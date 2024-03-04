Katlego Mlambo will join Justine Drake and Zola Nene as the third judge in the much anticipated season 5 of MasterChef South Africa.

The global hit show will now be screened on SABC 3, taking the cooking competition series to a much wider audience.

“My first four culinary mentors were the home cooks who raised me – my granny, mother and two aunts. My grandmother would whip up amazing dishes on Sundays, and I was absolutely enthralled by how basic ingredients could turn into the tastiest banana bread and scones,” Mlambo explains. “So, I became this little sous chef in our home kitchen.”

The travel bug bit the Eldorado Park-born food fanatic, creating opportunities to master his craft at top restaurants across the world. With stints in international restaurants in Great Britain and the United States, Mlambo soaked up the distinct food flavours from these regions.

Back home, he studied at the highly regarded Silwood School of Cookery and later raked in several prestigious accolades, including the 2019 Eat Out Nederburg Rising Star Award. That was also the year he jetted to Washington as appointed head chef for the Nelson Mandela Centenary Celebrations, hosted at the Smithsonian Museum in Washington. The event was attended by 500 of the most prominent leaders and celebrities in the world.

Exceptional flair

His exceptional flair behind the pots and pans and unique food fusion also earned the jazz eatery Marabi Club the African Restaurant of The Year gong at the Luxe Awards. Furthermore, Katlego presented two television shows on the Food Network – Inside Job and Everyday Wow.

Mlambo confesses that he looks forward to being the one waiting to be served and not the other way around.

“But even though I will be on the receiving end, tasting and judging the food whilst mentoring the contestants, I know I will also be inspired by their creations from ingredients in the Pick and Pay pantry. One can never stop learning, and I can’t wait to experience the variety of cuisine created by contestants from different South African backgrounds”.

Drake will reprise her role, having first taken on judging duty in season 4 of MasterChef South Africa.

With more than 30 years of experience in the food and media industry, she has been the food editor or columnist of a buffet of print and online publications – from Fair Lady to Men’s Health. At the same time, Justine penned down several cookbooks, starting with The Busy Cook’s Cookbook at the age of 23.

The busy cook

This busy cook has also whipped up a popular YouTube channel, often talks about cuisine trends on the radio airwaves, and has hosted numerous television shows – amongst others, the BBC series Just in Africa, which showcased Mzansi’s rich culinary heritage, and her own creation, Just Cooking, in which she inspired audiences to jazz up everyday go-to meals.

“The aim of the show is to allow home cooks to achieve their MasterChef status. However, it doesn’t arrive on a silver platter. The participants are put to the test in gruelling challenges, and to reach the top of the culinary ladder, they have to be disciplined and willing to learn,” Drake said.

“The role of MasterChef judge fits Justine, an esteemed foodie, like a stylish kitchen glove,” says Andrew Mills, chief marketing officer at Pick n Pay, sponsor of MasterChef South Africa again this year.

“For many years, she has helped our customers serve up delicious dishes through the Fresh Living publication and, as a judge last year, demonstrated an authentic connection with people from diverse backgrounds and different food cultures. She is also a hard taskmaster who always strives for excellence.”

Entries close 15 March

If you’re as passionate about cooking as inspirational guru Katlego Mlambo, you’ll find the MasterChef South Africa Season 5 entry form at masterchefsa.tv. The closing date for entries is 15 March 2024 at 23:59.

The winner of MasterChef South Africa Season 5 will walk off with R1 million cash in prize money.

The show is produced by the multiple award-winning production company Homebrew Films for Primedia Studios, with Pick n Pay as the headline sponsor. It will be broadcast on SABC 3 from mid-June.