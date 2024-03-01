[PRESS OFFICE] eVOD is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of its original film ‘Tickets’ on 8 March 2024.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Marvin-Lee Beukes and produced by Asha Williams, ‘Tickets’ promises to captivate audiences with its gripping storyline and complex characters.

Set in the heart of the Flats, ‘Tickets’ follows the intertwined lives of young lovers Crystal and Grant as they navigate their dreams of a better life. Crystal dreams of singing on the big stage, while Grant aspires to become a rapper. However, their ambitions are overshadowed by the harsh realities of their surroundings.

The film delves into the complex dynamics between Crystal, Grant, and Crystal’s mother, Phyllis, who harbours a deep secret that threatens to tear their family apart. When Crystal and Grant stumble upon Phyllis’ winning Lotto ticket, they face a critical decision: flee with the ticket or return it to Phyllis.

Their dilemma intensifies when the ticket falls into the hands of local gangster Boeta Ghoen, leading to a series of events that test the characters’ resilience and determination.

Love, sacrifice, redemption

‘Tickets’ explores themes of love, sacrifice, and redemption against the backdrop of a gritty urban landscape. As the characters grapple with their circumstances, they must confront their own desires and confrontations, leading to unexpected twists and turns.

Executive producer Vuyelwa Mpela, commented, “Tickets is a story about the pursuit of dreams and the sacrifices we make along the way. It’s a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of hope in the face of adversity. I am proud to bring this powerful story to life on screen.”