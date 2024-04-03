Now well over the 20-year milestone mark in my marketing career, one of the key lessons I learned along the way, is that academic ability alone wasn’t going to be enough to cause me to thrive in the workplace.

It was through firsthand experience and keen observations that I discovered the profound significance soft skills play in a successful corporate career.

For me, soft skills are the power or psychological dexterities that help me navigate the complexities of corporate and intrapersonal relationships. Openness, adaptability and empathy go a long way towards creating a mutually respectful work environment.

Whether it is effectively communicating with colleagues, navigating challenging situations with empathy and grace or, collaborating seamlessly within diverse teams, I discovered that these interpersonal abilities were actually the linchpin of success and… a skill not many leaders use to best advantage.

Recognising their importance, I dedicated time to honing these skills, in understanding that they are not only essential for personal development but, also indispensable for achieving professional excellence in today’s dynamic and interconnected corporate world.

If you just can’t seem to mince those words in a meeting, here’s my advice on how to create these skills and leverage them for rapid career progression.

Self-awareness is where it all begins

Start your journey by assessing your current ‘soft skill-set’ and identify areas for improvement. Reflect on situations where you struggled and, reflect on how leveraging your own unique set of skills could have made a difference.

If you’re one of those people with a large blind spot to self, ask a trusted friend or family member to help you identify your areas of weakness. Constructive criticism can provide valuable insights and help you understand how others perceive you.

Be open and humble to this feedback and, pivot where necessary. You will thank yourself later on for choosing to adapt as was necessary, at the time.

Practice active listening

Consciously seize the art of attentive listening during conversations by maintaining eye contact and asking questions if you’re unsure of what the speaker is trying to communicate. Practicing this skill will help you forge stronger connections and, help you demonstrate respect for another’s perspective on topical matters.

Role playing and simulations

This may seem awkward but, don’t knock it till you’ve tried it. Ask a trusted friend; partner or family member to help you practice your soft skills in realistic scenarios. This hands-on approach allows you to experiment with different communications strategies and receive feedback in a safe environment.

Expand your knowledge

Read books and listen to podcasts on topics such as empathy, persuasion, negotiation and teamwork. Experts in these fields offer fresh perspectives in areas you may be feeling challenged in. I am very proud of my podcast, the Truth Table* and I invite key colleagues to join me for proper conversations that generate debate.

Also, I have made The Culture Code by Daniel Coyle, recommended reading for the whole marketing team, so we are in sync as a team.

Set goals for yourself

Establish specific, achievable goals for improving your soft skills such as enhancing public speaking abilities. For example, if message delivery is a key concern, become more adept at giving feedback to your team that wouldn’t otherwise be perceived as too frank.

Break down your larger goals into smaller, manageable steps to track progress, keep on track and stay motivated.

Seek opportunities for growth

Volunteer for projects or assignments that allow you to practice and develop these skills. Whether it’s leading a team on a specific project or delivering client presentations, actively seek out these opportunities and table them with your line manager to refine your abilities in different contexts.

Embrace failure and learn from your mistakes

Soft skills development is an ongoing process that requires patience and resilience. Embrace any setbacks by viewing these through the lens of self-development. Every failure is an opportunity to learn so, be sure to reflect on what you could have done differently next time to improve outcomes.

Training & education

Present day corporate life allows you to tap into resources which wouldn’t have been available or thought of as important previously. Don’t be shy to enrol in workshops, courses or seminars which focus on development.

Many online platforms such as LinkedIN and Udemy offer resources on topics such as effective communication; building sound emotional intelligence and conflict resolution.

Some companies also offer training courses – speak to your HR person to find out what is available to you. I am grateful that our organisation has a particular focus on learning and personal career development for employees.

In conclusion, my journey in the professional realm has been underscored by the undeniable importance of soft skills.

These have not only shaped my own individual success but also the collective achievements of organisations I have been blessed to serve. It’s also important to note that no one actually ever truly ‘arrives’ in this area.

As I continue to refine and strengthen my own set of soft skills, take heart that you too can navigate the complexities of modern work environments with confidence and integrity, and drive positive change and a culture of excellence wherever your unique career path may take you.

The Truth Table with Nontokozo is available on both Spotify or iTunes.