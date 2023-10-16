[PRESS OFFICE] Our iconic Sunday Times publication will be undergoing a transformation on 22 October. We will be going pink in solidarity with Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Designed in shades of pink, this edition serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of early detection, support, and community action in the fight against breast cancer.
We’re inviting our advertisers to help us make this an unforgettable edition and in return for your support, the Sunday Times pledges to donate a percentage of all advertising to The Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA).
The Sunday Times Pink Edition is more than just a publication – it’s a symbol of unity and compassion.
Publication Date: 22 October
Material Deadline: 20 October
Booking Deadline: 19 October
Sunday Times – main body ratecard
|Size
|Measurement
|Value
|Full Page
|540mm(H) x 380mm(W)
|R752 760.00 ex vat
|1/2 Page
|270mm(H) x 380mm(W)
|R376 380.00 ex vat
|1/4 Page
|100mm(H) x 186mm(W)
|R188 190.00 ex vat
|Strip
|100mm(H) x 380mm(W)
|R139 400.00 ex vat
Sunday Times – Lifestyle ratecard
|Size
|Measurement
|Value
|Full Page
|390mm(H) x 261mm(W)
|R143 208.00 ex vat
|1/2 Page
|200mm(H) x 261mm(W)
|R73 440.00 ex vat
|1/4 Page
|200mm(H) x 129mm(W)
|R36 720.00 ex vat
|Strip
|100mm(H) x 261mm(W)
|R36 720.00 ex vat
