The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Primedia hires heavy hitter, Tobie Badenhorst from Nedbank, to head up Primedia Sport

Primedia Sport will be led by Tobie Badenhorst as vice president from July. This initiative reflects Primedia’s commitment to contributing towards the transformation of the sports marketing and management landscape in Southern Africa. Primedia recognises the vital role that sport plays in uniting South Africans and fostering national pride.

“I am deeply honoured by the trust that Jonathan and Primedia have placed in me,” said Badenhorst. “I look forward to unlocking new revenue opportunities for the company and positioning Primedia Sport as a cooperative new entrant in the market. With our innovative strategies and commitment to excellence, we aim to be helpful to the sports community over time.”

Primedia Sport will provide a comprehensive suite of services for advertisers and sponsors looking for opportunities in the sports industry, including brand partnerships and sponsorships, event management and activation, digital content creation for primary distribution to platforms and facilitating thought leadership masterclasses for the sport leaders.

With this approach to sport, Primedia has no intention of starting a sports channel or distributing sports content itself – its model is of a B2B supplier of compelling content to existing platforms.

Primedia uses a 360-degree approach to sales and sponsorship for its direct clients and advertising agencies by offering consolidated audiences in radio, digital, out-of-home and tv through ‘Stackable Reach’ pioneered by chief commercial officer, Kelvin Storie. Sports media opportunities will be bundled in the same system pioneered by Storie.

Badenhorst brings nearly 20 years of experience in the South African sport industry. He has played key roles in significant sports events, including being a founding member of the FNB Varsity Cup and managing key sponsorships for First National Bank (FNB) such as the FNB Classic Clashes, hospitality for the 2009 FIFA Confederations Cup and the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

At Nedbank, where he was head of group sponsorships and events, his notable projects include multiple award-winning sponsorships such as the Nedbank Golf Challenge, Nedbank Cup, Nedbank Running Club, Nedbank International Polo, and more recently American Express’s headline sponsorship of Tennis South Africa.

People moves

Multi-talented Kea Zawadi first female presenter of Algoa FM Top 30

Popular Algoa FM presenter Kea Zawadi is about to become the first female presenter of the award-winning Algoa FM Top 30, broadcast between 9am and noon on Saturday mornings.

She takes over from JP Botha, who is moving abroad.

“Together with a crisp approach and new imaging for the show, Kea will inject her young and vibrant self into Saturday mornings, bringing a fresh energy, simultaneously transforming a previously male-dominated arena,” said Algoa FM managing director, Alfie Jay.

The twice nominated (as a radio presenter), Zawadi is also a singer, songwriter, content producer and actress who has enjoyed roles in Inconceivable, Queer Romantic Comedy and 13 Weeks To Find Mr Right.

Her move to the Algoa FM Top 30 is accompanied by a new timeslot during the week, with the 7pm to 10pm slot from Mondays to Fridays.

Queenie Grootboom moves into Kea’s previous slot and will be presenting the 10pm to 2am show from Sundays through to Friday mornings.

“Queenie has an unmistakable approach, personality, and rapport with our audience.

“It is fair to say that Queenie is also one of the toughest women in broadcasting, overcoming huge challenges while broadcasting from home over the past four years,” added Jay.

Recently it was announced that well-known SuperSport anchor Sam Ludidi had joined the station to present Sunday Lunch LIVE from Algoa FM’s Hemingways studio in East London.

Carly Fields has taken over the early morning 5 to 6am slot to give listeners a cheerful start to the day.

She also presents the popular Carly on Algoa FM on Saturdays from seven to 10 in the evening.

Business moves

SAMRO increases its radio and general royalty distribution by 62.42% to R242 Million

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) has successfully distributed a staggering R242 million for the Radio and General (R&G) Category for FY2024, marking an unprecedented surge and a new record.

The current year’s distribution in the R&G Category surpasses the previous high of R149 million distributed in FY2023 by an impressive 62.42%. This remarkable accomplishment underscores SAMRO’s unwavering commitment to enhancing its members’ financial well-being and supporting the overall health of the music industry.

This significant increase is primarily attributed to SAMRO’s highest licensing revenue. By effectively negotiating and securing more comprehensive licensing agreements with radio stations and general music users, SAMRO has substantially increased its income from these sources.

The proactive approach in expanding and enhancing licensing deals has broadened the scope of music usage rights and ensured that many music creators benefit from the royalties collected.

Coral Communications introduces Thoughtfluence

Coral Communications, an award-winning public relations and marketing agency, has launched Thoughtfluence, an influencer marketing offering designed to harness the power of influence for inspiring positive change and action.

“We believe that influencer marketing has evolved beyond showcasing products and services,” said Tendai Rukwava, founder and CEO of Coral Communications.

“It can be an effective tool to raise awareness on pressing social issues. Everyone has the power to inspire positive change, and through Thoughtfluence, we aim to challenge and inspire more people to do better through meaningful influencer collaborations between brands and influencers that care about societal issues and challenges.”

Thoughtfluence is about partnering with those who are passionate about making a difference. By collaborating with influencers who are dedicated to educating and inspiring their audiences, Thoughtfluence aims to create impactful campaigns that resonate on a deeper level.

This innovative approach addresses a growing trend in consumer behaviour. More and more, consumers are not easily swayed by mere product posts. They crave authenticity and want to engage with brands that align with their values and aspirations. Thoughtfluence taps into this desire, fostering a deeper connection between brands and consumers through shared values and meaningful content.

“We see this as a pivotal moment in influencer marketing,” added Rukwava. “It’s an opportunity to move beyond transactional relationships and build genuine connections that drive positive action. Thoughtfluence is our response to this shift, and we’re excited to see the impact it will have.”

SME Brief, a Newsletter-first Publication is the First of its Kind in South Africa

SME South Africa has launched SME Brief, a one-stop-shop for business owners and industry stakeholders to access information, business tools and resources. Aiming to empower small to medium enterprises with the knowledge to make informed decisions.

The SME Brief platform is a collection of all the newsletters that the publication has issued over the past four years. It acts like an archive where both entrepreneurs and industry roleplayers can easily access this library and navigate through the collections of news to find the information they are looking for.

“Being a newsletter-first publication ensures that we have an industry-specific platform that brings relevant industry updates and news to our dedicated audience of stakeholders,” said Velly Bosega, CEO of SME South Africa (Oak Ventures). “With the crumbling of the Cookie, this is our answer to move away from third-party data. Marketers who care about first-party data will understand the benefits of this platform.

SME South Africa releases its weekly newsletters twice a week. Entrepreneurs and industry stakeholders can sign up for the SME South Africa newsletter to receive the latest articles and guides in their inboxes.

Frogfoot to once again support Garden Route Gaming Tournament

Licensed open-access fibre network operator, Frogfoot, and Ring A Nerd will once again be providing internet connectivity for the GO Geek Festival in September.

After a successful event held in March, the biggest Geek Festival in the Garden Route is expected to be even bigger when it takes places in Glentana from 27-29 September.

“We are incredibly proud to support local initiatives like the GO Geek Festival. Being part of this exciting journey is a testament to our commitment to the future of connectivity and gaming,” says Chandre Beukes, marketing manager at Frogfoot.

Last year saw Frogfoot acquire Garden Route Networks and Route Networks to extend its connectivity and infrastructure capabilities along the South African coast, stretching their coastal footprint by an additional 8 000 units.

South Africa’s esports market is experiencing significant growth, with a surge in local tournaments and increasing investment from international organisations. “The growth of the gaming community and the evolution of e-gaming are closely aligned with our mission to innovate and expand fibre internet services,” Beukes adds.

Viu introduces Scandi-lous new thrillers to its international content offering – with a local twist

While South Africa heads into the chillier months, over-the-top (OTT) streamer Viu South Africa is adding thrilling new Nordic crime dramas to its diverse library of local, Korean, Turkish and international content, heating up screens as viewers snuggle in for winter.

But there’s a lekker twist: the hit Scandinavian shows, which include the acclaimed Trom (25 June), Snow Angels (2 July), Max Anger – With One Eye Open (9 July) and The Dark Heart (16 July) have all been dubbed in Afrikaans, adding to local appeal.

Elouise Kelly, country manager at Viu South Africa, explained: “Thanks to the success of blockbusters such as The Killing and Girl with a Dragon Tattoo, Nordic Noir – a genre of crime fiction set in Scandinavia – has seen a sharp rise in popularity over the past few years.

“The combination of stunning yet stark icy landscapes and complex, dark storylines that so beautifully juxtapose a calm and stoic setting with a morally bankrupt and dangerous underbelly, has resonated with viewers across the globe. We wanted to bring these twisting tales back home for our South African audiences to enjoy.”

Steady government and private sector investment is said to be one of the reasons why Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden are currently flourishing creatively, with the Nordics lauded for having found the sweet spot between artistic and commercial hits.

Making moves

Netstar unveils brand refresh in celebration of 30th anniversary

In a significant move that celebrates three decades of innovation and leadership in the telematics and vehicle tracking industry, Netstar proudly unveils a comprehensive brand refresh to mark its 30th anniversary. The refreshed brand identity affirms Netstar’s uncompromising commitment to technological advancement and its customer-centric approach, perfectly aligning with the needs of a digital-first world.

Central to the rebranding is Netstar’s new tagline, ‘Simpler, safer and smarter’. Three words that mean so much to us across the Altron Group,” explained Marisa Jansen van Vuuren, group executive: marketing for the Altron Group.

“Netstar has been making South African roads safer through simpler, smarter solutions since 1994, and we plan to do that for the next 30 years and beyond. The new messaging resonates deeply with the company’s mission to protect not just vehicles but the priceless memories and peace of mind they represent for their customers. Whether safeguarding a family’s treasured moments or leveraging big data to protect endangered species, Netstar is committed to delivering more than just tracking and fleet services—they offer security and assurance in every aspect of their work.”

Africa’s dazzling design showcase Decorex Joburg comes to Sandton in August

Hot on the fashionable heels of its Cape Town counterpart, Decorex Joburg is set to sizzle and shine at the Sandton Convention Centre from 1 to 4 August 2024. Always a much-anticipated highlight of the decor and design calendar – and running simultaneously alongside 100% Design Africa – this is the definitive showcase of contemporary design on the African continent. Visitors will be able to take in two shows, plus daily live talks and demonstrations, for the price of one entry ticket.

DreamWorks Channel Find the Fun activation returns to Mall of Africa

It’s almost time for the mid-year school holidays in South Africa and youth in Gauteng have even more to look forward to. NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer have announced that, following its resounding success last year, the DreamWorks Find the Fun channel activation will return to the Mall of Africa. This unique experience will run from Friday 28 June until Sunday 7 July, providing hours of unforgettable fun every day.

Situated in the Crystal Court in the mall’s upper level, Find the Fun is free-of-charge and includes daily appearances from DreamWorks characters at 1:00PM. Across the 10-day period, young fans can enjoy delightful meet-and-greet photo opportunities with Poppy, Queen of the Trolls; King Julien from Madagascar; Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse; and the legendary cat, Puss in Boots.

Disney Celebrates 30th Anniversary of The Lion King

2024 heralds the 30thanniversary of The Lion King and, to mark his special milestone, The Walt Disney Company Africa will be celebrating the film’s continuing legacy in South Africa through unique and exciting launches, collaborations and more, in the lead up to the highly anticipated 20 December release of Mufasa: The Lion King in cinemas.

In 1994, South Africans were introduced to The Lion King, Disney’s epic cinema animated adventure in both English and Zulu. The story follows Simba, a feisty lion cub who “just can’t wait to be king.” Led astray by his ambitious Uncle Scar, Simba adopts a carefree lifestyle with his hilarious companions, Timon and Pumbaa, and forgets his regal responsibilities. But destiny calls and he has to decide when the time is right to return to the Pride Lands and reclaim his place in the “Circle Of Life.” The Lion King remains the highest-attended animated film of all time in South Africa.

Since then, The Lion King has continued to enthral audiences in South Africa and across the globe. In 1997, The Lion King musical premiered on Broadway and has become one of the most successful musicals of all time. Directed by Julie Taymor and featuring a roster of South African performers, the production visited the country in 2007 and became an instant hit with theatre-goes, holding the record for the longest-running stage play presented in South Africa.

SANEF to host AI workshop