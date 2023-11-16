While the term ‘consultant’ can lend itself to ambiguity, it generally refers to a professional who specialises in a particular niche, skill set or field. They’re typically engaged to swoop in and fill a gap that exists within an organisation, driving a particular outcome.

In a media and marketing context, we’re suddenly seeing the self-employed consultant gain prevalence – and prestige. In this world, a consultant may specialise in one specific field; more often, their currency is those highly coveted ‘transferable skills’.

They might project-manage, make processes more efficient, or provide strategic insight or guidance. They could offer a range of services crammed under one umbrella, such as content creation, social media management, copywriting or PR. They may be a lone ranger, collaborate with other specialists or agencies, or even lead teams of their own.

So why now is the consultant gaining popularity? Let’s look at…

The rise of the consultant

Personally, I am quarter-past done talking about Covid-19; what I am interested in are the social movements it had a hand in. One of these was the Great Resignation – the global ‘I quit’ phenomenon that also gained some steam locally, at least within certain environments.

Anecdotally, this is supported by discussions I’ve had with business leaders who cite their current number one stressor not as the economy or load shedding (though they’re always up there), but rather the retention of their top talent.

Experts are adamant that this movement is linked to a desire for greater work-life balance and the reality is that many high-performers are leaving their cushy corporate jobs or the #agencylife for self-employment.

The general sentiment seems to be, “Why would I work for someone else when I can consult – on my own terms – make more money, and not have to plead with my boss for the 15 days’ leave owed to me each year?”

Less about the money than…

Often, it’s less about money and more about freedom and flexibility. And this is a compelling currency in an era that came off the back of those Unprecedented Times when people were forbidden from doing much of what they loved. And when you lose predictability, stability and security overnight, you might just develop a taste for the unknown.

That’s the supply side. The other factor is driven by demand on the client side, and it stems from the hit-or-miss nature of the traditional agency model (from where many consultants emerge).

At its best, a good agency will bring its clients some of the cleverest, most creative minds in the country, and the kind of harmonious collaboration between disciplines that results in real impact, award-winning work, and most importantly, effectiveness.

Bang for buck

At its worst, an agency – perhaps faced with shrinking marketing budgets and talent leaving their employ quicker than you can say “Loerie” – might fail to deliver real bang for buck.

Staff churn in agencies trends high (five years at one employer is a quarter-decade in advertising years) and senior talent is often spread thin. Your business could end up chronically under-resourced. You might feel that the only person who responds to your emails is the well-meaning junior whose preferred method of communication is GIF.

In larger agencies, agility can also be challenging, with multiple layers of internal processes and approvals. And while these are ultimately designed to manage a complex workflow and protect both client and agency, they often have the unintended effect of stifling on-the-fly social relevance – a necessity in the age of online.

It’s giving consultant

When this kind of frustration is felt by clients, it often puts the entire agency model in question (albeit unfairly), all of which might start to make the consultant look like the more attractive option to work with. And while they may indeed add real value to your business, there are T&Cs that you should be aware of too.

First the upside. A good consultant brings passion. This is not to say that those working at an agency or full-time employees won’t be passionate. But a consultant is generally someone who has stepped out on their own and they’re now seeing the direct link between their efforts and financial reward.

Their livelihood depends on their energy and drive. This means that they will go above and beyond for you, as their client.

Secondly, if you’ve done your research and engaged a consultant at the top of their game, you will have constant access to someone senior who can guide you. Often, the very same senior who, while at the agency, you only ever saw in a handful of your higher-stakes meetings.

The downside

On the downside, consultants generally come at a steeper cost. When it comes to hiring a consultant vs. an employee, a good consultant will cost you significantly more per hour than an employee, though you won’t necessarily want or need a consultant on board permanently or full-time.

You also won’t need to be responsible for their annual leave, sick leave and so on, which also has a price attached. This means that there’s likely to be less resource ‘wastage’ and a far lower risk of non-delivery. A consultant must show results otherwise the contract is terminated – no disciplinary needed.

And while the consultant might be pricier than a full-time employee, they’re generally cheaper than an agency, with all its layers of specialist fees that cover the Division Heads, Senior Strategists, Creative Directors and just about everyone who touches your account.

Depending on who you hire, engaging a consultant may not line up with your transformation strategy, and so might not be a viable long-term solution for your business, which must also be considered.

Finally, they’re generally an agile and lean operation. This has pros and cons. They may not have the resources, full skill set, or scale you need to pull something big off. But even if they cannot replace your agency, they might be able to fill a gap or function that your agency cannot. For certain projects or tasks, this might be just what you need.

Considering consulting?

For those considering leaving employment and heading into the land of consulting, there are also some important things you should think about.

Some of the very best consultants I have worked alongside have earned their stripes in either corporate or agency; they’ve done a decent chunk of time in employment, been exposed to great leaders, new ideas, worked with different personalities and refined both their technical and soft skills.

They have a good professional reputation and established a network, meaning that when they leave the security of employment, they’re more likely to become a hot commodity.

The best consultants display commitment, drive, and great work ethic. Because, while consulting might bring you better work-life integration, the reality is that if you’re chasing success, you’ll still struggle to find true work-life balance, because the work will always need to get done – regardless of what’s going on in your personal life.

Plan carefully

And while as a consultant you might not need to ask anyone’s permission to take time off, there’s also no paid sick, annual or maternity leave, subsidised medical cover or cushy retirement packages that come part-and-parcel, meaning that you’ll need to plan your finances and time-off very carefully.

You will also have to take your learning into your own hands – on your own, you might not have access to leaders who will mentor you, or colleagues who will ideate with or inspire you.

Self-employment can get lonely, and those who work better in a team environment might not deal too well with the idea that as a consultant, the buck stops with you. Results are a must, otherwise, you’ll find yourself out in the cold.

Having said that, being a consultant brings many rewards. Working on diverse projects and with different clients brings its own learning and growth opportunities.

You’ll have the luxury of choosing who you work with and the accounts and projects that add value to your life from a financial or fulfilment perspective. And when it comes to your earning potential, your only limit is the number of hours you want to work in a day.

And this freedom, flexibility, and financial reward, once realised, deserves more than a moment.

Roxanne Manning is the founding director of RVM Communications and – surprise, surprise – a consultant.

IMAGE CREDIT: <a href=”https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/business-man-signing-documents-during-meeting-with-partner_5889342.htm#query=consultant&position=11&from_view=search&track=sph&uuid=5d50e3fe-f73f-4439-8da0-7a7eee92ecb2″>Image by pch.vector</a> on Freepik