit, more than we’d like to admit.

Think about it – how many times have you found yourself replaying that favourite tune or indulging in the umpteenth rewatch of your favourite series? (Having already watched Schitt’s Creek too many times to mention, I find myself going back to it whenever the need for a good show pops up).

Audiences cherish the warmth of the familiar. And by keeping this top of mind when ideating new shows, products or brand extensions, we reshape the notion that ‘innovation’ must always be something brand-spanking new.

Innovating the Familiar: ‘What’s Hot Mzansi’, a multiplatform companion show took a fresh spin on the familiar, captivating Mzansi Magic’s viewers with its unique charm (hosted by Kaya FM lunch host, Andy Maqondwana). Rooted in a successful existing digital format, we proved that a touch of novelty can weave wonders even within our audience’s comfort zone. This show is currently heading for its third season.

Over the span of my last few broadcast projects, I’ve uncovered the magic that happens when innovation grows from where the audiences are, and not from the need or desire to “find something new”. It isn’t about chasing quick fixes by following trends, formats or ideas, it’s about sprinkling what we do really well into every pixel and every frame.

If you think about it, ‘innovation’ is not just about conjuring up a flurry of fresh ideas and tossing them into the digital wind. True innovation, the kind that wields lasting impact, is grounded in nurturing the core competencies that define us as storytellers and transforming them into formats (sometimes new, – most times existing) that stand the test of time for our audiences.

International TV formats set the foundation

International TV formats are here to school us in the art of repeat experiences and the power of tapping into them. Just think about shows like Real Housewives, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and a bit closer to home, Boer Soek ‘n Vrou.

These global champs teach us that we don’t always need to wrack our brains for fresh formats. They’re a shining example of how blending the known with the new creates a symphony of engagement.

These global juggernauts have us all hooked, not just for the thrill of novelty, but for the comforting embrace of familiar tales with delightful twists. It’s like hanging out with old pals while discovering exciting new sides to their stories.

Since ‘Farmer Wants A Wife’ – a reality dating show whose premise is contained in its title – debuted on Britain’s ITV in 2001, it has spawned more than 30 remakes in markets around the world. kykNET’s Afrikaans iteration, ‘Boer soek ‘n Vrou’, now in its 16th season, instantly became an Afrikaans sensation, reminding us of the lasting allure of sticking to what works.

Here’s the thing – novelty may turn heads, but it rarely turns the tide of industry dynamics. The pressure to constantly churn out what’s new can lead us down a treacherous path of misdirection. We’re caught in a whirlwind of perpetual change, and in this frenetic dance, we sometimes lose sight of what truly matters. We mistake the thrill of novelty for the substance of innovation.

So, how do we do innovation right? How do we find that sweet spot between novelty and practicality? Well, for me, it’s all about embracing the unexpected joy of repeat experiences. Innovation should always be tempered with a strong understanding of our foundation. In this way, it becomes a lot more about creating variety, and not simply novelty for novelty’s sake.

It’s not always about reinventing the wheel; sometimes, it’s about giving that wheel a sleek new coat of paint and sending it rolling down the road.

Renaldo Schwarp, Principal Specialist for Multiplatform Video at MultiChoice Group, is a seasoned filmmaker and broadcast professional known for weaving captivating narratives. His portfolio spans brands like Media24, kykNET, SHOWMAX, Jacaranda FM and currently local channels at MultiChoice Group.