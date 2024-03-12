The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

2024 INMA Global Media Awards finalists announced – and Daily Maverick shines

INMA has announced 193 finalists in the 2024 INMA Global Media Awards, highlighting themes around the use of AI in newsroom innovation, promoting the public good campaigns, reaching younger audiences, sports, the war in Ukraine, and user engagement.

“This year’s Global Media Awards was highly competitive, with emerging themes focusing on breakthroughs in AI, newsrooms, young readers, and more,” said Earl J. Wilkinson, executive director and CEO of INMA. “This class of finalists represent the best in the business of news, and we are proud to champion the mission of outstanding journalism.”

South African finalists include the Daily Maverick for Daily Maverick Sports Supporters’ Club, the Tribe One Dinokeng: Sony’s Disastrous ‘Fyre Festival’, and Maverick Insider Marketing. IOL cracked the nod for IOL Newsletters while Media24 was acknowledged for Paygates.

INMA’s annual awards competition garnered 771 entries from 245 news brands in 43 countries, with finalists coming from Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, Latin America, South Asia, and North America.

Companies that dominated the INMA shortlist include Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. (BCCL), Bonnier News, Jagran Prakashan, Mediahuis, News Corp, Russmedia, Stuff, and Schibsted. Leading the finalist list were entries from the United States (26), India (24), Germany (22), Sweden (16), Norway (13), and New Zealand (11).

In its 87th year of rewarding excellence in the news media industry, the 2024 INMA Global Media Awards include 20 categories across two segments — national/international and regional. The categories focus on seven topic areas: excellence in news brands, media features, product, subscriptions, advertising and commerce, newsrooms, and AI.

RX AFRICA sweeps up eight award at AAXO Roar Awards

RX Africa has won eight prestigious ROAR awards, hosted by the Association of African Exhibition Organisers (AAXO).

The ROAR Awards, now in its fifth edition, was established to acknowledge innovation, excellence and professionalism within the African exhibition industry and bring together industry leaders, stakeholders and innovators to honour and recognise the remarkable contributions made by individuals and organisations in the field.

AAXO said the ROAR Awards not only recognise excellence but also inspire industry professionals to continuously innovate and elevate standards within the exhibition sector. As the industry evolves, these awards serve as a benchmark for excellence and a testament to the collective dedication, resilience and talent within the African exhibition community.

RX Africa celebrates its winnings at the awards as it further cements the company’s place as a trailblazer in the events industry in Africa

RX Africa took home the following ROAR awards:

Best Trade and Consumer Exhibition Under 6000m2 for Decorex Cape Town. FAME Week Africa was honoured in the same category with a Certificate of Excellence.

Best Trade and Consumer Exhibition Over 6000m2 for Decorex Johannesburg.

Best Digital Campaign for FAME Week Africa.

Best PR Campaign for Decorex Johannesburg

Best Consumer Exhibition Over 6000m2 for Comic Con Africa

Best Social Media Campaign for Comic Con Africa

Best Launch Exhibition for Comic Con Cape Town

SAP Africa Partner Awards recognise excellence in supporting Africa’s digital transformation efforts

SAP has announced the winners of its latest SAP Africa Partner Awards. At a recent event held in the Cape Winelands, the SAP Africa Partner Awards recognised excellence within SAP’s partner ecosystem throughout Africa.

According to Nazia Pillay, head of partner ecosystem, SAP Middle East and Africa: South, the role of partners has become more critical in the wake of changing customer demands and the impact of technologies such as AI.

“Organisations are in a race to define new business cases, unlock new revenue streams, drive higher levels of efficiency and ease the adoption of powerful new technologies. To adequately address customer needs, companies have to increasingly rely on the skills and capabilities of a thriving ecosystem of expert partners. As a partner-led organisation, SAP is proud to celebrate the invaluable partners that bring the business value of SAP’s technology to life in support of the growth and success of companies throughout the African continent.”

The latest SAP Africa Partner Awards recognise excellence in six distinct categories, with a strong focus on supporting African enterprises’ efforts at migrating to the cloud. Winners are selected from the broader partner ecosystem and evaluated according to strict criteria.

The winning companies at this year’s SAP Africa Partner Awards include:

Sol Arch Consulting, winner of the Rising Star category, which considers the number and value of cloud bookings for a new partner onboarded in the past year;

Epi-Use Africa, winner of the Innovation Award for its packaged solutions and own IP in the SAP app store;

New Dawn Technologies, winner in the Top Cloud Performance category which considers the value of cloud bookings and number of deals;

IE Network Solutions and Wragby Business Solutions, joint winners in the Top Capacity Growth category, which considers the percentage increase in certified cloud consultants as well as the amount of training conducted;

Dimension Data, winner in the Go Lives category which recognises the number of customer go-lives; and

Microware Solutions in the NNN category, which recognises the number of net-new sales and the value of net-new deals.

BBC scoops 11 wins at star-studded Broadcast Awards 2024 gala

The prestigious Broadcast Awards returned for 2024 which saw a big night for the BBC collecting 11 wins.

The Broadcast Awards 2024 was organised by Media Business Insight (MBI) Ltd, a GlobalData Company, the publishers of market-leading titles including Broadcast, Broadcast Sport, Broadcast Tech, KFTV, The Knowledge and Screen International.

The Broadcast Awards 2024 took place at JW Marriot Grosvenor House Hotel on Park Lane, London.

The awards celebrate the best in British TV programmes, talent and channels, which saw over 1 350 people from the broadcast industry attend a sold-out ceremony, the biggest edition of the awards to date.

The ceremony was attended by Claudia Winkleman, Billie Piper and Martin Lewis, who was awarded the night’s Special Recognition award for services to the British public during the cost-of-living crisis, with helpful money saving tips provided in his television show, The Martin Lewis Money Show Live.

Other big wins of the night included Traitors indie Studio Lambert receiving the award for Best Independent Production Company, and BBC One recognised as Channel of the Year.

Chris Curtis, Editor in Chief at Broadcast of MBI, said: “The Broadcast Awards is one of the most hotly anticipated events in the television industry’s calendar and last night was a testament to the brilliant past year in British television. This year saw an abundance of extremely high calibre winners and shortlisted entries celebrating content that had everyone talking about TV.”

The awards are judged by a specially selected panel of the biggest industry names to highlight the best from a year of outstanding content.

A full list of the 2024 winners can be found by visiting: https://broadcastawards.co.uk/

The Gerety Awards 2024 deadline is Friday [12 April]

As the standard deadline approaches the Gerety Awards relaunch their call for entries campaign, created by renowned Canadian agency Cossette, to emphasize the unique perspective of the Gerety Jury and the importance of its vision.

More than 200 judges from 47 countries will join the 2024 Gerety Awards, with in person jury sessions held in 15 locations. Gerety is open to all advertising agencies, advertisers, studios and production companies worldwide. Both national and international campaigns may compete. The only judging criteria is originality of the idea and creativity in its execution.

As well as defining the shortlist the executive jury sessions each select the agency and production company of the year from their country. This is chosen from the entrants of the Portfolio Cut.

Named for Frances Gerety, the copywriter who in 1948 coined the slogan “A diamond is forever”. The Gerety Awards brings together a jury to select the best in advertising from a powerful perspective, creating a benchmark that is relevant to the market reality, all while redefining the standard to which advertising has traditionally been held.

The 2024 Gerety Awards deadline is 12 April.