The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Ogilvy brings Vodacom back home

Ogilvy has control of the Vodacom account once more.

“We are incredibly proud to announce our appointment as the Integrated Lead Agency for Vodacom South Africa. Having had the pleasure of working on this brand previously, it is exceptionally pleasing to be bringing the relationship back home to Ogilvy,” said Pete Case, Ogilvy South Africa CEO and creative chairman.

The announcement follows an eight-month pitch process including multiple agencies, with an official start date of 1 August. Ogilvy’s winning pitch included a partnership approach with Humanist, Dot network, Retroviral and Blue Moon.

Commenting on the appointment, Andisa Ntsubane, managing executive of brand, marketing and communications at Vodacom said, “After an extensive and robust process, we are elated to have appointed Ogilvy South Africa. The strength of the philosophy of the agency, their integrated ecosystem and value proposition, their proven ability to deliver creative and effective communication, together with their best-in-class experience in AI and automation, bring the logic and magic that we believe will unlock equity and value for us as we look forward to the next 30 years.”

Case added, “As an agency, we believe in delivering proven impact for our clients. So we are delighted that Vodacom saw the potential impact that our work and partnerships could bring to their business.”

People moves

Dominic Anschutz joins Rogerwilco board

Digital marketing agency Rogerwilco has welcomed Dominic Anschutz to the board of its UK-based parent company, Rogerwilco Limited. Anschutz joins as a non-executive director, aiming to drive growth in the UK and EU markets and provide mentorship to the agency’s UK team.

“Joining the Rogerwilco board is a rewarding new chapter in my journey, and I am eager to contribute to the agency’s growth trajectory,” he said. “I look forward to working alongside the talented team to amplify our presence in the UK and EU. It’s an honour to bring my passion for technology and innovation to a company that’s equally enthusiastic about driving success for its clients through digital innovation.”

Anschutz’s appointment is backed by a wealth of experience. Presently, Microsoft EMEA Data Centre strategy director, his journey began in South Africa, where he founded several successful tech start-ups, leveraging his product development and sales skills to guide them to successful exits. This impressive track record is a testament to his ability to drive growth and innovation.

Anschutz will also act as an advisor to Rogerwilco’s South African board, which includes Tom Fels, CEO of Animarem and former group MD of Machine_, Zimkhita Buwa, CEO of Quintica, Joe Hundah, ex CEO of Econet and MD of Multichoice Nigeria, and Robert de Rooy, founder of Creative Contracts.

NTT DATA Middle East & Africa appoints Thembeka Ngugi as head of marketing & demand generation

NTT DATA recently announced the appointment of Thembeka Ngugi as the company’s head of marketing and demand generation for NTT DATA Middle East & Africa. The move aims to continue the acceleration of business growth in Africa and the Middle East.

A transformational strategist and growth-focused marketing leader, Ngugi has over two decades of success in conceptualising strategic marketing plans and spearheading award-winning campaigns to reposition and enhance brand image. Leveraging her expertise, she will play a pivotal role in shaping and executing marketing strategies that align with NTT DATA’s vision for growth by enhancing the company’s presence across the Middle East & Africa.

“We are thrilled to welcome Thembeka to our team,” said Alan Turnley-Jones, CEO of NTT DATA Middle East and Africa. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this role and with her leadership we are confident in our ability to accelerate growth in the region, deepen our engagement with clients to provide a differentiated, consistent and better client experience, and deliver through a richer portfolio of services and tailored industry solutions to meet the evolving needs of organisations across the various industries we serve.”

Yolanda Cuba joins the VWGA Board of Management from 1 June 2024

Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) has appointed Yolanda Cuba as a non-executive director on their board of management.

Cuba, who joined the board effective 1 June 2024, is the vice president for the Southern and East Africa regions for the MTN Group. She has over 20 years’ experience in various African markets and across various industries, including the telecommunications, manufacturing and investment sectors.

Additionally, Cuba is a chartered accountant by profession. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Statistics from the University of Cape Town, a Bachelor of Commerce Honours degree in Accounting from the University of Natal, and a Masters in Commerce degree from the University of Pretoria.

Business moves

TikTok introduces $1 million grant for social impact creators and non-profits

Building on its commitment to fostering a global community passionate about using #TikTokforGood, TikTok has officially launched the TikTok Change Makers Programme.

The six-month programme will support selected creators worldwide in building engaged communities, reaching new audiences, and unlocking real-world opportunities. This will be achieved through dedicated tools, resources, and donations to designated non-profit organisations.

An integral part of the TikTok Change Makers Programme is the TikTok Change Makers Grant. Through this grant, the platform will donate over $1 million to more than 30 global and local non-profit organisations supporting various important causes. Each Changemaker will receive a $25,000 direct donation to support their respective advocacies, thereby elevating the impact of their work.

Check out the local Change Makers Content Hub to learn more about how you can help make real change happen.

Red Ribbon Communications launches consumer tech division following LG Electronics win

Red Ribbon Communications has formed a dedicated consumer tech division to meet the rapidly growing demand for public relations and marketing services in the technology and consumer electronics sectors.

Zenahrea Damon, an industry veteran with a stellar track record, heads the division, with support from former Daily Maverick journalist Karabo Mafolo.

This strategic move follows Red Ribbon’s recent success in securing the PR account for LG Electronics South Africa in collaboration with MCD Magic Factory, creating opportunities to expand our portfolio with more lifestyle clients.

“Establishing a dedicated consumer tech division allows us to bring an even stronger focus and specialised expertise to this burgeoning sector,” said Ronelle Bester, founder and account director of Red Ribbon Communications. “With Zenahrea’s experience in lifestyle brands like Clicks, Sorbet and Shimansky, and Karabo’s journalistic background, we have the ideal team in place to deliver world-class PR and marketing support.”

Besides LG Electronics, Red Ribbon is already offering PR services to multiple consumer-focused companies within the fintech and edtech sectors.

Mafolo’s recent appointment as PR account executive further strengthens the division.

Cisco appoints PR agency, Hook, Line & Sinker

In a strategic move to enhance brand visibility and market presence, leading tech company Cisco South Africa has announced the appointment of Hook, Line & Sinker (HLS) as its trusted PR partner, adding to the agency’s growing portfolio of multinational business and technology clients.

Hook, Line & Sinker will harness its expertise in the technology space to elevate the company’s share of voice in South Africa and beyond through the art of telling impactful stories to the right audience on the right platform at the right time. Cisco will join HLS’s growing client portfolio which includes SAP Global, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Amazon Europe, CBI-electric: low voltage, and Concur Middle East.

The next 12-months will see HLS strategically shift Cisco’s brand perceptions from a hardware leader to a comprehensive technology enterprise, with capabilities in both the hardware and software space.

A media partnership for youth development

The much-anticipated SA Podcast and Music Festival is set to debut at the Red Roman Shed in Emperors Palace, bringing together major media powerhouses for a one-of-a-kind event focused on the development and empowerment of content creators.

Festival organiser Nicolas Regisford remarked, “The opportunity to collaborate with SABC and Arena Holdings is both humbling and inspiring. Their support signals a strong belief in the festival’s vision and fosters a partnership built on mutual trust and value exchange. Our goal is to create relationships that are not only beneficial now but also have the potential to become commercially viable in the future.”

This landmark event highlights the importance of media partnerships in creating meaningful and impactful experiences. Attendees can expect to hear extensive coverage on SABC radio stations and read about the festival in the Sunday Times, Sowetan, and on digital platforms such as Sowetan Live, Viva Nation TV, and Times Live, all part of the Arena Holdings network.

The SABC’s Mmoni Seapolelo said, “We are thrilled to be in partnership with SA Podcast and Music Festival, a dynamic force in the media industry. We strongly believe that together we will amplify our message of youth development, reach wider audiences using our various platforms as the public broadcaster, and inspire positive change in our society through the power of media”.

Renowned marketer to host South Africa’s first brand building through public relations masterclass series for SMEs

Reputation management firm, The Allure Group (TAG), is launching a trailblazing series of events titled Building a Brand Through PR Masterclass. This initiative aims to equip attendees with invaluable insights, tools, and strategies to harness the power of PR effectively.

This innovative masterclass, a first for South Africa, is spearheaded by Bonnke Shipalana, TAG’s GCEO. Shipalana, a veteran marketer and PR expert, has orchestrated notable campaigns, including the debut of the Nelson Mandela banknotes for the South African Reserve Bank.

“The masterclass is designed to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of how PR can significantly contribute to the growth and success of businesses, especially within the South African context,” explained Shipalana. Attendees will learn to strategically utilise PR to boost brand visibility, manage reputations, and engage stakeholders through academic frameworks, practical case studies, and interactive discussions.

Shipalana emphasizes the growing relevance of PR amidst the economic challenges faced by small and medium-sized enterprises. He notes that many SMEs struggle to redefine their market strategies and differentiate themselves in a saturated market. While advertising remains important, PR offers a more credible and cost-effective alternative, providing sustained visibility without the high costs associated with paid media.

The inaugural masterclass will take place on Wednesday, July 3, from 9 am to 4 pm at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Tickets are available online at www.prmasterclass.co.za, priced at R650 for in-person attendance and R350 for virtual participation.

Salesforce South Africa accelerates growth plans in the region

Salesforce has showcased the transformative power of its latest AI and cloud-based solutions to customers, partners and associates at Salesforce World Tour Essentials Johannesburg, held at the Kyalami Convention Centre in Midrand.

Over 2 200 global and local leaders attended the event, demonstrating the massive interest in AI and digital transformation in South Africa, with organisations from across a range of sectors eager to learn more about new technologies that will enable them to fully leverage their data and grow their businesses.

According to the latest IDC InfoBrief, sponsored by Salesforce, The Salesforce Economy: South Africa, Salesforce and its partner ecosystem, fueled by AI- powered cloud solutions, will generate $5.8 billion in net new business between 2022 and 2028. The paper report estimates a net gain of 33,000 jobs are being generated through AI-powered cloud solutions in South Africa by 2028*

“At Salesforce, we’re excited by the strides our customers and partners in South Africa are taking to succeed in the developing AI era. World Tour Essentials Johannesburg offers the perfect showcase of the region’s potential as a centre of innovation in Africa,” said Zuko Mdwaba, Area Vice President at Salesforce South Africa.

African Development Bank and Intel to train millions in AI

The African Development Bank and technology giant Intel have formalised their cooperation to transform the African digital ecosystem. The partnership aims to equip three million Africans and 30 000 government officials with AI skills.

Sealed at the recent African Development Bank’s Annual Meetings in Nairobi, Kenya, the deal will help create a critical mass of Africans proficient in Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) skills to accelerate growth and productivity and position Africans as contributors, not just consumers of 4IR. The training will address socio-economic challenges and boost productivity in key growth sectors such as agriculture, health, and education, thereby disrupting traditional growth cycles.

Mastercard, Wowzi, and MDP unite to transform financial management for content creators with $2.04 Million Investment

Mastercard has announced a groundbreaking $2.04 million investment in partnership with Wowzi, Africa’s premier influencer marketing platform, and Masria Digital Payments (MDP). This collaboration aims to transform the financial management landscape for content creators through innovative digital card solutions.

The five-year initiative will provide Wowzi’s content creators access to a range of digital card benefits. Leveraging MDP’s expertise in digital payments, these cards are designed to offer content creators a seamless and secure user experience, simplifying both online and offline transactions.

This partnership introduces a range of unique digital card features like Watch Cards and Ring Cards. These wearable contactless payment solutions offer content creators a blend of convenience, security, and style.

“In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, it’s clear that the future of finance is intertwined with the influencer space. As pioneers in the issuing and processing industry, we understand the importance of security and innovation. This collaboration with Wowzi and Mastercard signifies our commitment to shaping the financial future for content creators, empowering them with more than just payments, it will be a secure and seamless experience,” said Frank Molla, MD at MDP Africa.

Making moves

Gauteng Goes Pink as 947 Partners with PinkDrive to Fight Cancer Primedia Cares, the corporate social investment arm of Primedia Broadcasting, has chosen PinkDrive NPC, a recognised leader in cancer screening and awareness, as the primary CSI project for 947 for the next 12 months. This initiative aims to increase awareness of gender-related cancers, emphasising the critical message that early detection can save lives. It will also support PinkDrive’s mission to provide free cancer screening services to communities lacking access to medical facilities. “The PinkDrive does amazing work in South Africa and Primedia Cares and 947 want to amplify and accelerate these efforts as we join forces to make a meaningful impact on gender cancer awareness and multiplying screening services across the country. The message is clear – taking action today by getting screened, could mean more tomorrows “ say Trish Taylor Primedia Cares Executive . Gauteng will see splashes of pink as 947 and PinkDrive’s iconic Pink Trucks take listeners on a cancer awareness journey. The campaign will incorporate sporting events, entertainment platforms, competitions, advertising, and messages of courage from those still fighting, and in memory of those who have passed.

Exciting things in the mix for Mix 93.9 – familiar vibes, fresh energy!

Mix 93.8 has been a firm favourite in the community radio sector for over a decade.

The station’s recent relocation to Waterfall City, coupled with its vibrant new green branding, signifies its commitment to providing both loyal and new listeners with an invigorating blend of familiar and fresh energy!

With this comes the introduction of new shows and new talent to Mix 93.8.

Managing director, Abigail Milosevich explained: “Bringing popular media personality, Lundi Khoisan, back to Mix 93.8 weekdays from 9am to 12pm, demonstrates the significant influence that community radio has on the overall industry. Miloservich emphasises the importance of providing talented individuals with opportunities to face new growth challenges and environments, while also keeping the doors open to welcome their expertise back.

The station also celebrated the more permanent slot for new talent, Siya Sangweni, who will hold the fort, weekdays between 6 and 7pm.

Milosevich thanks all listeners, staff and clients for their contributions to the station’s growth during her sixteen- year tenure at the helm of Mix 93.8 and says: “I am truly honoured to be part of such an amazing team and community of supporters”.

Media Monitoring Africa to host Green Voices Symposium

Media Monitoring Africa, in partnership with the New Economy Hub and SANEF, is hosting The Green Voices Symposium. This engaging event serves as a platform for in-depth discussions on the nuances of ethical climate change reporting.

Centred on the principles of sustainability, transparency, and accountable journalism, our symposium unites leading thinkers, journalists, environmental advocates, and the community at large to examine the complexities and potentials inherent in covering climate-related topics.

Date: 18 June 2024

Venue: The Country Club Johannesburg, 1 Napier Rd, Auckland Park, Johannesburg, GP

Time: 10:00am – 13:00pm

RSVP here.

Hard knocks, drive and perseverance of township entrepreneurs highlighted in new documentary

A new documentary has been launched which chronicles the entrepreneurial journey of Jabu Malungane, founder of Jabu Atchar.

The current unemployment rate in South Africa now sits at 32.9%, yet some analysts believe that this figure is, in fact, significantly lower than official figures suggest, given that this statistic does not accurately reflect what is happening in the robust and resilient informal sector.

There remain many challenges that SMEs continue to face. They include difficulty accessing funding, poor infrastructure, limited market access, rising crime and a complex regulatory environment. These are hurdles that Malungane has, and continues to experience. Yet despite these challenges, township entrepreneurs such as Malungane are known for their resilience and innovation. They often adapt their business models to fit the constraints of their environment.

It is for this reason that, as part of their broader mission to support and inspire entrepreneurs and SMEs in South Africa, iKhokha has partnered with Malungane to tell his story of tenacity, resilience and persistence.