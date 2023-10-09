That developing, nurturing and upskilling young media talent is essential for the industry’s future is no secret. Now, to facilitate this, the Interactive Advertising Bureau of South Africa’s education council has introduced the Front Row Initiative.

It has identified the top 15 upcoming digital talent in the industry. The Front Row Initiative will provide exposure and experience to this cohort of top digital students and recent graduates.

They come from an array of South Africa’s creative and digital training institutions, including the Red & Yellow Creative School of Business, Vega School , AAA School of Advertising, Digify Africa and the MultiChoice Studio Reach incubator.

“The Front Row initiative was conceived with the aim to bridge the gap between education and the thriving digital media and marketing industry,” says Su Little of the IAB SA.

Creating opportunities for talent

“It’s about creating opportunities for young, ambitious minds, giving them an inspiring glimpse into their future while providing a platform for them to connect with industry leaders through industry events and awards ceremonies, that leave them inspired and energised for their future careers,” Little explained.

“We urge the industry to connect with these individuals, to mentor, enable and empower them. A single opportunity, a ‘yes’, a repost, an invitation, a comment, a connection, or an hour of your time can be life-changing for these young talents, offering them the opportunity to engage with leading events, and broaden their understanding of the industry, as well as networking opportunities” she adds.

Sharing knowledge

Launched at the Bookmarks 2023 awards ceremony in July, the ambitious and talented future faces of the industry are ready to be inspired and empowered by the leaders of our industry.

One of the most exciting opportunities was the Nedbank IMC recently hosting the 15 Front Row participants.

“I had an incredible time attending the IMC Conference – Marketing is Business, all thanks to the fantastic team at IAB South Africa.

“I was inspired by a lineup of brilliant speakers who shared invaluable insights into the ever-evolving world of marketing and communications. Such gatherings are a reminder of the power of collaboration and continuous learning in our industry,” said Nompumelelo Success Maduna, paid media specialist.

Helped me grow

“I would like to express my gratitude to all the remarkable speakers of 2023 for sharing their knowledge and helping me grow as an individual. I eagerly anticipate the IMC conference on Marketing in Business in 2024,” Gugulethu Muzondo, community manager and content creator.

For more information about the Front Row initiative, media enquiries or to contribute in any way, contact IAB SA Education Council lead, Su Little via LinkedIn or visit the website.

The Front Row participants are: