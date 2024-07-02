The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

V&A Waterfront Neighbourhood (customer service) Awards have just launched

Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront continues to power ahead with full occupancy of its shopping centres, as well as rising sales and substantial growth, despite reports of online shopping upending traditional bricks and mortar. Retail sales were up more than 70% at the end of May 2024 compared to 2019 pre-Covid levels. New brands are visible, keeping the tenant mix up-to-the-minute and relevant, while longstanding tenants are investing in fresh shopfronts and fitouts.

The reimagined Tenant Service Excellence Awards, relaunched as the V&A Waterfront Neighbourhood Awards in June 2024, are aimed at recognising and promoting excellence in different spheres – the kind that attracts new and returning visitors.

“We’ve moved towards a much more holistic awards programme, as we’ve realised it’s not just about customer service; it’s about so much more, and retailers need to provide the entire package to be successful,” said Alex Kabalin, executive for retail at the V&A Waterfront.

The V&A Waterfront Neighbourhood Awards not only continue to celebrate excellence in service to visitors, but now also recognise achievement in areas such as community engagement, sustainability, merchandising, marketing, innovation and overall contribution to the V&A Waterfront ecosystem – in essence, rewarding the tenants who make it ‘worth the commute’ to the country’s most-visited destination.

Entries are open until 9 July 2024 at https://waterfront.co.za/tenant-awards/.

South Africa’s Most Innovative Products of the Year 2024 Announced

Product of the Year South Africa (POYSA) has announced the 2024 Product of the Year winners. It is the largest consumer voted award for product innovation in South Africa, part of a global network of over 40 national programmes. The awards were created specifically to champion new product innovation and provide shoppers with a shortcut to the most pioneering new products on the market.

Edith Venter, general manager at Product of the Year South Africa, said: “Product of the Year recognition serves as the standard for consumer confidence, particularly within a retail environment where customers are faced with tough decisions at point of purchase. Research shows that being recognised as a Product of the Year enables a consumer to make a quicker, more reliable and informed decision.”

The 2024 Product of the Year winners are:

CATEGORY WINNER Baby Care Baby Diapers Clicks Made 4 Baby DryProtect Range Baby Care Baby Pull Up Pants Lovies Pull Up Pants Banking Standard Bank ACHIEVATM Banking: Youth Banking Standard Bank MyMo Youth Account Cold Beverages: Oat Milk Jungle Oat Drink Range Heat & Eat Meals: Ready to Eat Rhodes Quality Veggie Bowl Full Range Hot Beverages Society Caramel Toffee Cappuccino Household Cleaning: Handwashing Powder Sunlight Handwashing Powder 2kg Household Cleaning: Laundry Bars Sunlight Laundry Bar 500g Household Cleaning: Auto Washing Detergent Sunlight Summer Sensations 2in1 Auto Washing Liquid Kitchen Cleaning: Dishwashing Liquid Sunlight Dishwashing Liquid 750ml Personal Care: Hair Care MPL Sure2Gro Fermented Rice Water Treatment Personal Care: Body Wash Satiskin Blissful Berry Concentrated Refill 1l Personal Care: Personal Health Microlax Micro–Enema Personal Care: Shaving BIC Soleil Escape Jasmine and Eucalyptus 5 Blade Personal Care: Facial Care Sorbet BB Cream Spices: Curry Powders Hinds Spices Mild & Spicy Curry Powder Spices: Refillable Spices Robertsons Spice 85g Spices: Food Coating Hinds Southern Coating Seasoned Breadcrumbs Vaping Vuse Go Edition 01 (3000 puff) Household Appliances: Cordless Floor Cleaner Kärcher FC7 Cordless Floor Cleaner

South African coffee brand wins big in the Product of the Year Awards

2024 marks the 30th anniversary of Joekels Tea – a KwaZulu-Natala-based business that went up against the tea giants and is now a leading tea manufacturer. What many may not know, however, is that Joekels Tea entered the coffee game several years ago with the launch of their Society Cappuccinos brand. And to make their 30th anniversary even more special, Society Cappuccinos was selected as Product of the Year in the Hot Beverages category for 2024, with their Caramel Toffee variant.

“Entering the coffee category was very daunting,” commented Candice Sessions, Society marketing manager. “We are up against a lot of big players with many years of experience in the coffee game. This award really validates for us that we made the right decision branching into coffee and putting the hard yards into making Society Cappuccinos a recognised brand. It’s also a testament to the fact that Society is meeting the needs of South African cappuccino drinkers, and offering something that is different and appreciated.”

Tickets on sale for IAB SA Bookmarks 2024

IAB South Africa announces the highly anticipated details for the Bookmark Awards 2024. Taking place in August, a full day of the Bookmarks experience awaits with two events. These aim to bring the industry together to celebrate your excellent work that you have contributed towards driving digital forward and identify the roadmap for the future of digital media and marketing.

IAB South Africa and the Bookmark Awards are pleased to announce Ikawu Media as the Bookmarks’ official naming rights partner this year. The partnership aims to highlight the Bookmarks’ principle of digital innovation, ushering in the next era for an event that continues to surpass expectations each year. “We’re delighted to be chosen as the naming rights partner for this prestigious event celebrating all things digital,” said Zia Namooya, partner at Ikawu Media. “The Bookmarks’ striving community in South Africa is something my team and I are very passionate about — and we can’t wait to celebrate the amazing work from the industry together! “The actual event promises to be something else to witness (*hint*) and I would get your tickets now so as not to miss out.” Book tickets here. Epica Awards launches bold campaign with BETC to highlight unique press jury David Droga, Greg Hahn and Susan Credle are just three of the iconic creatives who don’t stand a chance of being on the Epica Awards jury, as a new call for entries campaign by BETC explains. The campaign, devised by BETC creatives Abi Stephenson, Matt Jones and Anthony Tavares, and creatively directed by Nicholas Bakshi, takes a cheeky jab at revered industry figures to underline the fact that the Epica Awards are judged by journalists – not creatives. Epica has just opened for 2024 entries. The BETC team commented: “Epica is one of our industry’s most established and respected awards shows, with its impartiality a genuine point of differentiation, it was a true pleasure to create a campaign to celebrate why the awards are different.” Epica Awards editorial director Mark Tungate said: “As we’re based in France, BETC has always been a landmark agency for us. We were delighted to be able to work with them. Abi, Matt, Anthony and Nick have a great mischievous spirit and their campaign is classy, eye-catching and witty.” He added that Epica often receives calls from creatives who’d like to serve on its jury. But the jury is composed of editors and senior reporters from leading trade titles around the world, as well as specialist publications in categories like automotive, luxury and visual effects. This enables it to remain objective and free of industry politics. The Epica Awards are open for Early Bird entries until 1 September, with a discount of 200 euros. Nedbank Private Wealth scoops 7 Awards through their clients’ votes.

Nedbank Private Wealth has once again proven its leadership in the South African private banking and wealth management industry by receiving multiple accolades at the prestigious Krutham (previously known as Intellidex) Top Private Banks and Wealth Managers Awards, 2024.

In the 13th edition of the annual survey, conducted by specialist financial services research firm Krutham, clients ranked their wealth managers and private banks on a comprehensive range of products and services. Their rankings contributed to the overall scores, which determined the winners in various categories as well as the overall winners for the year.

The 2024 results again recognised Nedbank Private Wealth performance across multiple categories, showcasing its commitment to excellence in various aspects. The bank secured second place in several key categories, including Top Private Bank, People’s Choice Private Banking, and the Private Banking Entrepreneur and Executive archetypes.

Further cementing its position as a well-rounded financial institution, Nedbank Private Wealth also claimed third place in the Private Banking Young Professional and Retiree archetypes.

Nandi Mxokozeli, Managing Executive of Nedbank Private Wealth pointed out that the awards garnered by the business demonstrate our continued commitment to delivering world class financial and investment solutions supported by top-tier service and expertise.

Radio Workshop wins another One World Media Award

Radio Workshop’s podcast episode This Coal Life has won the top prize for Podcast and Radio at the One World Media Awards.

The One World Media Awards are dedicated to recognising the best media coverage of the Global South. Stories that break through stereotypes, change the narrative, and connect people across cultures. This is our second time winning one of these awards. Our three-part series I Will Not Grow Old Here took home the Podcast & Radio Award last year.

Young reporter Siya Mokoena (second from the right) with the Skhosana family at their home in Kriel.

This Coal Life follows the Skhosana family, who built their lives on coal. But South Africa is moving away from it in favor of greener, cleaner energy in what the government has called the ‘Just Transition’. The world is watching to see how South Africa and families like the Skhosanas are going to pull it off. The episode tells the story of how the lives of coal families across the country are going to change drastically in the coming years.

Last year, This Coal Life won the International Documentary Association’s award for Best Stand Alone Documentary. It also aired on NPR’s daily news podcast Up First, reaching millions of listeners.