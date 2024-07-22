[PARTNER CONTENT] DStv Media Sales proudly announces a stellar lineup of sponsors for Queen Modjadji, one of Mzansi Magic’s highly anticipated Original Productions.

After the successful premiere of Queen Modjadji, DStv Media Sales is delighted to reveal Absa, Amarula, and Toyota as key sponsors of the show.

“Absa, Amarula, and Toyota are integral to this much-anticipated production, and we are honoured that they have chosen to be part of the retelling of the amazing story about the mystical Rain Queen,” stated Shamiel Salie, Executive Head Product & Platforms from DStv Media Sales.

ABSA is headline sponsor

Absa takes the lead as Headline Sponsor, celebrated for its contributions to arts and storytelling, including its partnership with the Joburg Film Festival (JFF).

“We are honoured to support this historic production and shine a spotlight on uniquely African stories, reflecting our business ethos of ‘Your story matters’,” shared Daniel Munslow, Managing Executive: Group Communications at Absa.

The sponsorship underscores Absa’s commitment to a more empathetic approach to banking, promoting accessibility to African narratives in the film industry.

The magic of Amarula