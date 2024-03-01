Newzroom Afrika denies former managing editor Zain Semaar was fired after a “heated argument” with the television news organisation’s co-founder, Thabile Ngwato.
In a statement released late on Thursday afternoon, Newzroom Afrika said City Press had peddled “false and unsubstantiated claims” in a story headlined, ‘Newzroom Afrika managing editor fired after ‘heated argument’ with channel co-founder Ngwato’.
Newzroom Afrika said the entire piece “smacks of a personal vendetta based on an unidentified anonymous “source” and it is sad to see a once respected publication such as City Press peddling this false information”.
The original article has been removed from News24 (see image left), with just an excerpt from the story, written by Nompumelelo Magagula, remaining.
It read, “Sources say internal politics have intensified and the channel had to let go of its managing editor, Zain Semaar, last week after he and co-founder of Newzroom Afrika, Thabile Ngwato, were allegedly involved in a heated argument. City Press understands that this happened during a meeting last Wednesday.”
“Contrary to claims made in the article by Nompumelelo Magagula, Newzroom Afrika co-founder Thabile Ngwato was not even present on the day former managing editor Zain Semaar was informed that his contract would not be renewed, let alone involved in a heated dispute with him,” Newzroom Afrika said in the statement.
“The CEO does not get involved in contractual discussions with employees and Mr. Semaar did not have that kind of access to her. Mr. Semaar was not fired, he simply did not have his contract renewed as his services were no longer required.”
It also disputed the claim that Duduzile Ramela had left the channel, saying she is still “very much an anchor at Newzroom Afrika”.
It said while Newzroom Afrika does not comment on issues concerning its relationship with individual employees, this did not mean that “City Press has the right to perpetuate untruths and push a false narrative”.
From here on, Newzroom Afrika will be dealing with this matter legally, it said.