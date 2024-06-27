Technology has been pushing boundaries and driving transformation across industries for several decades – and in no other industry is this truer, than in broadcasting.

Our living rooms were first lit up at night with the glare and static of analogue television that, over a few decades transformed into full HD. From sitting down at a particular time to watch our favourite TV show, we now have a choice of shows at our fingertips and at our convenience.

For the past 39 years, MultiChoice has been driving innovation in the broadcast industry. The single decoder transformed into a personal video recorder (PVR), and even made way for services delivered over the internet.

Online streaming has forever altered the television broadcasting landscape, giving viewers unprecedented access to content from around the world. The focus has shifted to place the viewer at the centre, with broadcasters and over-the-top (OTT) services offering choice, flexibility and convenience.

For its part, MultiChoice embraced the digital revolution by making innovation part of its DNA. It has brought the best entertainment and education content from around the world into the homes of 21.6 million customers across Africa.

As the continent is becoming increasingly more connected, it is also benefiting from emerging technologies.

Leveraging AI to enhance viewer experience

The most prominent recent emerging technological innovation is generative artificial intelligence (genAI). It is transforming content creation, content curation and discovery, as well as viewer engagement and analytics.

This is the new frontier of television today:

AI uses viewership data to provide broadcasters with intelligence and insight into viewing habits quicker and more effectively than before, which enables broadcasters to make swifter, better-informed decisions.

AI streamlines broadcasting operations through automation, and optimises efficiency in areas such as content management and discovery, electronic programme guides and even volume controls.

AI delivers enriched experiences to viewers through machine-learning algorithms.

We are leveraging AI to enhance our business operations, organisational effectiveness and cost efficiency. We started exploring AI in 2017, and some of our AI initiatives include a customer-facing chatbot, automated sub-titling, automated content highlights and AI-driven content recommendations.

Enrich viewing experience

We are harnessing AI to enrich the viewing experience of our customers by enabling them to curate their viewing, tailored to their individual preferences and based on personalised recommendations.

AI plays a pivotal role in content creation and curation. It has enabled us to streamline production processes, identify emerging trends, and optimise content distribution strategies. From automated video editing tools to AI-powered content tagging and metadata management systems, we are leveraging this technology across the content lifecycle.

Navigating challenges and ethical considerations

While AI unlocks many possibilities, it does have its challenges – such as algorithmic biases, data privacy concerns and the ethical implications of AI-driven decision-making.

Broadcasters must navigate regulations related to data protection, consumer rights and content standards.

We have developed frameworks to guide the implementation of AI in our business, supported by an AI Centre of Excellence and an AI Ethics and Governance policy. We also take an inclusive approach by incorporating diverse perspectives and voices into AI development and deployment to ensure that AI technologies serve the needs and interests of all stakeholders.

By fostering diversity and inclusion in AI teams, we mitigate the risk of bias and promote equitable outcomes. The focus is on putting our customers first by approaching AI ethically, and with respect for their privacy.

Empowering employees

It is not just in the area of content creation and discovery, and data analytics that AI is having an impact; it is also transforming our workforce. AI has the potential to automate certain tasks and workflows, which creates new opportunities for employees to upskill and reskill themselves, and take on new challenges.

As a company, we are helping our employees navigate this new world through training programmes, mentorship opportunities and partnerships with educational institutions.

Collaborating with regulators

As data, content, and employees are affected, regulators face challenges in establishing suitable guidelines and policies. At MultiChoice, we advocate for businesses to collaborate with regulators, engaging constructively and offering practical proposals for the seamless integration of AI into the business landscape.

By doing so, we aim to ensure optimal outcomes for employees, consumers, our industry, and the countries in which we operate.

The way forward

Navigating the complex intersection of AI and media, it’s clear that ethical considerations must guide our approach to AI development and deployment. Prioritising transparency, accountability, and inclusivity allows MultiChoice to harness AI’s transformative potential, creating an innovative and ethical media ecosystem.

Businesses, including broadcasting, will thrive by embracing emerging technologies through continuous innovation. The winners, ultimately, are viewers and customers, as the focus shifts to curating experiences that address their unique requirements.

Mergan Velayudan is a seasoned technology executive at MultiChoice Group, leading strategic initiatives in AI, cloud, and innovation. With over 12 years of experience, he spearheads the Cloud and AI Centres of Excellence. His expertise ensures MultiChoice remains at the forefront of technological innovation and digital transformation.