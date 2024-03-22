The influencer landscape is a vast and ever-evolving space. While the world of beauty tutorials and travel vlogs thrives, some creators venture into rather unconventional niches, sparking both intrigue and, sometimes, backlash.

As Mancy Thurston, head of growth at Justbanter aptly states, “The line between unique and unsettling can be a fine one for influencers, and crossing it can lead to unintended consequences.”

A peek into strange niches

Linking influence with controversy is no new phenomenon. Yet some areas have birthed peculiar instances that, by their nature, defy the norms of conventional influence. These areas, or ‘niches,’ often create unanticipated ripple effects that turn into a tidal wave of public reaction.

We traverse three of these weird, intriguing niches that have ignited social uproar:

Exotic pet trade: Born out of a fascination for non-conventional companions, this niche has been the ignition source for ethical debates. As reported by The Straits Times, the practice of capturing and selling endangered species has incited outrage among animal rights organisations and conservationists globally, amplifying concerns about the illegal wildlife trade. Exploiting children for views: Some influencers have been criticised for exploiting their children by filming them in potentially embarrassing or uncomfortable situations for views and engagement. Moreover, children featured in online content often experience negative psychological effects, including anxiety and depression. Wasteful food consumption: Influencers who document themselves purchasing and consuming excessive amounts of food, often leading to significant waste, have faced criticism for promoting unhealthy eating habits and contributing to food insecurity. According to the World Food Programme (WFP), approximately one-third of all food produced globally is wasted, highlighting the ethical concerns surrounding such content.

The importance of responsible influencing

It’s important to acknowledge that not all content within these niches is inherently problematic. Many influencers within these spaces approach their content creation with critical thinking and a focus on responsible representation.

They acknowledge potential risks, provide disclaimers, and encourage viewers to consult professionals before attempting practices showcased online.

As Thurston reminds us, “It’s not about shunning every unconventional niche. It’s about encouraging responsible content creation and fostering a critical viewing experience. Viewers should be empowered to question, research, and make informed decisions based on reliable sources.”

The rise of these unusual influencer niches underscores the need for continuous dialogue and critical engagement with online content. By fostering responsible creators and empowering viewers with information and critical thinking skills, we can navigate the ever-evolving world of online influence while promoting well-being and responsible practices.

Research by Just Banter AI.