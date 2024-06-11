The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

Joe Public named Most Effective Independent Agency in the region in the 2023 Global Effie Index

Effie Worldwide recently announced the 2023 Effie Index, which ranks the agencies, brands and marketers behind the world’s most effective marketing. Joe Public was named the Most Effective Independent Agency in Africa and the Middle East.

“It’s an absolute honour,” says Laurent Marty, group chief strategic officer of Joe Public. “This achievement strongly aligns with our purpose of growth through the power of creativity. We’re proud of our people and our clients who made this possible.”

The Effie Index analyses more than 4 000 finalists and winning entries from eligible Effie Awards around the world. Announced annually, it is the most comprehensive global ranking of marketing effectiveness.

“The Global Effie Index has become the gold standard for measuring marketing effectiveness,” said Traci Alford, Global CEO, Effie Worldwide. “The companies and brands at the top of our rankings demonstrate the highest commitment to effectiveness. No matter what their business challenge, they all have one thing in common – they continue to drive tangible successes for their brands.”

WorkStatz Wins Intelligent ICT Award for HR Solution Provider of the Year

WorkStatz, easy-to-use employee management software, has been honoured with the Intelligent ICT award for HR Solution Provider of the Year. This prestigious recognition highlights WorkStatz’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the HR technology sector.

The Intelligent ICT Awards celebrate the best of the IT industry, showcasing diverse and innovative ICT implementation projects across various verticals and technology areas. The awards aim to recognise companies that are pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver exceptional value and performance.

“Being recognised for this award is a major achievement, reflecting our growth in the market and customer appetite for new cloud-based technologies that drive better business and HR performance,” said co-founder Warren Bonheim.

“Our success is a testament to our innovative approach and the trust our customers place in us.”

WorkStatz is making significant inroads in the South African market by providing intelligent, objective data and easy-to-use reports about the working habits, system usage and productivity patterns of employees based on computer use.

Mastercard Women SME Leaders Awards reveals 2024 winners

Mastercard has announced the winners of the third edition of its Women SME Leaders Awards, celebrating the achievements of women-owned and led businesses across diverse sectors in the Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA) region.

“At Mastercard, we believe when we support women entrepreneurs, we are not only supporting the economy but also their desire to solve real needs. That’s why we are committed to creating an enabling environment for women to fulfil their potential as business leaders.

“The Mastercard Women SME Leaders Awards is an integral part of our women’s empowerment journey. This initiative helps us generate momentum so we can continue to uplift the most impactful women changemakers,” said Amnah Ajmal, Executive Vice President, Market Development, EEMEA, Mastercard.

This year’s edition of the awards was open to all women owning or leading businesses with a turnover under $13.6 million (AED50 million) and 6-50 employees that have their offices or offer their services in the EEMEA region.

The winners of Mastercard Women SME Leaders Awards 2024 are:

The Creative Leader: Fay Wong, Director and Partner, BID (UAE) The F&B Leader: Laura Kaziukoniene, Founder and CEO, Super Garden (Lithuania) The Visionary: Hanane Benkhalouk, Founder, Tawazoun (UAE) The Leader of Tomorrow: Reem AlMusabbah, co-founder, Unipreneur Inc, and Head of Community Engagement and Membership, Women in AI UAE Technology (UAE) The Health Custodian: Chelsea Hornby, Founder, Elle International (South Africa) The Innovator: Farah Zafar, Co-founder and CEO, Lyvely (UAE) The Retailer: Pamela Lilburne Opie, Founder and CEO, Linen Obsession Textile Trading (UAE) The Educator: Jessy Radwan, Founder and CEO, Carerha (Egypt) The Professional Services Leader: Yuliia Fedosiuk, CEO, UAPAY (Ukraine) The Fashion & Beauty Leader: Leda Di Marti, CEO, Maelle Group (UAE) The Media Leader: Jacqueline Lawrence, Highlands FM Radio (Tanzania) The Social Impact Leader: İpek Koç Kıraç, Suna’nın Kızları (Turkey) Lifetime Achievement Award: Dr Smita Francis, Founder and Chair, Namibia Women in Engineering Association (Namibia) Home-Based Business of the Year: Alicia English, Executive Director, The Olive Exchange (South Africa) Momrepreneur of the Year: Farah Ahmed Farag, Founder and CEO, The baby garage (Egypt)

The Women SME Leaders Awards 2024 jury included Mastercard’s Amnah Ajmal, Tamara Pupic, Managing Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East, and Nezha Alaoui, Founder and CEO, Women Choice.