Newzroom Afrika denies former managing editor Zain Semaar was fired after a “heated argument” with the television news organisation’s co-founder, Thabile Ngwato.

In a statement released late on Thursday afternoon, Newzroom Afrika said City Press had peddled “false and unsubstantiated claims” in a story headlined, ‘Newzroom Afrika managing editor fired after ‘heated argument’ with channel co-founder Ngwato’.

Newzroom Afrika said the entire piece “smacks of a personal vendetta based on an unidentified anonymous “source” and it is sad to see a once respected publication such as City Press peddling this false information”.

The original article has been removed from News24 (see image left), with just an excerpt from the story, written by Nompumelelo Magagula, remaining.

It read, “Sources say internal politics have intensified and the channel had to let go of its managing editor, Zain Semaar, last week after he and co-founder of Newzroom Afrika, Thabile Ngwato, were allegedly involved in a heated argument. City Press understands that this happened during a meeting last Wednesday.”

“Contrary to claims made in the article by Nompumelelo Magagula, Newzroom Afrika co-founder Thabile Ngwato was not even present on the day former managing editor Zain Semaar was informed that his contract would not be renewed, let alone involved in a heated dispute with him,” Newzroom Afrika said in the statement.