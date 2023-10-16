[PRESS OFFICE] Our iconic Sunday Times publication will be undergoing a transformation on 22 October. We will be going pink in solidarity with Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Designed in shades of pink, this edition serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of early detection, support, and community action in the fight against breast cancer.

We’re inviting our advertisers to help us make this an unforgettable edition and in return for your support, the Sunday Times pledges to donate a percentage of all advertising to The Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA).

The Sunday Times Pink Edition is more than just a publication – it’s a symbol of unity and compassion.

Publication Date: 22 October

Material Deadline: 20 October

Booking Deadline: 19 October

Sunday Times – main body ratecard

Size Measurement Value Full Page 540mm(H) x 380mm(W) R752 760.00 ex vat 1/2 Page 270mm(H) x 380mm(W) R376 380.00 ex vat 1/4 Page 100mm(H) x 186mm(W) R188 190.00 ex vat Strip 100mm(H) x 380mm(W) R139 400.00 ex vat

Sunday Times – Lifestyle ratecard

Size Measurement Value Full Page 390mm(H) x 261mm(W) R143 208.00 ex vat 1/2 Page 200mm(H) x 261mm(W) R73 440.00 ex vat 1/4 Page 200mm(H) x 129mm(W) R36 720.00 ex vat Strip 100mm(H) x 261mm(W) R36 720.00 ex vat

For more information, please contact:

Sumeshni Khan

Email: khansu@arena.africa

Mobile: 079 695 0340