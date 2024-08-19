A look into how modern companies are shaping the future of marketing, and in particular how the role of the chief marketing officer is evolving.

Is the chief marketing office (CMO) role dead? The recent article on Starbucks’ decision to scrap the global CMO role is not so much a death knell for marketing chiefs as it is a wake-up call for marketing itself.

The role of chief marketing officer is evolving faster than a social media trend, and companies are scrambling to keep up.

Starbucks, Walgreens, Etsy and UPS ditching the CMO title might sound like a bad game of follow the leader, but let’s not forget, McDonald’s and Coca-Cola played the same game and ended up calling backsies on their decisions.

Clearly, the role of the CMO isn’t disappearing – it’s just getting a makeover. The new CMO is less about splashing ads everywhere and more about knitting the entire brand experience together and proving that every marketing dollar spent can impact the bottom line.

Modern marketing leaders need to sweat every detail of the consumer journey. This means moving beyond superficial metrics like clicks or impressions and diving deep into what really counts: conversions and tangible business outcomes.

Funnel optimisation

In this new era, every stage of the funnel must be meticulously optimised. This involves a keen understanding of the user’s path from initial awareness through to post-purchase behaviour.

CMOs must understand how to leverage data analytics to identify bottlenecks and opportunities within these funnels, implementing A/B testing and continuously refining strategies based on real-time feedback and results.

Moreover, CMOs must push to understand which part of the marketing spend is genuinely effective. This requires a mix of analytical prowess to dissect data and creative thinking to innovate new ways to reach and engage customers.

Leaders must foster a culture where experimentation is encouraged, and insights gained from data lead the way in decision-making.

CMOs need to be the glue that holds the consumer experience together, ensuring that the brand’s message resonates consistently across all touchpoints while also magically boosting stock prices.

Marketers today need to be well-versed in everything from digital transformation to consumer psychology, able to navigate the choppy waters of social change while keeping an eye on the fiscal horizon. It’s no longer just about crafting catchy campaigns; it’s about crafting campaigns that can demonstrate clear, quantifiable returns.

The CMO upgrade

So, the next time someone mentions the CMO role is being eliminated, remember – it’s not being eliminated, just upgraded.

The chief marketing officer role isn’t disappearing; it’s evolving to meet the demands of a data-driven era. Companies like Starbucks and Coca-Cola are not eliminating marketing leadership but reinventing it to enhance customer engagement and business outcomes.

This shift is a bellwether for major changes in global business strategies. As we stand at this crossroads, it’s clear: the core of marketing – creating lasting connections – remains unchanged.

However, the leaders who will thrive are those who combine marketing creativity with analytical rigour to drive growth and loyalty.

Liat Ben-Zur is a distinguished technology executive and corporate board member with a reputation for driving digital transformation, product innovation, and strategic growth. She has an exceptional career spanning more than 25 years, with her transformative leadership shaping the technological trajectory of global powerhouses such as Microsoft, Royal Philips, and Qualcomm.

