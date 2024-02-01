eVOD is home to award-winning locally produced movies and dramas. Since launch, the platform has released 12 eVOD-Original movies and series, with more to come in the next few months. Certain local series have even released a second season (titles such as Housewives, Splintered Pieces, and also STOUT, whose second season released recently.

Most watched

Some of the most watched local movie titles include Piets Sake 1 and 2, A Queen’s Lobola, My Girlfriends Father, Atlantis, and an Afrikaans movie – Yolanda is Swanger.

eVOD is also home to many Afrikaans Telenovellas, which are hugely popular with South African audiences. Titles like Die Agentskap, #DisComplicaetd, Die Vreemdeling are a feast for all the senses. The ever popular and hilarious Ouma Sarie (starring Moses Williams) is also now streaming on eVOD.

The streaming platform also houses a variety of international blockbusters in every genre, documentaries, and local e.tv soapies which can be seen again.

eVOD is committed to adding new, and especially local content, and the coming months in 2024 will have great surprises for viewers to keep them entertained.

How to get eVOD

The eVOD streaming app can be download from the Google Play store for Android users, and the iStore for Apple users. Current users of the eVOD app will be prompted to download and install the updated version to continue the viewing journey.

Good news is that Huawei users can now also enjoy eVOD – the streaming app can be downloaded from the Huawei App Gallery for the first time!

eVOD is home to subscription-free award-wining local content, and so much more, with hours of steaming entertainment. You don’t want to be without it.